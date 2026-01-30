

HONG KONG, January 30, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – A growing number of robotics and artificial intelligence companies backed by Shoucheng Holdings Limited are set to appear at China’s 2026 CMG New Year’s Gala, reflecting the investor’s expanding footprint across the country’s emerging automation and embodied intelligence sectors. The latest company to confirm its participation is Noetix Robotics, according to recent announcements. Shoucheng Holdings led the company’s financing round in 2024 and has continued to increase its investment through subsequent rounds, making it Noetix Robotics’ largest external investor, people familiar with the matter said. Noetix Robotics’ appearance adds to a lineup that already includes other Shoucheng-backed firms. Unitree Robotics, known for its quadruped and humanoid robots, was earlier named a robot partner of the 2026 Gala, marking its third appearance on the program. Beijing Galbot Co., Ltd., which focuses on embodied artificial intelligence systems, has also been designated by China Media Group as the Gala’s embodied large-model robot. The clustering of multiple portfolio companies on the same edition of the Gala places Shoucheng Holdings among a small group of investors with broad representation on one of China’s most-watched annual broadcasts. The event, which regularly draws hundreds of millions of viewers, has increasingly been used as a platform to highlight advances in artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced manufacturing. China Media Group, the organizer of the Gala, has in recent years expanded the role of technology-focused programming, aligning with national policy priorities around intelligent manufacturing and industrial upgrading. While participation in the Gala does not directly translate into revenue, companies and investors see it as an important signal of technical maturity and policy relevance. Unitree Robotics’ repeated appearances underscore this dynamic. The company has previously used the Gala to demonstrate improvements in motion control, balance and coordination, capabilities that are critical as robots move from laboratory environments into commercial and industrial settings. Its continued inclusion suggests confidence in its engineering progress and deployment readiness. Galbot’s designation as the Gala’s embodied large-model robot reflects a broader shift in focus from mechanical performance alone to systems that integrate perception, reasoning and physical execution. Embodied artificial intelligence—where large models are combined with real-world robotic interaction—has become a priority area for Chinese research institutions and technology companies as generative AI expands beyond software applications. The addition of Noetix Robotics introduces another layer to the lineup. The company concentrates on robotic power systems and core engineering components, segments that are increasingly viewed as strategic as China seeks to reduce reliance on imported technologies and strengthen domestic supply chains. Shoucheng Holdings’ sustained backing of Noetix Robotics highlights an investment strategy that spans both complete robotic systems and foundational hardware. Shoucheng Holdings has steadily increased its exposure to robotics over the past several years, backing companies involved in full-stack robotics, embodied intelligence and critical components. Rather than focusing on a single technological approach, the firm has adopted a portfolio strategy that combines capital investment with access to application scenarios and commercialization platforms. One such platform is the Shoucheng Robot Tech Experience Store, a robotics-focused retail and demonstration network operated by the company. While not all Gala participants are Shoucheng investees, some companies, including MagicLab Robotics Technology (Wuxi) Co., Ltd., have placed products such as robotic dogs within the platform’s offline spaces for demonstrations and user engagement. MagicLab was named a strategic intelligent robotics partner for the Year of the Horse CMG New Year’s Gala earlier this year. By linking high-profile media exposure with physical demonstration and sales environments, Shoucheng Holdings aims to accelerate the transition from technology showcase to market adoption, according to people familiar with the platform’s positioning. The approach mirrors a broader trend among Chinese industrial investors to combine financial backing with scenario-based deployment. Industry analysts say the concentration of Shoucheng-backed companies on the 2026 Gala stage illustrates how China’s robotics sector is evolving from isolated prototypes toward more integrated industrial ecosystems. The presence of companies spanning full robotic platforms, embodied intelligence and core engineering components suggests increasing specialization and coordination across the value chain. As preparations for the 2026 CMG New Year’s Gala continue, robotics and artificial intelligence are expected to remain central themes. For Shoucheng Holdings, the event offers a snapshot of how its investments are converging on a national platform, reflecting a strategy that has shifted from selective bets to a broader, system-oriented approach to industrial technology. While the commercial impact of Gala exposure is difficult to quantify, market participants increasingly view the lineup as an indicator of which technologies and companies are gaining momentum within China’s rapidly changing AI and automation landscape.





