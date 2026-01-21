

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan 21, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), the world leader in unmanned aircraft systems, and Calidus Aerospace, one of the leading defense and manufacturing companies, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the prospective co-production of MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Gambit Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) in the UAE, as well as command and control and battle management systems. The agreement was signed by GA-ASI President David R. Alexander and Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, on the sidelines of the UMEX and SimTEX 2026 taking place January 20-22, 2026. The MOU provides a framework for cooperation between GA-ASI, GA-Intelligence, and Calidus where all parties will look to collaborate on programs in the areas of airframe manufacturing, final assembly, test and checkout, as well as flight operational test and acceptance. "Working with partners within UAE helps us to connect with key experts and capabilities in the region," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "For General Atomics, this agreement underscores the shared commitment to long-term cooperation, technological innovation, and the advancement of our aircraft within the UAE." Commenting on this, Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, said: "The signing of this MOU with General Atomics, a global leader in unmanned aircraft, represents a strategic step towards strengthening and enabling the Group's capabilities in the unmanned systems sector in line with user requirements. This collaboration comes at a time of rapid growth in the sector both regionally and globally, drawing on the trusted expertise and manufacturing capabilities of both parties, opening the door to broader future partnerships in innovation, knowledge transfer, and expanded manufacturing, reinforcing our collective ambitions." This collaboration will be historic as it represents the first time General Atomics' aircraft will be manufactured in the region, supporting the increasing demand for the MQ-9B Remotely Piloted Aircraft and the Gambit Collaborative Combat Aircraft in this region and the world. About GA-ASI General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 9 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle®, MQ-20 Avenger®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com. Avenger, EagleEye, Gray Eagle, Lynx, Predator, Reaper, SeaGuardian, and SkyGuardian are trademarks of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., registered in the United States and/or other countries. About GA-Intelligence General Atomics Integrated Intelligence, Inc. is a data science, software development, and systems engineering firm focused on developing advanced analytic capabilities to customers in both public and private sectors, with a strong emphasis on tools in support of spatio-temporal (space and time) data management, multi-source/multi-INT correlation and data fusion, tracking, entity resolution, location forecasting, and multi-domain global situational awareness (MDGSA) leveraging extremely high volume/velocity data sources. About Calidus Calidus Holding Group, founded in 2015 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is one of the leading defence and manufacturing companies in the world. With a focus on delivering next‑generation cutting‑edge solutions tailored to defence and security markets across its three clusters - Aerospace, Land Systems and Missiles and Defence Systems - Calidus designs, engineers, and produces advanced platforms that enhance mobility, protection, and mission effectiveness across diverse operational environments. Committed to global best practices and trusted by its customers worldwide, Calidus develops modern defence solutions to redefine safety and protection for a secure future, ensuring that every solution reflects local talent, resources, and commitment to quality. For more information, please visit: www.calidus.ae For any questions, please contact: Chirine El Mouchantaf, Head of Communications. 00971 5 099 02798. Chirine.elmouchantaf@calidus.ae GA-ASI Media Relations

