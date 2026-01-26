

HONG KONG, January 27, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – The Antigravity A1 standard bundle, launched by Insta360, is the world's first 8K panoramic drone, focusing on panoramic imaging and immersive FPV control, offering an innovative experience of "shoot once, freely compose in post-production." Since its release, the product has garnered widespread attention from both the industry and consumers. According to a recent report by Wellsenn XR, the BOM cost of the Antigravity A1 standard bundle is approximately $612.09, with a total hardware cost of about $687.09. Based on an exchange rate of 7 and a value-added tax (VAT) of 13%, the after-tax total cost of the Antigravity A1 standard bundle is approximately 5,512.52 RMB. Breakdown of total hardware cost by category: Micro OLED screen cost: approximately $130, accounting for 18.92%. SOC cost: approximately $101, accounting for 14.70%. Camera module cost: approximately $68, accounting for 9.90%. Pancake lens cost: approximately $40, accounting for 5.82%. RAM cost: approximately $39, accounting for 5.68%. ROM cost: approximately $32, accounting for 4.66%. Overall, the combined core cost of the screen, SOC chip, optical module, camera, RAM, and ROM amounts to $410, accounting for 59.67% of the total. Breakdown of total hardware cost by supply chain manufacturer: SeeYA, as the Micro OLED screen supplier, contributes approximately $130 in value, accounting for 18.92%. Qualcomm, as the supplier of the flight goggles SOC, power management chip, and WiFi/Bluetooth chip, contributes approximately $85 in value, accounting for 12.37%. Luxshare, as the drone manufacturer, contributes approximately $49 in value, accounting for 7.13%. Goertek, as the Pancake module supplier, contributes approximately $40 in value, accounting for 5.82%. Ambarella, as the supplier of the drone AI vision processor, contributes approximately $35 in value, accounting for 5.09%. Micron, as the RAM supplier, contributes approximately $32 in value, accounting for 4.66%. The drone SOC adopts D-Robots Sunrise 5 derived from Horizon Robotics. Breakdown of total hardware cost by component type: Chip cost is the highest, at approximately $276.56, accounting for 40.25%. Optical component cost: approximately $176, accounting for 25.62%. OEM/ODM cost: approximately $75, accounting for 10.92%. Camera cost: approximately $68, accounting for 9.90%. Structural component cost: approximately $31.6, accounting for 4.60%. Breakdown of total hardware cost by supplier nationality: Domestic suppliers contribute approximately $506.53 in value, accounting for 73.72%. Overseas suppliers contribute approximately $180.56 in value, accounting for 26.28%. Within overseas suppliers: U.S. suppliers contribute approximately $170.56 in value, accounting for 24.82%. Japanese suppliers contribute approximately $4.2 in value, accounting for 0.61%. Dutch suppliers contribute approximately $3 in value, accounting for 0.44%. Swiss suppliers contribute approximately $2.8 in value, accounting for 0.41%.





