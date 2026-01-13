Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Assembly
Assembly Unifies APAC Network Under One Brand to Build Asia's Leading Tech-Powered Brand Performance Agency

SINGAPORE, Jan 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Following its acquisition of ADK Global last year, Assembly today announced the full rebranding of all former ADK Global offices in Asia to Assembly, completing the first phase of the merger and first step towards creating Asia's first truly end-to-end brand performance agency. The unified network combines brand strategy, creative, media, data and commerce into one integrated tech-enabled offering built for measurable growth.

From January 2026, markets including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, India and Australia will operate under the Assembly brand. Local leadership teams remain in place, ensuring continuity for existing clients while unlocking access to Assembly's global technology stack including the proprietary STAGE AI Experience Engine, scaled data capabilities, and Brand Performance Planning model. Clients benefit from a simpler experience with one agency, one framework, and deeper cross-market collaboration.

Over the next 12 months, Assembly will roll out the STAGE AI Experience Engine across former ADK Global markets, including solutions such as COMPASS, Assembly's new marketing and audience intelligence platform; ALERTS, which provides real-time AI powered optimization; and SCENE, which delivers rapid MMM, creating a single tech stack for planning, measurement, and content optimization. Continued investment in AI-led products will connect ADK Global's creative strength directly into STAGE, unlocking more integrated, brand performance-driven outcomes.

Assembly has also established a strategic partnership with ADK Japan through Stagwell's existing relationship, linking decades of creative leadership in Japan with Assembly's global scale, data and media capabilities. This partnership will open new doors for Japanese brands expanding globally and for international brands seeking to win in Japan with culturally resonant marketing.

"The real impact begins now. With one brand, one platform, and one connected data ecosystem, we can turn deep audience and creative insight into brand performance at scale. Asia's most ambitious brands want speed, simplicity, and work that truly moves people. This model gives them all three." said Richard Brosgill, APAC CEO, Assembly.

Assembly's Global CEO, Rick Acampora adds, "APAC is shaping the future of brand performance and is equipped with the talent and technology to unite creativity, media, commerce and data as one. This is not just integration; it marks the beginning of an evolution in how we do business. We are building a connected model that delivers speed, cultural relevance, and measurable impact, and this approach will shape how we drive clients' brand growth globally."

ABOUT ASSEMBLY

Assembly is a global omnichannel agency built for brands that want a more modern approach to building brands that perform. Backed by the Stagwell network, we are a literal assembly of data, talent, and technology built to unlock smarter, faster, and better-performing outcomes from the bottom up -not the top down. Curious, collaborative, and driven by change, we are an agency of builders who believe the better the experience, the better the performance. We don't see brand and performance as an either/or. For us, it's always both. The +\ symbol in our logo, known as the ORAD, represents this mindset. It's a mark of how we think, how we build, and how we deliver results across the full funnel. Assembly's foundation is built on three core elements: our purpose-built STAGE Experience Engine, the strategic product it powers-Brand Performance Planning (BPP) - and an organizational design built for speed, depth, and the demands of modern marketing. Together, they enable us to build better brand experiences that reimagine how brands connect, engage, and grow across data, tech, media, creative and commerce. With over 3,000 experts in 44 offices worldwide, Assembly delivers full-funnel solutions that help the world's most ambitious brands perform. Learn more at assemblyglobal.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Kelvin Lee
Marketing Director, Assembly
Kelvin.lee@assemblyglobal.com

