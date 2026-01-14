

SINGAPORE, Jan 15, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) today announced that OPPO, a leading global smart device brand, appointed Allison Worldwide as its public relations and influencer partner and Assembly as its media partner in Singapore, following a competitive pitch. Working within Stagwell's integrated operating model, the Stagwell agencies will deliver an end-to-end‑ program combining earned influence with data-driven‑ media to deliver culturally relevant campaigns with measurable outcomes. Allison Worldwide will lead earned influence - PR strategy, executive positioning, and content development - while Assembly will manage end-to-end media planning and activation across Singapore's priority channels, strategically optimizing investments to support OPPO's commercial objectives‑ and drive sales conversions. Together, they will operate as one integrated Stagwell team to ensure seamless planning, measurement, and optimization that connects the full funnel from awareness to conversion. Kelvyn Foo, General Manager & Regional Growth Lead, APAC at Allison Worldwide, alongside Sharon Soh, Managing Director, Southeast Asia at Assembly, will lead the OPPO account. Assembly will apply its STAGE AI Experience Engine and Brand Performance Planning model to optimize media investment and drive conversion across Singapore's priority channels. Allison Worldwide will tap established media and creator relationships and B2C tech storytelling expertise to sustain momentum beyond launch moments. "The Stagwell team has delivered localized marketing solutions that are highly aligned with OPPO's global marketing strategy. We are inspired by the depth of their local capabilities, from content development and resource integration to public relations and media execution. We look forward to building a strong partnership and co‑creating meaningful and impactful marketing campaigns moving forward," said Dylan Yu, OPPO Singapore marketing director. "We're proud to support OPPO's next chapter in Singapore. Our team looks forward to amplifying the brand's bedrock of consumer trust and deepening consumer preference, and further connecting with OPPO's performance-driven audience through culturally relevant, outcome driven‑ marketing," said Margaret Key, Stagwell Executive Director, Asia Pacific. About OPPO OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 70 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world. About Allison Worldwide Allison Worldwide is a digital-first, data-led and future-focused communications agency helping clients see around corners and be ahead of what's next. Not too big and not too small, Allison provides end-to-end global communications, PR, influencer, analytics and marketing support to clients from the Fortune 500 to start-ups. Allison is owned by Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), one of the fastest-growing and most influential marketing and communications networks in the world. About Assembly Assembly is a global omnichannel agency built for brands that want a more modern approach to building brands that perform. Backed by the Stagwell network, we are a literal assembly of data, talent, and technology built to unlock smarter, faster, and better-performing outcomes from the bottom up -not the top down. Curious, collaborative, and driven by change, we are an agency of builders who believe the better the experience, the better the performance. We don't see brand and performance as an either/or. For us, it's always both. The +\ symbol in our logo, known as the ORAD, represents this mindset. It's a mark of how we think, how we build, and how we deliver results across the full funnel. Assembly's foundation is built on three core elements: our purpose-built STAGE Experience Engine, the strategic product it powers-Brand Performance Planning (BPP) - and an organizational design built for speed, depth, and the demands of modern marketing. Together, they enable us to build better brand experiences that reimagine how brands connect, engage, and grow across data, tech, media, creative and commerce. With over 3,000 experts in 44 offices worldwide, Assembly delivers full-funnel solutions that help the world's most ambitious brands perform. Learn more at assemblyglobal.com. About Stagwell Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com. Media contacts

