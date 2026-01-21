Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 23, 2026
Friday, 23 January 2026, 13:04 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Geon Performance Solutions
Geon Performance Solutions Updates Brand Identity to Reflect Expanded Capabilities in Polymer Industry

WESTLAKE, OH, Jan 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Geon® Performance Solutions, a global leader in high-value polymer solutions, announces a comprehensive brand refresh. The update reflects the company's strategy to enhance and diversify its portfolio of engineered polymer solutions and advance its role as a solutions-driven partner.

Propelled by the need for sustainable materials, advanced technology, and circular economy goals, the polymer industry is transforming. Geon's refreshed brand identity demonstrates its commitment to leading in this evolving market and collaborating with customers to outthink constraints and build inspired solutions.

"Geon has a century of proven performance and one of the industry's most extensive polymer formulation libraries. Our refreshed brand better captures the innovation, agility and ambition of our enterprise," said Tracy Garrison, Geon's chief executive officer. "The brand refresh matches the momentum and determination of our people, while holding true to the company's heritage and highlighting the human touch Geon brings to its customers."

The brand refresh represents an important milestone in Geon's growth, aligning its visual identity with the demands of its customers and the polymer marketplace - especially following the Company's acquisition of Foster Corporation, a world leading compounder of biomedical polymers used in the healthcare and medical device industry. The acquisition was Geon's fourth in a span of five years - a key component of its strategy to diversify its portfolio of engineered polymer solutions.

"While our look is changing, Geon's solutions offerings continue to open endless possibilities to help customers build smart solutions for a better tomorrow," said Garrison. "We are innovating across our value chain and exploring new partnerships for smart polymer solutions in markets such as medical and power and communication."

The refreshed brand will be rolled out across all channels in January 2026.

About Geon Performance Solutions

Geon® Performance Solutions unlocks the power of polymers for the future. From biomedical materials from our medical division, Foster, LLC, to building materials, automotive, connectivity, and appliances, customers in these markets rely on the portfolio of compounding solutions, highly adaptable vinyl, polyolefin, engineered resin technologies, and full-service contract manufacturing that we deliver. In every formulation, collaboration, and challenge, we're shaping the brilliance of tomorrow and providing a formidable advantage by engineering what's possible. Geon has approximately 1,200 global associates and 15 world-class manufacturing plants with headquarters in Westlake, Ohio. Learn more at www.geon.com. Geon is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners.

About SK Capital Partners

SK Capital is a transformational private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the life sciences, specialty materials, and ingredients sectors. The firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital currently has approximately $10 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025. For more information, please visit www.skcapitalpartners.com.

Media Contact
Jen Martin, Marketing Director
Jennifer.Martin@geon.com
+1-440-249-1508

SOURCE: Geon Performance Solutions




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Geon Performance Solutions
Sectors: Materials & Nanotech, Healthcare & Pharm, Manufacturing
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
Geon Performance Solutions Updates Brand Identity to Reflect Expanded Capabilities in Polymer Industry  
Jan 23, 2026 13:04 HKT/SGT
HKTDC and Microsoft Hong Kong jointly launch the Microsoft AI Adoption Programme Helping SMEs boost productivity through AI and accelerate digital transformation  
Jan 23, 2026 11:54 HKT/SGT
Davos Highlights Physical AI as Key Trend, 51 WORLD (6651.HK) Emerges as Industry Implementer  
Jan 22, 2026 20:13 HKT/SGT
Open World Launches Saudi Arabia's First RWA Tokenization Center of Excellence to Advance Vision 2030 Digital Economy Goals  
Jan 22, 2026 20:00 HKT/SGT
The 35th Education & Careers Expo opens today  
Jan 22, 2026 18:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Mizuho Bank partner to develop new order and payment processing service for SMEs  
Thursday, January 22, 2026 10:30:00 AM
AmplifiX Releases Comprehensive Sector Report on the Rapid Acceleration of Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization  
Jan 21, 2026 23:00 HKT/SGT
TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES to Exhibit Advanced Precious Metal Materials for Medical Device Components at MD&M West 2026  
Wednesday, January 21, 2026 9:00:00 PM
Honda to Discontinue Production of Fuel Cell Systems at Fuel Cell System Manufacturing LLC in the U.S.  
Wednesday, January 21, 2026 4:44:00 PM
Notice regarding the dissolution of the joint venture in the home elevator business  
Wednesday, January 21, 2026 4:04:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Africa Women Leaders Summit & Awards 2026
28  -  29   January
Casablanca, Morocco
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2026
14  -  15   April
Moscow, Russia
Operational Excellence Show Middle East 2026
28  -  29   April
Dubai, UAE
The Experience Show Middle East 2026
28  -  29   April
Dubai, UAE
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
Japan Energy Summit 2026
26  -  28   May
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
The Experience Show Asia 2026 - Singapore
10  -  11   June
Singapore
The Experience Show South Europe 2026
18  -  19   June
Madrid, Spain
The Experience Show UK 2026
7  -  8   July
The Manchester Deansgate Hotel, UK
The Experience Show Asia 2026 - Malaysia
28  -  29   July
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
The Experience Show Australia 2026
4  -  5   August
Sydney, Australia
WBE 2026
16  -  18   September
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       