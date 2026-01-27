Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Hong Kong Capital Markets Forum 2026 'Capturing Next Growth Momentum' Concludes Successfully

HONG KONG, January 28, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – The 3rd Hong Kong Capital Markets Forum, themed “Capturing the Next Growth Momentum,” and jointly organized by Hong Kong Association of Registered Public Interest Entity Auditors Limited (PIEAA), The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies (CHKLC), The Hong Kong Institute of Directors (HKIoD), and the Association of Hong Kong Capital Market Practitioners Limited (HKCMP), was successfully concluded this morning.  

Mr Clement Chan, BBS, MH, JP, Chairman of the Forum cum Chairman of PIEAA; Mr. Paul Chan Mo-Po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of HKSAR, Dr. Kenneth Lam, Chairman of the Forum Organizing Committee cum Executive Deputy Chairman of CHKLC, together with Mr XU Weigang, Director-General, Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR, and other distinguished guests, jointly officiated at the forum launching ceremony. The Forum brought together professionals from the capital markets, government institutions, academia, and the financial sector. Together, these great minds discussed the prospects, challenges, and opportunities for the global and Chinese economies in 2026.

Under the theme “Capturing the Next Growth Momentum,” the Forum brought together leaders and experts to examine the key forces shaping the future of global finance. Panel discussions focused on the advancement of digital assets and the structural evolution of capital markets, highlighting both tangible progress and emerging opportunities. The keynote address invited participants to reflect on Hong Kong’s unique competitive advantages and the importance of sustaining its relevance within an increasingly interconnected national and international landscape. The event concluded with a lunch session, during which discussions turned to corporate governance and reinforced the enduring importance of integrity, accountability, and foresight as the foundation of sustainable, long-term growth.

Mr. Clement Chan said, “2026 marked the third edition of our Forum—a platform established to foster reflection, dialogue, and transformation. We gathered with a shared purpose: to explore how Hong Kong can renew its competitive edge, enhance market sophistication, and capture the next wave of growth momentum amid a rapidly evolving global landscape.

“Through candid conversations and thoughtful exchanges, the Forum has sought to inspire fresh perspectives and reinforce the vitality of our capital markets—promoting creativity, inclusiveness, and forward momentum amid technological acceleration and structural change. Guided by professionalism, partnership, and resolve, Hong Kong is well positioned to scale new heights, not only by seizing the next growth opportunity, but by igniting a lasting and self-sustaining momentum for advancement.”

Organizers and official guests officiate the opening of the 3rd Hong Kong Capital Markets Forum 2026.

From Left to Right:

1.Mr. Arnold Ip, Chairman of the Association of Hong Kong Capital Market Practitioners Limited
2.Dr Kelvin Wong, Chairman, Securities and Futures Commission
3.Mr. Clement Chan, Chairman of the Hong Kong Capital Markets Forum cum Chairman of PIEAA
4.Mr. Paul Chan Mo-Po, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR
5.Mr XU Weigang, Director-General, Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSAR
6.Dr. Kenneth Lam, Chairman, Forum Organizing Committee cum Executive Deputy Chairperson, The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies
7.Dr David Sun, Chairman, Accounting and Financial Reporting Council
8.Mr. Richard Tsang, Chairman of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors

Dr. Kenneth Lam added, “Emerging sectors driven by technology, sustainability, and cross-border innovation are reshaping our financial ecosystem, with Hong Kong positioned at the heart of this transformation. However, regulatory vision and policy direction alone are not enough. Meaningful progress also depends on the collective engagement of market participants. This is precisely what the Forum aims to foster—a meeting of minds where ideas are translated into action.

“As Hong Kong charts its path forward, gatherings such as this Forum remind us that progress is never a matter of chance, but of choice: the choice to innovate with vision, collaborate with purpose, and persevere with conviction. Only by making these choices can we truly seize new opportunities, ignite fresh momentum, and lead Hong Kong into a new chapter of sustainable growth.”

Media Enquiries:

Strategic Public Relations Group Limited

Brenda Chan/ +852 2114 4396/ brenda.chan@sprg.com.hk
Karen Ng/ +852 2114 4978/ karen.ng@sprg.com.hk




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Daily Finance, Advertising, Funds & Equities, Trade Finance, FinTech
