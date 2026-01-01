

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec--(ACN Newswire - January 27, 2026) - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQX: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from seven new drill holes completed at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The seven holes are the latest completed as part of the Company's ongoing 140,000-metre step-out drill program designed to test the overall scope of gold mineralization at the Project (see Radisson news release dated October 16, 2025). Three separate and equally significant results are contained within the new data (summarized below, and in Figure 1): 1. Broad Mineralized Zones with High-Grade Vein Intercepts at "Trend #1", Extending New Mineralization to 1,450 Metres Vertical Depth, 375 Metres Below the Existing Mineral Resources OB-25-322W3 intersected 23.37 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 4.0 metres (core length) including 60.60 g/t Au over 1.5 metres and 2.50 g/t Au over 19.0 metres including 4.94 g/t Au over 1.5 metres and including 3.93 g/t Au over 3.0 metres;

OB-25-322W4 intersected 2.37 g/t Au over 11.5 metres including 10.89 g/t Au over 1.0 metre; 2. Completion of Final 14th and 15th Wedges from Pilot Hole OB-24-337, Continuing the Delineation of New Mineralization in Multiple Veins Beneath the Historic Mine Workings OB-25-337W15 intersected 5.38 g/t Au over 4.5 metres including 8.86 g/t Au over 1.5 metres; OB-25-337W14 intersected 1.49 g/t Au over 16.1 metres including 4.26 g/t Au over 1.5 metres and including 3.37 g/t Au over 1.5 metres; 3. Deepest Ever Intercept Beneath the Historic Mine with a New, Deep Pilot Hole Extending Mineralization to 1,620 Metres Vertical Depth and Providing Platform for Further Drilling OB-25-378 intersected 15.70 g/t Au over 1.1 metres; Matt Manson, President and CEO: "This latest batch of drill assays from O'Brien contain notable results from several areas of focus in our 140,000 metre step-out drill program. We continue to push the limits of known mineralization at O'Brien outwards and downwards. Two wedges completed from drill hole OB-24-322 demonstrate more characteristic zones of broad and mineralized alteration with high-grade quartz-sulphide-gold veins, pushing the known extents of the Project's "Trend #1" to a new depth extent of 1,450 metres. Beneath the historic O'Brien Mine, we have been reporting for the past 12 months the progressive delineation of a broad system of high-grade veins showing good continuity with the former mine workings above. The final two wedges drilled from the pilot hole OB-24-337 have also successfully intercepted these veins with reliable consistency. In fact, each of the fifteen wedges drilled from this pilot hole have returned vein intercepts with grades and thicknesses consistent with the Project's mineral resources: a 100% success rate in this developing area. Now, new pilot hole OB-25-378, representing a step-down in depth again, has intercepted further, multiple mineralized zones and high-grades, pushing this area of gold mineralization down to 1,620 metres vertical depth, the deepest intercepts yet achieved at the Project. We have not yet found the bottom of the O'Brien gold system. Six rigs are active at the Project site, with two more rigs mobilizing shortly."



Figure 1: Longitudinal Vertical Section and Plan View of Gold Vein Mineralization and Mineral Resources at the O'Brien Gold Project, with Today's Drill Holes Illustrated To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/281737_74e08c8d6491c912_001full.jpg Table 1: Assay Results from Select Drill Holes DDH Zone From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length

