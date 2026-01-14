

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND ST. MORITZ, SWITZERLAND, Jan 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), will make its debut as the Official Jersey and Apparel Sponsor of the 41stSnow Polo World Cup St. Moritz, taking place January 23-25, 2026, on the iconic frozen lake of St. Moritz. U.S. Polo Assn.'s inaugural partnership with the world's most prestigious and legendary snow polo tournament underscores the brand's authentic ties to the game and its continued commitment to supporting polo around the world. Photo Caption: Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz, with Official Jersey and Apparel Sponsor, U.S. Polo Assn. Photo Credit: Christian Sommer Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz 2026 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year, with unprecedented demand for tickets, elite international players, and global attention focused on one of the world's most high-profile polo tournaments played on snow. This event will see more than 26,000 people in attendance from all over Europe and the world. "For U.S. Polo Assn., sponsoring the 41st Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz is about authenticity and connection," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, which manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand worldwide. "Supporting iconic polo tournaments like the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz highlights our authenticity and support of the sport's athletes, its history, and its future, while bringing genuine, sport-inspired apparel to consumers from all over the world to one of the most inspirational polo venues on the planet." Throughout the weekend, U.S. Polo Assn. will outfit teams, officials, and key event personnel with custom-designed performance-driven jerseys and apparel that reflect both the demands of competitive winter polo and the refined style synonymous with St. Moritz. U.S. Polo Assn.'s presence reinforces its commitment to the sport-across climates, continents, and cultures-while staying true to its deeply rooted sport DNA. In addition, U.S. Polo Assn. will introduce a curated Limited Edition St. Moritz Capsule Collection at the Snow Polo World Cup, blending the brand's sport heritage with alpine sophistication, available at the frozen lake U.S. Polo Assn. store, in collaboration with Ender Sport, and online at both www.uspashop.com and www.endersport.com. The limited-edition Collection is inspired by snow polo and designed in the U.S. Polo Assn. Florence, Italy Design Studio with performance and craftsmanship at its core, featuring long-sleeve polo shirts, cozy beanies, and stylish sweaters. The capsule's polo shirts and cold-weather accessories are crafted from rich fabrics and premium materials to deliver warmth, flexibility, and comfort in sub-zero conditions. Elevated by tailored silhouettes, subtle softness, and signature embroidered logos from both U.S. Polo Assn. and the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz, the Collection seamlessly transitions from the après-polo frozen lake to an everyday alpine lifestyle. "Europe has become one of the most dynamic and strategically important markets for U.S. Polo Assn., driven by strong consumer demand for authentic, sport-inspired style and by the brand's continued investment in retail, wholesale, and digital expansion in the region," said Lorenzo Nencini, CEO of INCOM, U.S. Polo Assn.'s Western European Apparel Licensee. "As the brand's long-standing partner in Western Europe, we are proud to be helping shape this growth by connecting European consumers to the true heritage of the sport of polo through premium collections and meaningful global activations." "The Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz brings together competitive sport, luxury, and international visibility in a way that resonates deeply with European customers, making it the perfect platform to showcase U.S. Polo Assn.'s authenticity, craftsmanship, and leadership as a global sports brand," Nencini added. Set against the dramatic backdrop of the frozen Engadin Lake, the tournament will feature a world-class lineup of players, including polo legend David "Pelon" Stirling, alongside international stars Nico Pieres, Alfredo Bigatti and Robert Strom. Opening matches on Friday will set the pace, with the competition building toward Sunday's highly anticipated final. Founded in 1985, the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz has become one of the sport's most prestigious events, celebrated for its unique setting, competitive excellence, and unparalleled hospitality. The 2026 edition is already being hailed as a landmark year, with VIP experiences selling out well in advance and global interest at an all-time high. "We are proud to welcome U.S. Polo Assn. for the first time as the Official Jersey and Apparel Sponsor of the 41st Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz 2026," said Reto Gaudenzi, Founder and CEO of the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz. "As a brand that is born from the sport of polo, U.S. Polo Assn. brings an authenticity and respect for polo that truly aligns with the values of this outstanding tournament." "This partnership strengthens the connection between elite competition and heritage, while enhancing the experience for players, teams, and guests on the frozen lake of St. Moritz," Gaudenzi added. By aligning with the Snow Polo World Cup, U.S. Polo Assn. continues to champion the sport of polo at its highest levels, supporting the athletes, honoring the traditions of the game, and connecting consumers worldwide to a sport that defines the brand, not only as inspiration, but as its origin. About U.S. Polo Assn. U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. About INCOM Incom S.P.A., founded in Montecatini Terme (PT) in 1951, operates under license as the apparel division of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand and also produces and distributes important global clothing brands. Moreover, Incom is among the leading suppliers of military and paramilitary clothing for the Italian State, including uniforms and technical clothing made with the special Float patent for floating garments. Since January 2008, Incom has been producing and distributing men's, women's, children's clothing, underwear, and swimwear under the U.S. Polo Assn. brand in Europe, achieving steadily growing sales results. For more information: www.incomitaly.com. About Snow Polo and the Evviva Polo St. Moritz Ltd. The year 1985 saw the first-ever polo competition and St. Moritz staging this world premiere. The Snow Polo World Cup has reigned over the last weekend in January in St. Moritz ever since. In 2014, leading exponents of snow polo in Switzerland founded Evviva Polo St. Moritz Ltd and signed a long-term contract with the town of St. Moritz, thus securing a sustained continuation of the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz. The Board of Directors consists of Dr Piero Dillier (President), Reto Gaudenzi (Founder, Vice-president and CEO) and Arndt Küchel; Jürg Reinger is the CFO. A well-rehearsed team of local and regional partners and the See Infra Ltd is working hand in hand with the organisers to carry out the tournament. For more information, visit www.snowpolo-stmoritz.com. For Additional Information, Contact:

