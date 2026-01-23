Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Peaceman Productions
Sir Ivan Releases "Love Is The Piece"
The Peace Anthem of the 21st Century

MIAMI, FL, Jan 24, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Electronic Dance Music (EDM) recording artist, Sir Ivan, has co-written and recorded a peace song that will stand the test of time. Inspired by 20th-century anti-war rock legends such as John Lennon and Bob Dylan, Sir Ivan's new single, "Love Is The Piece," is a bold reminder to all generations that love remains the only path to peace and is found only in our hearts.

Stream/Download On All Platforms

"As the son of an Auschwitz survivor (see UnstoppableSiggi.com), my life has been deeply affected by the tragedy of having over 50 family members murdered during the Holocaust, simply because they were Jewish. My father's miraculous survival and my subsequent birth had a purpose. And that purpose was for me to one day write and sing a peace song that would help stop violence, bloodshed, and war between people. That song is ‘Love Is The Piece,'" declared Sir Ivan.

While global conflicts and civil unrest escalate around the world, Sir Ivan delivers a timely and powerful message with his new single, "Love Is The Piece." Known internationally as Peaceman for his long-standing commitment to promoting peace through music, Sir Ivan brings an urgent, modern voice to the legacy of anti-war anthems.

In "Love Is The Piece," Sir Ivan confronts one of humanity's greatest contradictions: despite extraordinary technological and scientific achievements, we remain unable to end war. "But the one thing that they can't seem to solve / Is the end of war - it's time to evolve," he sings, calling for a shift in human consciousness.

The chorus delivers the heart of the message: "Love is the piece we need for peace." It's a direct call to unity that resonates strongly in today's fractured global climate.

The lyrics emphasize that pure love transcends national, religious, and cultural boundaries."It goes beyond Christians, Muslims, and Jews... The answer's not blowin' in the wind / 'Cause our hearts hold the one solution within."

Sir Ivan's dedication to peace-focused artistry has been highlighted in previous press coverage, including the world premiere of his award-winning "Get Together" music video and his global DJ initiative supporting creatives in crisis.

His collaboration with acclaimed producer Markus Schulz - recently highlighted by We Rave You and EDM.com - further cemented his status as a meaningful voice in electronic music.

With "Love Is The Piece," Sir Ivan continues his mission to inspire change through powerful lyrics. A series of forthcoming remixes from leading dance producers will help bring the message to clubs, festivals, and playlists worldwide. All streaming and download proceeds go to The Peaceman Foundation (thepeacemanfoundation.org).

About Sir Ivan

Sir Ivan is a Top 10 Billboard and Music Week recording artist, peace advocate, and philanthropist whose mission-driven catalogue blends powerful social messages with modern dance production. Often recognized for reimagining iconic anti-war and peace-driven songs, he has become one of dance music's most distinctive voices for unity and compassion.

Sir Ivan has collaborated with Grammy Award-winning producers such as Jason Evigan, Peter Rafelson, Tracey Young, Midi Mafia, and Omar Okram, as well as other notable names, including Paul Oakenfold, Markus Schulz, and Jeff Timmons (of music group 98 Degrees), who produced the original mix of "Love Is The Piece."

Full biography: SirIvan.com/biography

Connect with Sir Ivan: ffm.bio/sirivan

Media Contact:
Marty True, sirivan@x-staticmusicgroup.com

SOURCE: Peaceman Productions