(m) Au g/t -

Uncut Host Lithology OB-25-322W3 Trend #1 1,379.5 1,381.0 1.50 3.24 V3-S 1,443.5 1,444.8 1.30 5.31 POR-S 1,472.0 1,491.0 19.00 2.50 S1p/POR-N Including 1,477.0 1,478.5 1.50 4.94 S1p Including 1,484.5 1,487.5 3.00 3.93 S1p 1,531.0 1,535.0 4.00 23.37 POR-N/V3-N Including 1,532.5 1,534.0 1.50 60.60 POR-N/V3-N OB-25-322W4 Trend #1 1,250.0 1,251.5 1.50 3.85 V3-S 1,341.5 1,353.0 11.50 2.37 POR-S Including 1,347.5 1,348.5 1.00 10.89 POR-S OB-25-337W14 O'Brien Mine East 1,206.0 1,210.0 4.00 3.13 V3-S 1,209.0 1,210.0 1.00 4.70 V3-S 1,215.4 1,231.5 16.10 1.49 POR-S/V3-CEN Including 1,218.0 1,219.5 1.50 4.26 POR-S/V3-CEN Including 1,225.5 1,227.0 1.50 3.37 POR-S/V3-CEN 1,237.5 1,240.3 2.80 3.81 V3-CEN 1,239.0 1,240.3 1.30 7.11 V3-CEN 1,272.0 1,273.5 1.50 8.48 S1p OB-25-337W15 O'Brien Mine East 1,247.0 1,251.0 4.00 5.11 V3-CEN 1,248.0 1,249.0 1.00 9.84 V3-CEN 1,306.0 1,310.5 4.50 5.38 V3-N Including 1,307.5 1,309.0 1.50 8.86 V3-N OB-25-377W1 O'Brien Mine West 1,204.9 1,214.3 9.40 3.48 V3-CEN Including 1,206.4 1,210.7 4.30 5.92 V3-CEN 1,224.9 1,226.0 1.10 3.00 V3-CEN / S1p 1,243.0 1,245.0 2.00 4.74 S1p Including 1,244.0 1,245.0 1.00 6.44 S1p OB-25-377W2 O'Brien Mine West 1,302.0 1,303.0 1.00 8.09 POR-N 1,327.7 1,329.8 2.10 3.67 V3-N OB-25-378 O'Brien Mine East 1,665.5 1,667.0 1.50 3.07 POR-S 1,673.8 1,674.9 1.10 15.70 POR-S 1,681.3 1,682.3 1.00 3.47 POR-S 1,702.6 1,704.0 1.40 3.26 V3-CEN Notes on Calculation of Drill Intercepts:

The O'Brien Gold Project Mineral Resource Estimate effective May 6, 2025 ("MRE") utilizes a 2.20 g/t Au bottom cut-off, a US$2,000 gold price, a minimum mining width of 1.2 metres, and a 40 g/t Au upper cap on composites. Intercepts presented in Table 1 are calculated with a 3.00 g/t Au bottom cut-off. True widths, based on depth of intercept and drill hole inclination, are estimated to be 30-80% of core length. Table 2 presents additional drill intercepts calculated with a 1.00 g/t bottom cut-off over a minimum 1.0 metre core length so as to illustrate the frequency and continuity of mineralized intervals within which high-grade gold veins at O'Brien are developed. Lithology Codes: PON-S3: Pontiac Sediments; V3-S, V3-N, V3-CEN: Basalt-South, North, Central; S1P, S3P: Conglomerate; POR-S, POR-N: Porphyry South, North; TX: Crystal Tuff; ZFLLC: Larder Lake-Cadillac Fault Zone. Gold Mineralization at O'Brien Gold mineralizing quartz-sulphide veins at O'Brien occur within a thin band of interlayered mafic volcanic rocks, conglomerates, and porphyritic andesitic sills of the Piché Group occurring in contact with the east-west oriented Larder Lake-Cadillac Break ("LLCB"). Gold, along with pyrite and arsenopyrite, is typically associated with shearing and a pervasive biotite alteration, and developed within multiple Piché Group lithologies and, occasionally, the hanging-wall Pontiac and footwall Cadillac meta-sedimentary rocks. As mapped at the historic O'Brien mine, and now replicated in the modern drilling, individual veins are generally narrow, ranging from several centimetres up to several metres in thickness. Multiple veins occur sub-parallel to each other, as well as sub-parallel to the Piché lithologies and the LLCB. Individual veins have well-established lateral continuity, with steeply plunging grade shoots developed over significant lengths. Based on the historic data available, it is clear that the former mine was "high-graded", with mining focussed on a main central stope and parallel veins identified but left undeveloped. The historic O'Brien mine produced over half a million ounces of gold from such veins and shoots at an average grade exceeding 15 g/t Au and over a vertical extent of at least 1,000 metres. Modern exploration has focussed on delineating well developed vein mineralization to the east of the historic mine, with additional high-grade shoots becoming evident in the exploration data over what has been described as a series of repeating trends ("Trend #s 0 to 5"). Figure 2: Deep Step-Out Drill Holes Completed and/or Published by the Company since December 2024 To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/281737_74e08c8d6491c912_003full.jpg Step-Out Drilling at O'Brien Since the end of 2024, Radisson has been pursuing a program of broad step-outs beneath the historic O'Brien Gold mine and the existing mineral resources designed to test the extent of mineralization at the Project. This drilling is accomplished with pilot holes followed by wedges and directional drilling to maximize drill efficiency. On October 16, 2025, Radisson announced the expansion of the step-out drill program to 140,000 metres employing an eventual eight drill rigs. Since this program began, 84% of completed drill holes have intersected gold mineralization with grades and core-lengths consistent with the Project's Mineral Resources (Table 2). Table 2: Drill Results Published for the O'Brien Gold Project since December 2024 Date of Publication Total Number of Drill Holes Drill Holes with

