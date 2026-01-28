

HONG KONG, January 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Several robotics companies backed by Shoucheng Holdings Limited (697.HK) are set to appear at the 2026 CMG New Year’s Gala, according to announcements released by China Media Group and related disclosures. Unitree Robotics, a portfolio company of Shoucheng Holdings, has been officially named a robot partner of the 2026 CMG New Year’s Gala. The appearance will mark Unitree’s third participation in the nationally televised event, following previous showcases in 2021 and 2025. The company is expected to present a new robotics performance combining humanoid and quadruped technologies. Another Shoucheng-backed company, Beijing Galbot Co., Ltd,referred to as “Galbot,” has been designated as the Gala’s embodied large-model robot. The designation highlights the growing role of embodied artificial intelligence systems that integrate perception, decision-making and physical execution, an area that has drawn increasing attention from policymakers and investors. In addition to Unitree and Galbot, market sources indicate that other robotics and embodied intelligence companies within Shoucheng Holdings’ investment portfolio may also be involved in the 2026 CMG New Year’s Gala through technical support or collaborative demonstrations. Details of their participation have not yet been formally announced and remain subject to final confirmation by China Media Group. Shoucheng Holdings has in recent years increased its exposure to the robotics and embodied intelligence sector, focusing on companies with commercial deployment potential across industrial, research and public-facing applications. The participation of multiple portfolio companies in the 2026 CMG New Year’s Gala underscores the sector’s growing visibility and the Chinese broadcaster’s continued emphasis on showcasing emerging technologies during its flagship annual program.





