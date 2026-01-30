

PUTNAM, CT AND ROMEOVILLE, IL, Jan 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Formerra and GEON® Performance Solutions today announced an agreement that designates Formerra as the preferred distributor of Foster®, LLC medical compounds in Europe. This adds to Formerra's current distribution of these materials in North and South America, enabling Formerra to now support customers who need the same product in all regions. Following GEON's January 2025 acquisition of Foster, the agreement builds on Formerra's long-standing, global partnership with GEON for flexible and rigid PVC and filled polypropylene materials. "Bringing Foster's medical-grade portfolio to Europe strengthens our ability to support healthcare manufacturers across the region with specialized compounds and the local expertise they need to navigate complex regulatory environments," said Kelly Wessner, Vice President, Key Accounts, Formerra. "Building on the momentum of our Americas partnership, we're excited to extend these proven solutions to European customers who demand the highest standards in medical device materials." With more than 30 years in custom medical polymer compounding, Foster delivers highly engineered, top-of-the-polymer-pyramid formulations tailored to demanding requirements. The portfolio includes options such as radiopaque compounds and grades that meet USP Class VI requirements and align with ISO 10993 expectations. These materials support critical end uses across the healthcare space, including implantable products and other highly specialized applications. "Extending our Foster portfolio into Europe with Formerra allows us to meet growing demand from healthcare manufacturers in one of the world's most dynamic medical device markets," said Arthur Adams, Chief Commercial Officer, GEON. "This expansion reinforces our shared commitment to supporting innovation in life-saving applications globally." Adding Foster® compounds to its European portfolio will enable Formerra to better serve customers in the healthcare space, offering not only access to highly engineered medical polymers, but also deep regulatory expertise and responsive logistics across the region. Formerra will exhibit at MD&M West in Booth 2266 in Anaheim, California, February 3-5, 2026. Key Details Formerra will distribute Foster® medical compounds in Europe.

This agreement adds custom medical-grade compounds to Formerra's existing global access to GEON® PVC and filled PP materials. About Formerra Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world's leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways - driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com. About GEON Performance Solutions GEON® Performance Solutions unlocks the power of polymers for the future. From biomedical materials from our medical division, Foster, LLC, to building materials, automotive, connectivity, and appliances, customers in these markets rely on the portfolio of compounding solutions, highly adaptable vinyl, polyolefin, engineered resin technologies, and full-service contract manufacturing that we deliver. In every formulation, collaboration, and challenge we're shaping the brilliance of tomorrow and providing a formidable advantage by engineering what's possible. Geon has approximately 1,200 global associates and 15 world-class manufacturing plants with headquarters in Westlake, Ohio. Learn more at www.geon.com. Geon is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners. Media Contact

