

WESTLAKE, OH, Jan 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Geon® Performance Solutions, a global leader in high-value polymer solutions, announces a comprehensive brand refresh. The update reflects the company's strategy to enhance and diversify its portfolio of engineered polymer solutions and advance its role as a solutions-driven partner. Propelled by the need for sustainable materials, advanced technology, and circular economy goals, the polymer industry is transforming. Geon's refreshed brand identity demonstrates its commitment to leading in this evolving market and collaborating with customers to outthink constraints and build inspired solutions. "Geon has a century of proven performance and one of the industry's most extensive polymer formulation libraries. Our refreshed brand better captures the innovation, agility and ambition of our enterprise," said Tracy Garrison, Geon's chief executive officer. "The brand refresh matches the momentum and determination of our people, while holding true to the company's heritage and highlighting the human touch Geon brings to its customers." The brand refresh represents an important milestone in Geon's growth, aligning its visual identity with the demands of its customers and the polymer marketplace - especially following the Company's acquisition of Foster Corporation, a world leading compounder of biomedical polymers used in the healthcare and medical device industry. The acquisition was Geon's fourth in a span of five years - a key component of its strategy to diversify its portfolio of engineered polymer solutions. "While our look is changing, Geon's solutions offerings continue to open endless possibilities to help customers build smart solutions for a better tomorrow," said Garrison. "We are innovating across our value chain and exploring new partnerships for smart polymer solutions in markets such as medical and power and communication." The refreshed brand will be rolled out across all channels in January 2026. About Geon Performance Solutions Geon® Performance Solutions unlocks the power of polymers for the future. From biomedical materials from our medical division, Foster, LLC, to building materials, automotive, connectivity, and appliances, customers in these markets rely on the portfolio of compounding solutions, highly adaptable vinyl, polyolefin, engineered resin technologies, and full-service contract manufacturing that we deliver. In every formulation, collaboration, and challenge, we're shaping the brilliance of tomorrow and providing a formidable advantage by engineering what's possible. Geon has approximately 1,200 global associates and 15 world-class manufacturing plants with headquarters in Westlake, Ohio. Learn more at www.geon.com. Geon is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners. About SK Capital Partners SK Capital is a transformational private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the life sciences, specialty materials, and ingredients sectors. The firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital currently has approximately $10 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com. Media Contact

Jen Martin, Marketing Director

Jennifer.Martin@geon.com

+1-440-249-1508 SOURCE: Geon Performance Solutions





