

SINGAPORE, Jan 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Asia Video Industry Association’s Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) today announced that a new site-blocking order has been granted by the Singapore High Court, targeting 22 major piracy website brands (covering 53 domains in total) facilitating illegal streaming and downloads of video content in Singapore. This latest order – obtained by BBC Studios, the Premier League and DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga – represents another significant step in Singapore’s ongoing efforts to disrupt large-scale digital piracy. The blocked sites were among the most widely accessed by Singapore-based users. CAP noted that while Singapore remains a regional leader in the fight against digital piracy, the sophistication of piracy services is growing both in terms of their resilience to traditional domain blocking techniques, such as what is envisaged in Singapore’s current legislation, and in their scope for creating wider harms that extend well beyond copyright infringement. Illicit streaming sites and devices increasingly expose consumers to malware, data theft, financial scams, and identity-fraud risks, while also contributing to broader threats such as botnet activity and risks to networks and infrastructure. In light of these escalating risks, CAP encourages the Government to review its legislation and ensure enforcement frameworks remain cutting-edge, robust, adaptive, and capable of addressing evolving and dynamic pirate services that pose cybersecurity and consumer-protection challenges. “Site-blocking continues to be one of the most proven and impactful anti-piracy mechanisms globally,” said Matt Cheetham, General Manager of CAP. “This latest order underscores the Singapore courts’ recognition of the harm caused by these illegal services. As piracy networks become more agile, ensuring that legislative procedures and implementation processes remain current and efficient is essential for maintaining the effectiveness of Singapore’s site blocking framework.” CAP will continue to work closely with rights holders, platforms, enforcement agencies, and policymakers across the Asia-Pacific region to safeguard the creative sector and support legitimate services that invest in high-quality content for consumers. About the Asia Video Industry Association The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video industry and ecosystem in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video industry stronger and healthier through promoting the common interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the industry with governments across the region, leads the fight against video piracy through its Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) and provides insight into the video industry through reports and conferences aimed to support a vibrant video industry. For media enquiries and additional background, please contact:

Charmaine Kwan

Head of Marketing and Communications | charmaine@avia.org

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/asiavideoia |X: @AsiaVideoIA





Topic: Press release summary

Source: AVIA

Sectors: Trade Shows, Broadcast, Film & Sat

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

