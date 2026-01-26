Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Tuesday, 27 January 2026, 18:16 HKT/SGT
Share:
Cost Breakdown Revealed for World's First 8K Panoramic Drone: Yingling A1 Hardware Standard Kit Cost Estimated at RMB 5,512.52

HONG KONG, January 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – The Antigravity A1 standard bundle, launched by Insta360, is the world's first 8K panoramic drone, focusing on panoramic imaging and immersive FPV control, offering an innovative experience of "shoot once, freely compose in post-production." Since its release, the product has garnered widespread attention from both the industry and consumers. According to a recent report by Wellsenn XR, the BOM cost of the Antigravity A1 standard bundle is approximately $612.09, with a total hardware cost of about $687.09. Based on an exchange rate of 7 and a value-added tax (VAT) of 13%, the after-tax total cost of the Antigravity A1 standard bundle is approximately 5,512.52 RMB.

Breakdown of total hardware cost by category:

Micro OLED screen cost: approximately $130, accounting for 18.92%. SOC cost: approximately $101, accounting for 14.70%. Camera module cost: approximately $68, accounting for 9.90%. Pancake lens cost: approximately $40, accounting for 5.82%. RAM cost: approximately $39, accounting for 5.68%. ROM cost: approximately $32, accounting for 4.66%. Overall, the combined core cost of the screen, SOC chip, optical module, camera, RAM, and ROM amounts to $410, accounting for 59.67% of the total.

Breakdown of total hardware cost by supply chain manufacturer:

SeeYA, as the Micro OLED screen supplier, contributes approximately $130 in value, accounting for 18.92%. Qualcomm, as the supplier of the flight goggles SOC, power management chip, and WiFi/Bluetooth chip, contributes approximately $85 in value, accounting for 12.37%. Luxshare, as the drone manufacturer, contributes approximately $49 in value, accounting for 7.13%. Goertek, as the Pancake module supplier, contributes approximately $40 in value, accounting for 5.82%. Ambarella, as the supplier of the drone AI vision processor, contributes approximately $35 in value, accounting for 5.09%. Micron, as the RAM supplier, contributes approximately $32 in value, accounting for 4.66%. The drone SOC adopts D-Robots Sunrise 5 derived from Horizon Robotics.

Breakdown of total hardware cost by component type:

Chip cost is the highest, at approximately $276.56, accounting for 40.25%. Optical component cost: approximately $176, accounting for 25.62%. OEM/ODM cost: approximately $75, accounting for 10.92%. Camera cost: approximately $68, accounting for 9.90%. Structural component cost: approximately $31.6, accounting for 4.60%.

Breakdown of total hardware cost by supplier nationality:

Domestic suppliers contribute approximately $506.53 in value, accounting for 73.72%. Overseas suppliers contribute approximately $180.56 in value, accounting for 26.28%.

Within overseas suppliers: U.S. suppliers contribute approximately $170.56 in value, accounting for 24.82%. Japanese suppliers contribute approximately $4.2 in value, accounting for 0.61%. Dutch suppliers contribute approximately $3 in value, accounting for 0.44%. Swiss suppliers contribute approximately $2.8 in value, accounting for 0.41%.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Electronics, Digitalization
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
The 19th Asian Financial Forum concludes successfully  
Jan 27, 2026 22:27 HKT/SGT
U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates a Landmark Debut as the Official Jersey and Apparel Partner of the 41st Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz  
Jan 27, 2026 20:00 HKT/SGT
Radisson Announces Additional High-Grade Drill Results at O'Brien Including 23.37 g/t Au over 4.0 Metres and the Deepest Intercept to Date  
Jan 27, 2026 19:59 HKT/SGT
Cost Breakdown Revealed for World's First 8K Panoramic Drone: Yingling A1 Hardware Standard Kit Cost Estimated at RMB 5,512.52  
Jan 27, 2026 18:16 HKT/SGT
Spritzer Celebrates CNY 2026 with 'Unstoppable Love' - A Story of Timeless Love, Family Bonds and Healthier Festive Choice  
Jan 27, 2026 12:05 HKT/SGT
NTT DOCOMO Develops a Solution to Streamline DOOH Advertiser Review Operations  
Tuesday, January 27, 2026 9:25:00 AM
TIS Appoints New CEO to Accelerate Global Growth  
Jan 26, 2026 20:00 HKT/SGT
The 19th Asian Financial Forum officially kicks off today  
Jan 26, 2026 19:14 HKT/SGT
Focus Graphite Announces Allowance of Canadian Patent for Silicon-Enhanced Graphite Anode Materials  
Jan 26, 2026 18:29 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu launches new platform enabling autonomous operation of generative AI optimized for in-house applications in a dedicated environment  
Monday, January 26, 2026 12:30:00 PM
More Press release >>
 Events:
Africa Women Leaders Summit & Awards 2026
28  -  29   January
Casablanca, Morocco
GITEX ASIA
9  -  10   April
Singapore
Blockchain Life 2026
14  -  15   April
Moscow, Russia
Operational Excellence Show Middle East 2026
28  -  29   April
Dubai, UAE
The Experience Show Middle East 2026
28  -  29   April
Dubai, UAE
Asian IR Expo and Summit
12  -  14   May
THE VENETIAN MACAO
Japan Energy Summit 2026
26  -  28   May
Tokyo Big Sight, Japan
The Experience Show Asia 2026 - Singapore
10  -  11   June
Singapore
The Experience Show South Europe 2026
18  -  19   June
Madrid, Spain
The Experience Show UK 2026
7  -  8   July
The Manchester Deansgate Hotel, UK
The Experience Show Asia 2026 - Malaysia
28  -  29   July
Kuala Lumpur, Malayisa
The Experience Show Australia 2026
4  -  5   August
Sydney, Australia
WBE 2026
16  -  18   September
Guangzhou, China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       