

WEST PALM BEACH, FL AND ST. MORITZ, SWITZERLAND, Jan 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), celebrated its inaugural year as the Official Jersey and Apparel Partner of the 41st Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz. The legendary three-day competition and record-breaking lifestyle event took place on the iconic frozen Lake St. Moritz in Switzerland's Engadin Valley and featured world-class competition, alpine elegance, fan activations, VIP experiences, and global sport celebration. More than 2,400 tons of infrastructure were installed directly onto the frozen lake of St. Moritz for this one-of-a-kind event. After two days and eight games of preliminaries, on Sunday, Jan. 25, Standing Rock prevailed over Flexjet in a close 6 - 4.5 victory. 1. The intensity was high in the final Snow Polo World Cup game, with Standing Rock ultimately prevailing over Team Flexjet 6-4.5. Credit: Tony Ramirez/@imagesofpolo, @snowpolostmoritz Marking its 41st edition, the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz once again reaffirmed its status as the world's only high-goal polo tournament played on snow, bringing together elite international players and their accomplished equine partners. Breaking all records, St. Moritz hosted a more than 26,000-person audience of energized sports fans, media, models, influencers, and special guests from around the world, in one of the most breathtaking winter-sporting settings. Across the frozen lake, spectators were treated to a total of nine thrilling high-goal matches, culminating in an action-packed final on Sunday. The tournament showcased top international talent, featuring a roster of world-class competitors representing teams from across Asia, Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East. Congratulations to Team Standing Rock's Captain Philipp Müller (CH), Max Charlton (ENG), Raul Laplacette (ARG), and Nacho Gonzales (ENG) on their outstanding Snow Polo World Cup win. A converted penalty and a late goal by Raul Laplacette helped Standing Rock secure the win. A standout performance was also achieved by Second Place Team Flexjet with Team Captain Joaquin Castellvi (ESP), Pelayo Berazadi (ESP), David Stirling (URU) and Tito Gaudenzi (CH/USA). Laplacette of Standing Rock received the Game MVP award, while Big Brother, ridden by Max Charlton of Standing Rock won Best Playing Pony. The Best Playing Patron of the overall tournament was Team Captain Sebastien Aguettant (FRA) of Team St. Moritz - Top of the World. "It has been an extraordinary experience for U.S. Polo Assn. to be the Official Jersey and Apparel Partner for Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz for the first time," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "This historic tournament perfectly reflects what U.S. Polo Assn. stands for, which is a mix of authentic sport, exceptional athletes, and a global community brought together through the sport in one of the most remarkable environments on earth." "Bravo to Standing Rock for their well-played victory here on the frozen lake at St. Moritz!" Prince added. Cementing the event's global status, in exciting breaking news, U.S. Polo Assn. has confirmed a major four-year commitment to Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz, with the global sport brand confirmed as the Official Jersey and Apparel Partner until 2030. U.S. Polo Assn. was also the Trophy Ceremony Sponsor for the second Semi-Final, with U.S. Polo Assn.'s J. Michael Prince, Lorenzo Nencini, and Franco Zuccon presenting The U.S. Polo Assn. Cup with handmade Argentine leather canvas bags and a Matte Kit. It was Standing Rock that overtook Azerbaijan Land of Fire in that semi-final game to secure their spot in the final. Beyond the field, the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz delivered its signature blend of sport, luxury, and social atmosphere, with fan activations, VIP hospitality, exclusive events, and on-ice experiences unfolding throughout the weekend. U.S. Polo Assn.'s presence was integrated across the venue, from guest experiences to official outfitting. A shining star of the lake was the U.S. Polo Assn. Shop, presented by Enders Sport, where the U.S. Polo Assn. St. Moritz Capsule Collection was on full display, including the official Team Jerseys, official game puffer jackets, wool and cashmere sweaters, wool and cashmere quarter zips, and cashmere beanies. Guests of the shop were treated to glasses of Perrier Jouët. "The Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz brings together performance, heritage, and international visibility in a way that strengthens the U.S. Polo Assn. brand across Europe and reinforces its deep roots in the sport," said Lorenzo Nencini, CEO of Incom, U.S. Polo Assn.'s Western European apparel licensee. "Events like this play an important role in how