Intercepts >+3g/t Success Rate (%) January 27th, 2026 7 7 100% January 6th, 2026 6 5 83% 28th October 2025 15 13 87% 8th September, 2025 15 13 87% 16th July 2025 14 11 79% 2nd April 2025 3 3 100% 26th February 2025 20 15 75% 16th December 2024 1 1 100% Total 81 68 84% The origin of the step-out drill program was the deep pilot hole OB-24-337, which was the first exploration drill hole located below the former mine workings since mining ended in 1957. This hole intersected 31.24 g/t Au over 8.0 metres, including 242.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre at approximately 1,500 metres vertical depth (see Radisson news release dated December 16, 2024). With today's results, a full complement of assay results from all fifteen wedges drilled from OB-24-337 have now been reported and up to eight gold-bearing veins have been delineated. Drilling in this area will now focus on new pilot hole OB-25-378 which has been successfully completed to a vertical depth of 1,740 metres. This hole has returned multiple zones of alteration and gold mineralization, showing continuity with the multiple-vein system modelled above, and a high-grade vein intercept of 15.70 g/t Au over 1.1 metres at 1,620 metres vertical depth, the deepest intercept ever returned at the Project. Taken together, the results extend the area of new mineralization beneath the historic mine workings to approximately 250 metres (east-west) by 600 metres (vertical). Drilling of the first wedge from pilot hole OB-25-378 is currently underway. Today's release includes drill assays from two wedges completed from pilot hole OB-24-322 testing the downward extension of the Project's "Trend #1". Both wedges returned broad zones of mineralized alteration with high-grade vein intercepts, including OB-25-322W3 with 23.37 g/t Au over 4.0 metres including 60.60 g/t Au over 1.5 metres. Recall that drilling in this area has returned similarly high-grade intercepts, including OB-24-324 with 27.61 g/t Au over 6.0 metres including 102.0 g/t Au over 1.1 metres and 6.83 g/t Au over 10.0 metres including 40.2 g/t Au over 1.5 metres, and the OB-24-322 pilot hole itself which returned 8.75 g/t Au over 5.2 metres including 27.2 g/t Au over 1.4 metres (Figure 3 and Radisson news release dated September 24, 2024). These results, taken together, have extended gold mineralization at Trend #1 to 1,450 metres vertical depth, 375 metres below the current Mineral Resources. Today's release also includes results from two wedges from pilot hole OB-25-377 located between the western and eastern portions of the former mine (Figure 1). These holes have returned multiple zones of mineralization, such as OB-25-377W1 with 3.48 g/t Au over 9.4 metres including 5.92 g/t Au over 4.3 metres. This area had previously been thought to have lower potential for new mineral resources, given the absence of mining stopes above. The new intercepts illustrate the broad extent of the O'Brien gold mineralizing system and the high-grading nature of the former mine.



