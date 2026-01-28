Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, January 30, 2026
Thursday, 29 January 2026, 20:57 HKT/SGT
Source: Bioxytran, Inc
Bioxytran Provides Corporate Update Highlighting Momentum Across Its Multi-Platform Pipeline
Company reiterates focus on advancing ProLectin‑M under an active FDA IND and progressing oxygen-transport programs for stroke and neurodegenerative disease

NEEDHAM, MASS., Jan 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) — Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT) (“Bioxytran” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing platform technologies spanning glycovirology, hypoxia, and degenerative diseases, today issued a corporate update summarizing previously disclosed program developments and reinforcing the Company’s strategic direction entering 2026. (BioXyTran)

Corporate Update Highlights (Previously Disclosed)

ProLectin‑M (broad-spectrum antiviral platform)

Bioxytran’s lead antiviral program, ProLectin‑M, is being developed under an active U.S. FDA Investigational New Drug (IND) framework, as previously announced by the Company. 

In October 2025, the Company announced the completion of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial for ProLectin‑M and stated that data from the trial is expected to help inform Phase 3 trial design and be submitted to regulators pursuant to prior regulatory interactions. (BioXyTran)

In May 2025, Bioxytran also announced completion of dose optimization work intended to support additional clinical trial planning and agency submissions. 

Oxygen transport platform (stroke and neurodegenerative diseases)

Bioxytran continues to advance its oxygen-transport platform, including development efforts related to a universal oxygen carrier (UOC) and associated measurement/analytical approaches previously described by the Company, including use of the MDX Viewer, which the Company has described as an FDA-approved device to measure tissue oxygenation. 

In July 2024, Bioxytran announced a joint venture with the Heme Foundation to develop a universal oxygen carrier as an alternative to blood transfusions, including public statements regarding a pledged level of support and reported development progress at that time. 

Oncology research (Galectin Science)

In January 2025, the Company announced a cancer-focused preprint exploring galectin‑3 modulation as a potential strategy to improve response to immune checkpoint inhibitors. (Nasdaq)

Management Commentary

“Bioxytran enters 2026 with real momentum across our platforms,” said David Platt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Bioxytran. “Across virology and oxygen transport, our team has stayed focused on disciplined execution—building the data package, advancing the regulatory pathway, and expanding the scientific foundation that supports our programs. We believe our carbohydrate-based approach and galectin science position Bioxytran to pursue meaningful clinical and strategic opportunities as we continue to move forward.” 

Disclosure Note

This release is intended as a general corporate update and summarizes information that has been previously disclosed in Company press releases and public filings.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing platform technologies in glycovirology, hypoxia and degenerative diseases using carbohydrate drug design, including programs that leverage galectin inhibition and programs that aim to address hypoxic conditions and tissue oxygenation. 

Bioxytran’s common stock trades on the OTCQB under the symbol BIXT.

Company Contact:
Bioxytran, Inc.
75 Second Avenue, Ste 605, Needham, MA 02494
Phone: 617‑454‑1199
Email: info@bioxytraninc.com
Web: www.bioxytraninc.com 

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated regulatory interactions, future clinical trials, trial designs, timing of data submission and publication, and potential therapeutic and commercial opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are urged to review the Company’s risk factors disclosed in its reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2024.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Bioxytran, Inc
Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm, MedTech
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