U.S. Polo Assn. connects to consumers in the true spirit of the sport through our global brand." Founded in 1985, snow polo was born on Lake St. Moritz and has since evolved into one of the most iconic winter sporting spectacles in the world. The tournament's unique snow-and-ice playing surface, combined with the dramatic alpine landscape, continues to attract a discerning global audience and the sport's most accomplished players year after year. "It was wonderful to welcome U.S. Polo Assn., as the Official Jersey and Apparel Partner for the first time, where they added an authentic, sport-driven style to this year's outstanding 41st year of high-goal snow polo in St. Moritz," said Reto Gaudenzi, Founder and CEO of the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz. "I would also like to thank everyone involved in making this legendary event possible, our players, equine athletes, grooms, crew, and the press for their outstanding support to make the 41st Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz possible," added Gaudenzi. "And, of course, to our incredible spectators and fans from around the world--hip, hip hooray, we will see you next year!" Gaudenzi added. With its successful debut at the 41st Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz, and partnership commitment through 2030, U.S. Polo Assn. continues to expand its presence across the world's most prestigious sport destinations, supporting elite competition, honoring the heritage of the game, and connecting fans and consumers to the sport's authentic origins on a global stage. 2. U.S. Polo Assn. store on the frozen lake, presented by Enders Sport, where World Cup spectators could purchase the U.S. Polo Assn. St. Moritz Capsule Collection. Credit: Johnnes Räbel/ @jfrctv, @snowpolostmoritz 3. Executives J. Michael Prince, Lorenzo Nencini, and Franco Zuccon with U.S. Polo Assn., the Official Apparel and Jersey Partner of the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz, present gifts to Standing Rock, who won the 41st Snow Polo World Cup. Credit: Johnnes Räbel/ @jfrctv, @snowpolostmoritz 4. Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz influencers and spectators wear U.S. Polo Assn. as part of their incredible snow polo style. Credit @uspoloassn About U.S. Polo Assn. U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and located in Wellington, Florida. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. About INCOM Incom S.P.A., founded in Montecatini Terme (PT) in 1951, operates under license as the apparel division of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand and also produces and distributes important global clothing brands. Moreover, Incom is among the leading suppliers of military and paramilitary clothing for the Italian State, including uniforms and technical clothing made with the special Float patent for floating garments. Since January 2008, Incom has been producing and distributing men's, women's, and children's clothing, underwear, and swimwear under the U.S. Polo Assn. brand in Europe, achieving steadily growing sales results. For more information: www.incomitaly.com About Snow Polo and the Evviva Polo St. Moritz Ltd. The year 1985 saw the first-ever polo competition and St. Moritz staging this world premiere. The Snow Polo World Cup has reigned over the last weekend in January in St. Moritz ever since. In 2014, leading exponents of snow polo in Switzerland founded Evviva Polo St. Moritz Ltd and signed a long-term contract with the town of St. Moritz, thus securing a sustained continuation of the Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz. The Board of Directors consists of Dr Piero Dillier (President), Reto Gaudenzi (Founder, Vice-president and CEO) and Arndt Küchel; Jürg Reinger is the CFO. A well-rehearsed team of local and regional partners and the See Infra Ltd is working hand in hand with the organisers to carry out the tournament. For more information, visit www.snowpolo-stmoritz.com. Additional images (expires 2/22/26): https://we.tl/t-dhq9g7ts04 B-Roll: https://f.io/2IOeyqfe Tournament Name: 41st Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz Official Apparel and Jersey Partner: U.S. Polo Assn. Final: Standing Rock vs. Flexjet A converted penalty and a late goal by Raul Laplacette helped Standing Rock secure the win. Score: 6 to 4.5, Standing Rock wins the 41st Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz. ### For Additional Information, Contact: Stacey Kovalsky (U.S.) - VP, Global PR and Communications

Phone +954-673-1331 - Email: skovalsky@uspagl.com Paola Varani, HUB (Italy)

Phone +39 347 530 0742 Email: paolavarani@hubcomm.net SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: U.S. Polo Assn.

Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Retail & eCommerce, Sports

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

