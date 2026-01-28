Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Wednesday, 28 January 2026, 08:35 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Shoucheng Holdings
Shoucheng Holdings-Backed Robotics Firms Set to Appear at 2026 CMG New Year's Gala

HONG KONG, January 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Several robotics companies backed by Shoucheng Holdings Limited (697.HK) are set to appear at the 2026 CMG New Year’s Gala, according to announcements released by China Media Group and related disclosures.

Unitree Robotics, a portfolio company of Shoucheng Holdings, has been officially named a robot partner of the 2026 CMG New Year’s Gala. The appearance will mark Unitree’s third participation in the nationally televised event, following previous showcases in 2021 and 2025. The company is expected to present a new robotics performance combining humanoid and quadruped technologies.

Another Shoucheng-backed company, Beijing Galbot Co., Ltd,referred to as “Galbot,” has been designated as the Gala’s embodied large-model robot. The designation highlights the growing role of embodied artificial intelligence systems that integrate perception, decision-making and physical execution, an area that has drawn increasing attention from policymakers and investors.

In addition to Unitree and Galbot, market sources indicate that other robotics and embodied intelligence companies within Shoucheng Holdings’ investment portfolio may also be involved in the 2026 CMG New Year’s Gala through technical support or collaborative demonstrations. Details of their participation have not yet been formally announced and remain subject to final confirmation by China Media Group.

Shoucheng Holdings has in recent years increased its exposure to the robotics and embodied intelligence sector, focusing on companies with commercial deployment potential across industrial, research and public-facing applications. The participation of multiple portfolio companies in the 2026 CMG New Year’s Gala underscores the sector’s growing visibility and the Chinese broadcaster’s continued emphasis on showcasing emerging technologies during its flagship annual program.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Shoucheng Holdings
Sectors: Enterprise IT, Funds & Equities, PE, VC & Alternatives, Digitalization, Artificial Intel [AI], Automation [IoT], FinTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Shoucheng Holdings
Nov 20, 2025 16:10 HKT/SGT
Shoucheng Holdings Launches 'Robot Tech Experience Store' Naming Vote
Nov 17, 2025 10:53 HKT/SGT
Unitree IPO Marks Shoucheng's Shift From Growth to Robot Application
Nov 15, 2025 10:05 HKT/SGT
Shoucheng Q3 Results: 30% Revenue Growth and HK$1B Buyback Plan Signal Confidence
Oct 22, 2025 20:25 HKT/SGT
Shoucheng x Wisson: World's First 'Robotic Auto-Charging' Pilot Ends
Oct 11, 2025 09:58 HKT/SGT
After Beijing, Shoucheng Holdings Opens Robot Experience Store in Chengdu's Core Business District, National Rollout Begins as Consumer-Facing Scenarios Accelerate
Sept 2, 2025 11:06 HKT/SGT
Shoucheng Moves Upstream: Materials Cement Robotics Ecosystem
Sept 1, 2025 09:00 HKT/SGT
Shoucheng Sets Up Robotics Advanced Materials Co. for Full Chain
Aug 31, 2025 20:40 HKT/SGT
Shoucheng Interim Results: Revenue +36%, Asset Finance +69%, Robot Focus
Aug 28, 2025 20:15 HKT/SGT
Shoucheng and IAT Join Forces to Drive 'Robotics + Automobiles'
Aug 18, 2025 10:35 HKT/SGT
Shoucheng Portfolio Wins 37 Medals at Humanoid Robot Games
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       