

HONG KONG, January 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – uSMART Securities Limited (“uSMART Securities/ the Company”), a strategic investment of Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited, is pleased to announce a major milestone in its Hong Kong dual-channel development strategy: the official opening of its Admiralty office, which will serve as the primary operational base for the Investment Banking Department, ECM (Equity Capital Markets), and Asset Management Department. Meanwhile, the new Tai Wai branch, located adjacent to Tai Wai MTR Station, will commence operations by the end of January. In line with plans to open two additional physical service centres in Tuen Mun and Kai Tak during the first quarter of 2026, uSMART Securities will bring its total number of physical network in Hong Kong to 11. This expansion further highlights its position as the “No.1 Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage^” and advances its dual-track strategy of “high-end institutional business development and widespread community-based services.” Today, uSMART Securities held a grand opening ceremony at its Admiralty office, marking a significant new chapter in the enhancement of its institutional services. Mr. Kevin Wong, Capital Market Business Development Director, stated during the ceremony: “Following the comprehensive upgrade of our Investment Banking Department, together with ECM and Asset Management, we have established a complete closed-loop ecosystem for full-spectrum financial services and capital value management. This holds profound strategic significance. We are now able to deliver more efficient, one-stop, multi-dimensional solutions to corporate clients, ranging from private placements, IPO sponsorship, debt financing, M&A advisory, and equity issuance, to ongoing market value management, investor relations, and research-driven asset management financial planning and allocation. This not only enhances service efficiency, but also represents a reshaping and elevation of our core competitiveness. It is a key strategic move to better serve high-net-worth individuals and expand our corporate finance business. Furthermore, the Group has recently obtained Nasdaq underwriting membership status, enabling us to provide cross-border capital solutions and strengthening our comprehensive positioning and competitiveness in investment banking and institutional services.” Kevin added that, the Company’s diversified wealth management product suite, covering funds, bonds, and fixed-income cash products, has recorded significant year-on-year growth in assets under management compared to the same period last year, and the Company is confident in sustaining strong momentum throughout the current year. At the same opening ceremony, Ms. Carrie Wong, Marketing Director of uSMART Securities, commented: “The Tai Wai, Tuen Mun, and Kai Tak physical service centres will be progressively launched during the first quarter, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to ‘community-based financial services.’ With a focus on community-oriented service experiences, we aim to bring professional investment services closer to the public. Strategically located next to Tai Wai MTR Station, a major transportation hub in East New Territories, the Tai Wai branch will serve residents in Sha Tin and Tai Wai areas, offering convenient one-stop services including wealth advisory, product explanations, and intelligent trading support, truly integrating professional financial services into everyday life. Looking ahead, we will actively consider further network expansion in response to evolving market and client needs.” Entering 2026, uSMART Securities has received a series of positive developments. The Company has successfully obtained from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) a Type 2 regulated activity license (dealing in futures contracts) and a Type 5 regulated activity license (advising on futures contracts), bringing its total to Types 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, and 9 licenses. This marks the Company’s official entry into a new era of “full-license, full-product” investment services.

(From left to right: Marketing Director of uSMART Securities, Executive Director of uSMART Securities, Head of ECM of uSMART Securities, Chief Financial Officer of uSMART Securities, Capital Market Business Development Director of uSMART Securities and Managing Director of IBD of uSMART Securities) Carrie emphasized: “The full license framework makes our investment product offerings more comprehensive, allowing us to provide clients with a broader range of trading instruments and asset allocation strategies, thereby enabling investors to hedge risks flexibly and capture market opportunities.” As the Company advances along both institutional and retail channels, uSMART Securities will continue to recruit investment banking talents and client service teams to support its balanced development strategy for institutional and individual businesses, enhance local market competitiveness, and create more employment opportunities in Hong Kong. Moving forward, the Company will continuously expand its range of investment products and remain driven by technological innovation, delivering more comprehensive, efficient, and attentive fintech solutions to clients in Hong Kong and internationally. ^"No.1 Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage" is based on TradeGo Cloud data, with uSMART Securities ranking first in monthly transaction volume among local Hong Kong-funded internet brokers for over a year as of December 2025. About uSMART: Strategic investments from Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited, uSMART Securities is a leading Hong Kong Funded Fintech Brokerage founded in 2018. Over the past eight years, it has pioneered the fusion of technology and finance, offering stocks trading, asset management, and wealth management solutions. Its proprietary platforms, uSMART HK APP and uSMART SG APP, operated by uSMART Securities (Hong Kong) and uSMART Securities (Singapore) respectively. It supports investments in Hong Kong stocks, US stocks, A-shares (Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock connect), Singapore Stocks, Japan Stocks, UK Stocks, US options, ETFs, Funds, Bonds, Asset Management, Structured Notes, Futures, Crypto, Precious Metals, Gold, and forex. Furthermore, uSMART is equipped with a highly professional research and asset management team that offers asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage, institutional business, LPF services, and investment banking, dedicated to serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, corporations, investment institutions, fund companies, and other brokerage firms with comprehensive asset management solutions. For details please visit: https://hk.usmartglobal.com Media Enquiries: Charmaine Tse

Tel: 6686 2460

Email: charmaine.tse@usmart.hk





Topic: Press release summary

Source: uSMART

Sectors: Funds & Equities, PE, VC & Alternatives, FinTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

