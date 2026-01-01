

Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - January 7, 2026) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to report the first analytical results of the Company's definition drilling campaign at the 100% owned flagship Trojarová Antimony Gold Project (the "Project") in Slovakia as announced on November 4, 2025. The holes were designed to confirm historical drilling results and to support SLR Consulting's work towards establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Project. These priority assay results represent the main mineralized zone from the first hole of the program, 25-TVA-001. Highlights of the Results from hole 25-TVA-001 Include: 23.2 meters (m) of 2.22 % Antimony (Sb) over a true width of 20.1m from 144.3m to 167.5m Including: 7.9m of 4.9% Sb over a true width of 6.8m from 152.7m to 160.6m

23.2m of 1.27 g/t Gold (Au) over a true width of 20.1m from 144.3m to 167.5m Including: 6.2m of 3.17 g/t Au over true width of 5.4m from 160.6m to 166.8m

Scott Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are thrilled by these first results from the Trojarová Antimony Gold Project confirmation drilling campaign. This validation of the quality and continuity of historical results provides crucial confidence as we proceed with the completion of the project's first modern Mineral Resource Estimate which is expected to be completed by SLR Consulting this quarter. We are confirming that Trojarová hosts antimony mineralization consistent with earlier work but now supported by contemporary assays. In the context of Europe's Critical Raw Materials Act, these results underscore Trojarová's potential to become a strategically important antimony project for the European Union at a time when secure, domestic supply of critical minerals has never been more important. Trojarová stands out as the only known antimony project in Europe with extensive historical drilling that can now be supported by modern drilling and assays. This combination significantly enhances the project's strategic relevance as the EU works to secure reliable, home-grown supply of critical minerals." The Company is working to complete the logging and sampling of the remaining drill core and to expedite the release of complete assay results as quickly as possible. Further details of the complete drill program will be included in future releases as the campaign's data is verified and finalized including professional location surveys of final drillhole collar locations. The complete results, outlined below in Table 1, show a distinct metal zonation within the main zone. Antimony and gold mineralization are consistently present throughout the main zone with a distinct 7.9m interval of Antimony enrichment from 152.7m to 160.6m immediately overlying a 6.2m interval of gold enrichment between 160.6m and 166.8m. Antimony values in the enriched interval range from 0.76% to 12.8%. Gold values in the enriched interval range from 1.26 g/t to 10.45 g/t. Table 1. Complete table of analytical results received to date and discussed in this release. Results exceeding 1.0 % Sb or 1.0 g/t Au are italicized. From(m) To(m) Drilledlength(m) TrueWidth(m) SampleID Antimony % Gold g/t 144.3 145.3 1 0.9 292722 0.081 20.1m @2.22 %True-Width 1.44 20.1m @1.27 g/tTrue-Width 145.3 146.3 1 0.9 292723 0.556 1.36 146.3 146.7 0.4 0.3 292724 1.74 0.06 146.7 147.3 0.6 0.5 292725 1.595 0.8 147.3 148 0.7 0.6 292726 2.53 0.36 148 148.7 0.7 0.6 292727 1.175 0.43 148.7 149.5 0.8 0.7 292728 0.198 1.63 149.5 150.5 1 0.9 292729 0.224 0.24 150.5 151.1 0.6 0.5 292731 0.606 0.26 151.1 152 0.9 0.8 292732 0.557 0.14 152 152.7 0.7 0.6 292733 0.317 0.02 152.7 153.5 0.8 0.7 292734 2.03 6.8m @ 4.9 % True-Width 0.44 153.5 154 0.5 0.4 292736 10.85 0.3 154 155 1 0.9 292737 7.4 0.59 155 155.7 0.7 0.6 292738 1.93 0.1 155.7 156.1 0.4 0.3 292739 12.8 0.72 156.1 157.1 1 0.9 292741 7.58 0.99 157.1 158.1 1 0.9 292742 3.35 0.8 158.1 158.6 0.5 0.4 292743 0.761 0.1 158.6 159.6 1 0.9 292744 3.59 0.28 159.6 160.6 1 0.9 292745 2.9 0.38 160.6 161.5 0.9 0.8 292746 0.625 3.07 5.4m @ 3.17 g/tTrue-Width 161.5 162.1 0.6 0.5 292747 0.903 1.77 162.1 163 0.9 0.8 292748 0.752 10.45 163 164 1 0.9 292749 0.681 1.75 164 165 1 0.9 292751 1.62 1.26 165 165.8 0.8 0.7 292752 0.793 2.12 165.8 166.2 0.4 0.3 292753 1.77 2.33 166.2 166.8 0.6 0.5 292754 1.275 1.28 166.8 167.5 0.7 0.6 292755 0.469 0.36 Figure 1. Massive Stibnite (Sb2S3) from sample 292739 (155.7m – 156.1m) in hole 25-TVA-001 which returned 12.8% Antimony. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/279681_3bc5fdd1742359a4_002full.jpg Figure 2. Map of 2025 and Soviet era diamond drillholes in the north-central portion of Military Metals Trojarová Project. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/279681_3bc5fdd1742359a4_003full.jpg Table 2. Drillhole collar information for drillhole 25-TVA-001, geochemical results of which are disclosed in this release. Collar location is presented as a "planned" or "spotted" coordinate pending final professional location survey of drillhole collars. WGS 84 / UTM Zone 33N Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Length (m) Dip Azimuth 25-TVA-001 662700 5358608 641 292.2 -65 220 History of the Project and Historical Resource Discovered nearly fifty years ago, Trojarová was the focus of extensive surface and underground exploration over 2km of strike length between 1983 and 1995, including 63 diamond drillholes totaling 14,330 meters, and 1.7 kilometers of underground workings. Historical exploration efforts culminated in a historical mineral resource estimate published by the Slovak Geological institute in 1992 (see "Historical Resource Estimates" below). Per this historical estimate, at a cut-off grade of 1.0% antimony, Trojarová hosts 2.46 million tonnes averaging 2.47% antimony and 0.635 grams per tonne gold in a mineralized zone averaging 3.32 meters wide, containing approximately 60,000 tonnes of antimony in situ. The historical estimate at Trojarová was classified using the Slovak version of the newly post-Soviet Russian classification system, which uses categories not directly comparable to modern standards as defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroluem ("CIM") Definition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves. The Slovak Geological Institute, the State agency that carried out all exploration and underground development work at Trojarová, classified the resource as "P1" in the Slovak version of the Russian classification system. P1 is most comparable in CIM's classification system to "Inferred Mineral Resources," which is defined by the CIM as that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence gathered through appropriate sampling techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current. For additional information relating to the historical estimate see below under the heading "Historical Resource Estimates". The Company announced January 8th, 2025, that SLR Consulting had been engaged to complete a modern mineral resource estimate of the Trojarová Project. The current drill program supports this work by seeking to confirm historical results and validate preliminary resource models. Preliminary modelling of historical data indicates the Trojarová deposit may display a trend of thickening and increasing antimony grades to the NW. The Company has targeted projected extensions of the deposit along this vector with 2 of the campaigns 7 drillholes with the aim to expand the current extents of the known deposit. About the Project Discovered in the late 1970s, Trojarová was the focus of extensive surface and underground exploration from 1983 to 1995, with 63 core holes for a total of 14,330m, and 1.7km of underground workings completed. Efforts continued over the years as additional trenches were dug, and holes were drilled. Starting in 1990, underground development work began ultimately comprising a 300-meter-long adit connected to a 700-plus meter-long drive in the footwall of the mineralized zone with seven crosscuts into the mineralized zone for sampling purposes. These efforts culminated in a multi-volume study comprising drill logs, analyses, drill plans, maps and sections, deposit model studies, petrographic studies, metallurgical studies and more, culminating in a multi-volume compendium of reports produced by the Slovak Geological Institute published in 1992. Analytical and QA/QC Procedures The program was completed using PQ and HQ sized drill core. Sampled intervals were identified by logging geologists and assigned a unique sample identification number. Samples were split in two halves using a diamond bladed saw with one half remaining in the core box as a permanent record and the half placed in a plastic sample bag, both marked with a waterproof tag bearing the unique sample number which was also written on the sample bag in permanent marker. Samples were transported from the Company's secure facility by private courier to ALS Laboratories in Romania for geochemical analysis. The samples were analyzed using multi-element package ME_ICP41a and for gold using fire assay package Au-AA25. ME_ICP41a is an ore grade package involving digestion of a 0.4g sample by aqua regia with an Inductively coupled plasma - atomic emission spectrometry (ICP_AES) finish. The Au-AA25 fire assay method is an ore grade analysis using a 30g aliquot. The aliquot is mixed with flux composed of PbO and SiO2 with variable amounts of borax, soda ash and other reagents. The flux and sample are mixed, then heated at high temperature (>1,000°C) to decompose rock lattices and allow gold within the sample to be collected into a lead button. The button is placed in a porous cupel and heated again in an oxidizing environment to convert lead to lead oxide that is absorbed into the cupel, leaving the precious metals behind as a doré bead or prill. The gold content of the prill is then determined by atomic adsorption spectrometry. Both analyses are preceded by the preparation package Prep-31Y whereby the entire sample is crushed to 70% passing 2mm, a 250g split is collected by rotary splitter and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Laboratory over-limits analysis methods were applied as required for both Sb and Au. A systematic QAQC protocol was employed that includes systematic insertion in the sample stream of certified reference materials and blank samples at a frequency of 1 in 10, plus analysis of duplicate pulp splits at a frequency of 1 in 30. Qualified Person The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by David Murray, P.Geo, VP-Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. For more information about Military Metals Corp. and its critical minerals initiatives, please visit: https://www.militarymetalscorp.com. LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/military-metals/

