

HONG KONG, January 22, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – January 19, 2026, Davos, Switzerland, The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting kicked off with artificial intelligence retaining its central role in global discussions, while Physical AI emerged as a breakthrough theme shaping the next wave of intelligent systems. Industry leaders including NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon outlined their visions for AI that bridges digital and physical environments—a domain where Chinese tech firm 51 WORLD is already demonstrating tangible progress. During the forum, in a keynote dialogue with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Jensen Huang emphasized Physical AI’s role in overcoming barriers between virtual models and real-world applications. NVIDIA is providing computing power support through its full-stack technology and the next-generation Rubin AI Computing Platform, building an open ecosystem to drive the application of Physical AI across multiple sectors. Jensen Huang articulated the "AI Five-Layer Cake" theory, which views AI as an industrial cluster composed of energy, chips, cloud infrastructure, AI models, and practical applications, with the application layer serving as the core driver of economic benefits.He emphasized that the current massive investments in AI are not a bubble; instead, they will be converted into future returns through a continuous stream of AI applications, with Physical AI serving as the technological foundation for integrating AI into the real economy. On the same day, Cristiano Amon’s keynote speech echoed this sentiment. Centering on the large-scale implementation of AI, he explicitly identified Physical AI as the core focus of Qualcomm’s AI strategy, proposing to leverage edge computing to promote the in-depth penetration of Physical AI in end-user scenarios. Amon stated that the future of AI will not be an "either cloud or edge" choice, but rather a shift toward a hybrid model of "cloud + edge" collaboration. This model will provide an optimal path for the implementation of Physical AI: rapid responses will be completed at the edge, while complex reasoning will be coordinated with the cloud—a transformation expected to gradually take shape in 2026. As a Chinese technology enterprise focusing on the Physical AI field, 51 WORLD has made in-depth layouts in related areas since its establishment, with its business development and strategic planning closely aligning with the industry signals released by the Davos Forum. In terms of core Physical AI layout, 51 WORLD has built three major business lines—51Aes, 51Sim, and 51Earth—around three core technologies: 3D graphics, simulation, and artificial intelligence. This forms a full-chain closed-loop Physical AI ecosystem of "synthetic data - spatial intelligence model - simulation training platform," which highly aligns with Jensen Huang’s emphasis on "full-stack technology support" and Cristiano Amon’s focus on "scenario-based implementation." Leveraging its strong technological barriers and ecological advantages, 51 WORLD has implemented benchmark Physical AI cases in multiple sectors including intelligent driving, transportation hubs, smart factories, and smart energy. From the industry consensus at the Davos Forum to the practical breakthroughs of domestic enterprises, Physical AI is evolving from a concept to large-scale implementation, becoming a new engine driving global economic transformation. With Digital Twin as its foundation and Physical AI as its core, 51 WORLD continues to consolidate technological barriers and expand the boundaries of scenario applications. As it steadily advances on the path of empowering the high-quality development of the real economy, 51 WORLD is well-positioned to seize core competitiveness in the global Physical AI track amid the broader AI industry transformation.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Beijing 51WORLD Digital Twin Technology Co., Ltd.

Sectors: Artificial Intel [AI], Automation [IoT], Datacenter & Cloud

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