Figure 3: Vertical Cross Section through "Trend #1 with Pilot Holes OB-24-322 and 324, and Wedges To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/281737_74e08c8d6491c912_004full.jpg Table 3: Detailed Assay Results (see "Notes on Calculation of Drill Intercepts") DDH Zone From

(m) To

(m) Core

Length

(m) Au g/t -

Uncut Host Lithology OB-25-322W3 Trend #1 1,379.5 1,381.0 1.50 3.24 V3-S 1,440.5 1,444.8 4.30 2.48 POR-S Including 1,443.5 1,444.8 1.30 5.31 POR-S 1,472.0 1,491.0 19.00 2.50 S1p/POR-N Including 1,477.0 1,478.5 1.50 4.94 S1p Including 1,484.5 1,487.5 3.00 3.93 S1p 1,531.0 1,535.0 4.00 23.37 POR-N/V3-N Including 1,532.5 1,534.0 1.50 60.60 POR-N/V3-N 1,538.2 1,539.5 1.30 1.28 S3p OB-25-322W4 Trend #1 1,247.0 1,251.5 4.50 2.57 V3-S Including 1,250.0 1,251.5 1.50 3.85 V3-S 1,334.0 1,335.5 1.50 1.55 POR-S 1,341.5 1,353.0 11.50 2.37 POR-S Including 1,347.5 1,348.5 1.00 10.89 POR-S 1,360.2 1,364.2 4.00 1.10 POR-S 1,377.5 1,383.5 6.00 1.28 S1p 1,405.0 1,406.5 1.50 1.40 POR-N OB-25-337W14 O'Brien Mine East 1,109.0 1,110.5 1.50 3.06 PON-S3 1,188.0 1,189.5 1.50 1.24 V3-S 1,195.5 1,197.0 1.50 1.81 V3-S 1,206.0 1,210.0 4.00 3.13 V3-S Including 1,209.0 1,210.0 1.00 4.70 V3-S 1,215.4 1,231.5 16.10 1.49 POR-S/V3-CEN Including 1,218.0 1,219.5 1.50 4.26 POR-S/V3-CEN Including 1,225.5 1,227.0 1.50 3.37 POR-S/V3-CEN 1,237.5 1,240.3 2.80 3.81 V3-CEN Including 1,239.0 1,240.3 1.30 7.11 V3-CEN 1,264.5 1,266.0 1.50 1.05 S1p 1,272.0 1,273.5 1.50 8.48 S1p 1,283.3 1,284.8 1.50 2.09 TX 1,328.0 1,329.5 1.50 2.58 S3p OB-25-337W15 O'Brien Mine East 1,239.0 1,240.1 1.10 1.11 POR-S 1,247.0 1,251.0 4.00 5.11 V3-CEN Including 1,248.0 1,249.0 1.00 9.84 V3-CEN 1,282.5 1,284.0 1.50 1.06 S1p 1,293.0 1,294.0 1.00 1.13 POR-N 1,296.0 1,297.4 1.40 1.74 POR-N 1,298.9 1,300.0 1.10 1.34 V3-N 1,306.0 1,310.5 4.50 5.38 V3-N Including 1,307.5 1,309.0 1.50 8.86 V3-N OB-25-377W1 O'Brien Mine West 1,196.9 1,197.9 1.00 1.44 V3-CEN 1,204.9 1,214.3 9.40 3.48 V3-CEN Including 1,206.4 1,210.7 4.30 5.92 V3-CEN 1,222.0 1,227.5 5.50 1.94 V3-CEN / S1p Including 1,224.9 1,226.0 1.10 3.00 V3-CEN / S1p 1,235.0 1,236.5 1.50 2.80 S1p 1,243.0 1,245.0 2.00 4.74 S1p Including 1,244.0 1,245.0 1.00 6.44 S1p 1,249.0 1,250.0 1.00 1.18 S1p 1,271.5 1,272.7 1.20 1.30 V3-N OB-25-377W2 O'Brien Mine West 1,206.6 1,210.5 3.90 1.76 POR-S / V3-CEN 1,291.0 1,296.0 5.00 1.10 S1p 1,297.4 1,304.5 7.10 2.03 POR-N Including 1,302.0 1,303.0 1.00 8.09 POR-N 1,327.7 1,333.5 5.80 1.97 V3-N Including 1,327.7 1,329.8 2.10 3.67 V3-N OB-25-378 O'Brien Mine East 1,653.0 1,654.5 1.50 1.10 POR-S 1,664.0 1,667.0 3.00 2.14 POR-S Including 1,665.5 1,667.0 1.50 3.07 POR-S 1,673.8 1,674.9 1.10 15.70 POR-S 1,681.3 1,689.9 8.60 1.15 POR-S Including 1,681.3 1,682.3 1.00 3.47 POR-S 1,701.5 1,704.0 2.50 2.40 V3-CEN Including 1,702.6 1,704.0 1.40 3.26 V3-CEN 1,713.5 1,715.0 1.50 3.47 S1p 1,746.5 1,748.0 1.50 2.01 TX Table 4: Drill Hole Collar Information for Holes contained in this News Release HELLO DDH Zone Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Hole Length (m) OB-25-322W3 Trend #1 694199 5345098 0 -85.0 687.0 OB-25-322W4 Trend #1 694199 5345098 0 -85.0 650.0 OB-25-337W14 O'Brien Mine East 693700 5345070 346 -79.5 460.0 OB-25-337W15 O'Brien Mine East 693700 5345070 346 -79.5 476.0 OB-25-377W1 O'Brien Mine West 693272 5345054 345 -79.5 686.0 OB-25-377W2 O'Brien Mine West 693272 5345054 345 -79.5 710.0 OB-25-378 O'Brien Mine East 693640 5345014 357 -83.0 1820.0 Notes:

