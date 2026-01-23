Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Source: Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction Company
Masar Destination Achieves LEED for Communities Gold Certification
Affirming its Commitment to Sustainability

MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, SA, Jan 24, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Masar: a landmark urban development in the heart of Makkah, owned, developed, and operated by Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction Company, has been awarded LEED Gold certification under the LEED for Communities rating system, one of the highest international certifications in sustainability and the built environment. This achievement recognizes Masar's adoption of an integrated approach that places people and the environment at the heart of its design and planning processes.

This accomplishment reflects the company's commitment to developing sustainable urban communities in line with global best practices. By balancing quality of life, resource efficiency, and environmental protection, it paves the way for long-term positive impact and a more sustainable future.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Yasser Abuateek, Chief Executive Officer of Umm Al Qura for Development & Construction Company, said: "Masar Destination's LEED Gold certification confirms our belief that cities deliver lasting value when they are designed as integrated, human-centered systems. This recognition reflects how we have approached Masar through thoughtful planning that prioritizes resource efficiency, resilience, and quality of life at the community scale. It also marks an important milestone in our work to deliver sustainable urban destinations that support the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals for more livable and future-ready cities."

LEED certification is one of the most prominent global certifications for evaluating green buildings and communities. It is awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) to facilities that apply strict standards in areas such as energy and water efficiency, improved indoor air quality, resource management, and reduced carbon emissions, thereby enhancing environmental performance and achieving added value to the community.

The certification aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, supporting national objectives to create more sustainable, prosperous, and livable urban environments. As a LEED Gold-certified community at the planning and design stage, Masar Destination sets a benchmark for integrated development that balances environmental responsibility, quality of life, and long-term urban impact.

