  • Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Tuesday, 20 January 2026, 12:30 HKT/SGT
Source: VIVI PROJECT
"LEGENDARY HUMANITY", connecting humanity's treasures to the next generation, evolves into "VIVI PROJECT"
Commences building an RWA (Real-World Asset) token economy
Maximizing Value Through Digitalization Using Cutting-Edge 3D Scanning Technology "SCAI" and RWA Indexing

NEW YORK, Jan 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - VIVI PROJECT (formerly LEGENDARY HUMANITY) announces a major update and rebranding. The project utilizes the latest 3D scanning technology "SCAI" to digitally archive humanity's cultural heritage, providing training data for AI and building a new token economy based on RWA (Real World Assets).

Background and Project Evolution

Previously, "LEGENDARY HUMANITY" aimed to digitize humanity's greatest masterpieces using cutting-edge technology, teaching AI about "humanity's magnificence" to preserve its value for future generations.

With this update, the project is renamed "VIVI PROJECT." Moving beyond mere archiving, it will challenge the creation of new value in the Web3 era as an "RWA token project" building a unique economic ecosystem backed by real-world assets (RWA).

The Four Pillars of the "RWA Ecosystem" Provided by VIVI PROJECT

  • Digitization via High-Precision 3D Scanning Technology "SCAI:DIGITAL LUMINOUS Technology" Digitizing humanity's treasures and providing them as AI training data. Merging human wisdom with technological evolution.
  • Adding RWA Value to VIVI COiN: Centered around the project token "VIVI COiN," we plan to link RWA held by collectors partnered with "VIVI PROJECT" to enhance the project's value.By using "LEGENDARY masterpieces" whose value appreciates over time as the foundation for "VIVI COiN," we build a stable value base.
  • Hybrid Digital & Physical Museum Collected RWAs will be displayed in both digital museums and physical exhibition facilities. Trading via the marketplace will also be enabled, enhancing liquidity as an asset.
  • VIVI DAO's "Buy-Back & Burn" Model The governing body, "VIVI DAO," will use exhibition and sales revenue to implement "Buy-Back" and "Burn" of VIVI COiN. This will increase the token's scarcity and promote long-term value appreciation.

Future Outlook: Global Collection Partnerships

The VIVI PROJECT is advancing the networking of collections held by global asset owners. As a first step, we have initiated the following partnerships and negotiations:

  • LA MUSEUM: Holds one of the world's largest legendary fashion collections, including Yves Saint Laurent, Comme des Garçons, Worlds End, Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, and Madison Martin Margiela.
  • Major Trading Card Company: Negotiations have commenced with the world's largest trading asset company.
  • This will integrate Real-World Assets (RWAs) from diverse genres like fashion, art, and hobbies into the project, rapidly expanding the ecosystem.

VIVI PROJECT Overview

VIVI PROJECT is a next-generation platform that preserves and utilizes humanity's greatest masterpieces in both digital and physical realms through the fusion of culture and technology. By indexing RWA, it defines new asset value in the Web3 era.

Official Website: https://lhvivi.com

Contact for Inquiries
Contact: VIVI PROJECT PR Department
Email: press@lhvivi.com 




Topic: Press release summary
Source: VIVI PROJECT

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

"LEGENDARY HUMANITY", connecting humanity's treasures to the next generation, evolves into "VIVI PROJECT"  
 News Alerts