Hole lengths for wedges represent meterage from point of wedge. Drill holes OB-24-322 and OB-24-337 were completed in 2024 while their wedge branches were drilled in 2025. QA/QC All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d'Or, Québec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 10 g/t Au were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Mineralized zones containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials, blank samples and duplicates were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC). Starting in December 2025, Radisson's drill core samples have been sent to MSALABS's analytical laboratory located in Val-d'Or, Québec, for preparation and gold analysis. The entire sample is dried and crushed (70% passing a 2-millimeter sieve) and split to 500 g. The analysis for gold is performed on an approximately 500 g aliquot using Chrysos Photon Assay™ technology. Standard reference materials, blank samples and duplicates were inserted for quality assurance and quality control. MSALABS and ALS Chemex operate under ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, utilizing industry-standard QA/QC frameworks for gold analysis. By integrating blanks, duplicates, and CRMs into their workflows, both labs adhere to established benchmarks that ensure precise, reliable, and verifiable results. QP Disclosure Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological consultant for Radisson and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng., ing, of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the MRE at O'Brien. Each of Mr. Nieminen and Mr. Evans is independent of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project. About Radisson Mining Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment described a low cost and high value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.58 million ounces (2.20 million tonnes at 8.2 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.93 million ounces (6.67 million tonnes at 4.4 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "O'Brien Gold Project Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Québec, Canada" effective June 27, 2025, and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project. For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact: Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability to execute the Company's plans relating to the O'Brien Gold Project as set out in the Preliminary Economic Assessment; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the O'Brien Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the O'Brien Gold Project profitable; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the ability to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies; local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future; planned and ongoing drilling; the significance of drill results; the ability to continue drilling; the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource; and the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling; the Company's ability to grow the O'Brien Gold Project; and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others; the risk that the O'Brien Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company's capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company's activities; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; the risk of any future litigation against the Company; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; risks relating to the drill results at O'Brien; the significance of drill results; and the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties Related to Exploration" and the "Risks Related to Financing and Development" sections of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 29, 2025 for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated November 26, 2025 for the three month period ended September 30, 2025, all of which are available electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281737





