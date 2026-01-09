Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
PromiCell, Inc. presents during JP Morgan's 2026 Healthcare Conference

MIAMI, FL, Jan 10, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - PromiCell, Inc. (the "Company"), a clinical-stage cellular immunotherapy company uniquely positioned to advance potentially curative cell therapies for cancer patients, today announced that the Company's Chief Medical Officer, John Lee, MD, Ph.D., will present interim results of the Company's lead asset PRO CAR - 201A, a STEAP1 directed CAR T cell that is currently in the clinic as a first-in-human phase 1 trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), at Biotech Showcase 2026 in San Francisco, California on Monday, January 12, 2025 at 11:15 am PST at the Franciscan D (Ballroom Level).

About PromiCell, Inc.

PromiCell, is a clinical-stage cellular immunotherapy company with product candidates representing highly differentiated and novel CAR T and TCR T platforms to be developed across separate solid and hematologic types of cancer. Our pipeline of innovative products includes STEAP 1 CAR T cells, HA-1 TCR T cells and CD 33 CAR T cells, applicable for the treatment of patients with mCRPC, Ewing Sarcoma, recurrent leukemia and acute myeloid leukemia. Our next-generation chimeric antigen receptor CAR T cell therapies are designed to address key mechanisms of tumor escape, disease relapse, and immune evasion. Our scientists are pioneers in CAR T-cell therapy, united in a mission to outsmart cancer and deliver more cures for patients. Learn more at www.promicell.com.