X: https://x.com/militarymetals

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564717587797 About Military Metals Corp. The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS For more information, please contact: Scott Eldridge

CEO and Director

scott@militarymetalscorp.com or info@militarymetalscorp.com For enquiries, please call 604-537-7556 Historical Resource Estimates This news release includes disclosure of a historical resource estimate. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Company does not treat the historical estimate as current. The historical estimate related to the Trojarová Property was taken from a compendium produced by the Slovak Geological Survey, completed in March 1992 based on exploration work undertaking in the 1980s and 1990s. It is entitled (English translation): "FINAL JOB REPORT, PEZINOK-TROJAROVA, Geological Survey State Enterprise", report compendium number 78406 (Michel et al, 1992). The Slovak Geological Institute, the state agency that carried out all exploration and underground development work at Trojarová, classified the historical resources as "P1" and "C2" in the Slovak version of the Russian classification system, respectively. These are closest within the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum's ("CIM") classification system to "inferred mineral resources," which is defined by the CIM as that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence gathered through appropriate sampling techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes. The historical work carried out appears comprehensive, detailed and at a professional standard. The Company considers this historical data to be relevant as the Company will use these data as a guide to plan future exploration programs. The Company also considers the data to be reliable for these purposes. This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the timing of the mineral resource estimate, future drilling and exploration work at Trojarová, the continuation of the value of antimony, and the future needs of Europe and the E.U. specifically. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. These include geopolitical developments related to the supply and value of antimony, the continued use of antimony and availability of alternatives, availability of capital and labour in respect of the property that is the subject of this news release, the results of any future exploration activities, which cannot be guaranteed, and any other future activities in respect of the property held by the Target. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279681





