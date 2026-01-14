

HONG KONG, Jan 14, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - China's restaurant industry grew 3.3% to RMB 5.22 trillion in revenue through November 2025, government data showed, even as competition intensified beyond product and service into battles over supply chains, digitalization and capital strength. Chain expansion has emerged as the key differentiator, with China's restaurant chain penetration rate rising steadily in recent years and expected to reach 25% in 2025, according to Meituan platform data. Industry reports show that the pizza category stands out, as China’s pizza market reached RMB 48 billion in 2024 and surpassed RMB 50 billion in 2025. Against this backdrop, DPC Dash-Domino's Pizza China (1405.HK) disclosed its Q4 2025 business results this month, reinforcing its position as the market leader. Store Expansion Achieves Quality and Scale Growth DPC Dash is the exclusive master franchisee for Domino's Pizza in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR. The company's 2025 store deployment closely aligned with industry trends, achieving breakthroughs in scale and efficiency. As of December 31, 2025, total store count exceeded 1,315 locations, representing 307 net new stores year-over-year, with entry into 21 new cities and expanding coverage to 60 cities. On January 1, 2026, the company accelerated expansion further, with 62 new stores opening across 46 cities. This efficient expansion benefits from mature store expansion models and precise market judgment. In 2025, when overall industry store counts fluctuated due to competition, DPC Dash’s efficient, high-quality expansion results proved particularly impressive. New store performance further validates brand strength—the first store in Dalian generated sales close to RMB 700,000 on its grand opening day during the 2026 New Year holiday, setting a new record in Domino’s global system. As of Q3 2025, DPC Dash holds 49 of the top 50 spots in first-30-day sales rankings among Domino's global network. By store count, the Chinese Mainland market has become Domino's third-largest international market, with regional penetration capabilities continuing to lead. Operating Resilience Emerges, User Ecosystem Solidifies Growth Foundation Due to structural market factors, category shifts and changing consumer trends, the restaurant industry's average order size remained under pressure in 2025, with consumers increasingly favoring affordable, quality dining options. Amid these trend shifts, DPC Dash achieved steady growth against such headwinds, demonstrating strong operational resilience. In Q4 2025, the company's tier-one city same-store sales growth (SSSG) maintained positive momentum. Excluding impacts from new market stores opened after December 2022, group-level SSSG also remained positive for both H2 2025 and full-year 2025. Even despite high prior-period comparisons and competitive market pressures, core market risk resilience remained outstanding. Continued user community expansion supported performance growth. As of December 31, 2025, total membership reached 35.6 million, up 45.3% from 24.5 million at year-end 2024. New users completing first orders through proprietary and third-party channels in the past 12 months continued growing, exceeding 15.4 million. Strong operating metrics and user base earned DPC Dash the "Most Valuable Consumer Company Award" and "Best IR Team Award" from Zhitong Finance's listed company ranking, further solidifying capital market recognition of its operating quality and growth logic. Product & Marketing Dual-Engine Drive, Digitalization Enables Efficiency Upgrades Aligning with the pizza category’s "localized flavor" trends, DPC Dash employs product innovation and scenario marketing as twin engines, continuously strengthening user stickiness. In 2025, pizza sector innovation focused on flavor fusion. Building on this foundation, DPC Dash further expanded global flavor combinations, launching Sicilian-Inspired Beef & Bamboo Shoot Pizza and Madrid-Inspired Beef and Shrimp Pizza in Q4, satisfying diverse consumer taste preferences. The 2025 hit product Volcano Crust pizza series won the "Phenomenal Product Impact Award” as part of the Seven-Star Convention Alliance’s inaugural food and beverage consumer influence rankings for its phenomenal product innovation. While innovating, the company continues leading the industry in food safety, health advocacy and sustainable development, earning the Seven-Star Awards for the fifth year. Simultaneously, the company upgraded two popular pizzas with additional toppings at the same price, highlighting value advantages amid declining industry order sizes. On the marketing front, the company launched Halloween-themed snacks tied to seasonal scenarios, brought back the classic "Mega Week" promotion to lower consumption barriers, and partnered with Sanrio's popular character Kuromi for limited-edition merchandise, precisely targeting diverse consumer groups. Behind these initiatives lies strong digital capability support. DPC Dash leveraged its mature online operating systems and data-driven strategies to win the "Top 20 Digitalized Enterprise" from the China Digital Innovation Expo. Its digital practices highly align with industry trends of online channels becoming important growth drivers, providing broad space for business expansion. Comprehensive ESG Efforts Achieve Commercial and Social Value Synergy As the industry accelerates "food industry + digital intelligence + dining + leisure" integration, DPC Dash continues deepening ESG initiatives, achieving synergistic growth of commercial and social value. In 2025, DPC Dash received multiple awards including the 2025 ESG Outstanding Listed Company Award at International Green Zero-Carbon Festival, and the 2025 Most Socially Responsible Listed Company Award from National Business Daily. These honors not only recognize sustainable operations but also align with consumer expectations for brand social responsibility, further strengthening brand reputation. In talent management, DPC Dash earned Mercer's "Best Employer" honor for the fourth time and first-time "Star Employer" recognition. Looking Forward: Deepening 4D Strategy, Leading High-Quality Development In 2026, China's restaurant industry will transition comprehensively from scale expansion toward quality and efficiency improvement. After breaking through the RMB 50 billion market scale, pizza category competition will focus more intensely on product innovation, digital efficiency and refined operations. The Western fast-food segment will continue to see dual battles over localization and scale. DPC Dash plans to continue deepening its 4D Strategy of Development, Delicious Pizza at Value, Delivery, and Digital, continuously mining consumption potential across market tiers while optimizing store network layout. The company will also iterate on product portfolios, upgrade digitalization and strengthen supply chain resilience to further consolidate core competitiveness. With proven operating systems, strong brand momentum and multi-dimensional industry recognition, DPC Dash is positioned to continue leading China's pizza market in the new year, providing a replicable model for Western fast food and the broader restaurant industry's high-quality development.





