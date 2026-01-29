Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, January 29, 2026
Thursday, 29 January 2026, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Source: The Executive Centre
The Executive Centre Celebrates 25 Years in Japan: A Commitment to Long-Term Growth and Investment

  • TEC Japan marks its 25th anniversary with the recent refurbishment of its inaugural centre at Cerulean Towers.
  • Profitability has tripled over the last two years, attracting significant interest from major tech and financial institutions.
  • TEC Japan boasts an impressive occupancy rate of over 90%, with prime locations fully occupied, reflecting strong demand for premium workspaces.


Photo: TEC Cerulean Towers Centre

JAPAN, January 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – The Executive Centre (“TEC”), the leading premium flexible workspace provider in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, proudly commemorates its 25th anniversary in Japan. Since the unveiling of its first centre at Cerulean Towers in 2001, TEC has established itself as a trusted partner in the business community and has expanded to 12 centres in Japan. To celebrate this significant milestone, the company hosted a special event on January 23, 2026, marking the completion of a comprehensive refurbishment to enhance the centre's offerings.


Photo: TEC Cerulean Towers Reopening Event

The refurbishment of the Cerulean Tower facility epitomizes TEC’s commitment to long-term investment and reinvestment in its properties. Liam Owens, Regional Director of TEC Japan, stated, “Our legacy in Japan is built on 25 years of trust and reliability, and reflects a long-term commitment to the region. The five projects completed last year—three expansions and two refurbishments—highlight both our growth and our continued reinvestment in existing assets, reinforcing our dedication to long-standing partnerships with clients and landlords.”

As TEC looks to the future, the company recognizes the vast potential of the Japanese market, envisioning a strategic expansion beyond Tokyo. “Japan represents not just a city market, but a burgeoning regional opportunity,” added Owens. “Our intent is to position TEC as a leader throughout the country, meeting the diverse needs of businesses across various sectors.”


Photo: Liam Owens, Regional Director of TEC Japan

In the past two years, TEC Japan has experienced remarkable growth, tripling its profitability and attracting a wave of interest from leading tech and financial institutions. This surge indicates the wider market's recognition of Japan as an attractive location for business operations. With an overall occupancy rate exceeding 90%, TEC’s prime locations, particularly in the Tokyo Station area, are fully occupied, underscoring strong demand for its premium workspace solutions.

As The Executive Centre celebrates its 25th anniversary in Japan, it remains steadfastly committed to innovation and excellence, looking forward to continued growth and service to its clients.

About The Executive Centre

The Executive Centre (TEC) is a premium flexible workspace provider that opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and has over 240 Centres in 37 cities across 15 markets.

The Executive Centre caters to professionals and industry leaders. TEC has a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to meet the needs of its Members.

Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Services, and Meeting & Events facilities to suit its clients’ business needs.

www.executivecentre.com

Press Enquiries
The Executive Centre
Pebble Lee, Pebble_lee@executivecentre.com, +852 3951 9888




Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

