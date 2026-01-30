

HONG KONG, January 30, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Quam Plus International Financial Limited ("Quam Plus Financial" or the "Group") is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of the "3rd Hong Kong Capital Markets Forum 2026" held at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. The Group is honored to be one of the Gold Sponsors of this prestigious event. Dr. Kenneth Lam, CEO of the Group, who also serves as Chairman of the Forum Organizing Committee cum Executive Deputy Chairman of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies (CHKLC), led a delegation of senior management to attend the forum. Mr. Paul Chan Mo-Po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of HKSAR were also in attendance. Together with prominent figures from the capital markets, government, academia, and the financial sector, they engaged in in-depth discussions on further strengthening Hong Kong's economic momentum. The forum was jointly organized by Hong Kong Association of Registered Public Interest Entity Auditors Limited (PIEAA), The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies (CHKLC), The Hong Kong Institute of Directors (HKIoD), and the Association of Hong Kong Capital Market Practitioners Limited (HKCMP), with strong support from key institutions including Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), and the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council (AFRC). As the global economy enters a new cycle of innovation and transformation, this year's forum, themed "Capturing the Next Growth Momentum” explored how Hong Kong can reinvent itself amid a rapidly changing international financial landscape, rebuild confidence, and transform challenges into powerful drivers of progress. As the global Mr. Paul Chan Mo-Po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, served as the Guest of Honour and delivered the keynote address. He stated: "In my view, the global environment is shifting in ways that create new and favourable opportunities for Hong Kong. Our challenge is how to seize the moment and deliver tangible outcomes. More specifically, that involves supporting the country's high-quality development; matching the needs of Mainland enterprises going global and the appetite of international investors; and, at the same time, driving Hong Kong's own growth." Dr. Kenneth Lam, in his capacity as Chairman of the Forum Organizing Committee, delivered the opening remarks: "As a vital financial hub connecting China and the world, our mission is to strengthen confidence, deepen integration, and expand diverse growth engines. We must keenly identify the next wave of growth drivers and ensure that markets advance in a balanced manner between flexibility and integrity. Positioned at the core of global transformation, this forum reminds us once again that progress is never accidental—it stems from resolute choices: with innovation as our aspiration, collaboration as our bridge, and conviction as our strength, we can lead Hong Kong forward and open up new chapters." Hong Kong now stands at the heart of global change. Advancing the capital markets requires not only visionary policies and regulation but also active participation and collaboration from all sectors. This year's forum focused on two key themes—digital asset development and capital market structural reform—examining how technological innovation can coexist with trust to drive reforms that build greater market resilience. As a proud Gold Sponsor of this year's forum, Quam Plus Financial looks forward to working hand in hand with all stakeholders, including central government offices in Hong Kong and other parties, to propel Hong Kong and the region toward new achievements. Together, we aim to seize new opportunities, activate new momentum, and march toward a high-quality, sustainable financial future. About Quam Plus International Financial Limited Quam Plus International Financial Limited (the “Company”, Stock Code: 00952.HK) is a Hong Kong based financial services group which is listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Company was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1997, it is committed to building a comprehensive, full-licensed integrated financial platform. The core businesses of the Company are brokerage business, interest income business, corporate finance business, asset management business and investments and other businesses. The Company strives to become the ideal partner for both corporate and individual investors in Hong Kong and China. The Company also offers premier one-stop financial services to its clients. The Company continued to provide capital markets services through its representative office or the wholly-owned foreign enterprise in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Shenyang, Ningbo, Beijing, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Xiamen of the PRC and through its networks of Global Alliance Partners network and Oaklins International. For further information, please contact: Quam IR Limited Mandy Lo Tel: (852) 2217-2753 Email: mandy.lo@quamgroup.com

