  • Friday, January 30, 2026
Friday, 30 January 2026, 18:11 HKT/SGT
Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund Supports Elite Athletes from The Education University of Hong Kong for the Fourth Consecutive Year
- Advancing Dual Career Opportunities
- Nurturing Local Talent as Future Health Educators

HONG KONG, January 30, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – 27 January 2026, Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund (“Charity Fund”) announced its continued support for elite athletes from The Education University of Hong Kong (“EdUHK”) for the fourth consecutive year. The Presentation Ceremony for the Nissin Foods Scholarship for Elite Athletes 2025/2026 was held to honour seven outstanding athletes who not only demonstrate excellence in their respective sports but also aspire to become future educators. The scholarship will cover their full tuition fees throughout their entire study period, enabling them to pursue their academic and athletic goals without financial concerns.

Established in 2022 by the Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund, the scholarship is designed to encourage elite athletes enrolled in the Bachelor of Health Education (Honours), Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Sports Science and Coaching, or the Postgraduate Diploma in Education programme at EdUHK. The initiative aims to support their dual career development, empowering them to become qualified health educators while continuing to strive for excellence in their athletic performance.

The seven awardees for the 2025/2026 academic year include new and renewing recipients. The four new awardees are: Mr. MOK Pak Fan (triathlon), Mr. WONG Pak Yiu (triathlon), Miss HO Kin Yiu (volleyball), and Miss YAN Nuo (shuttlecock). In addition to welcoming new scholars, the Charity Fund also made the scholarship renewable to support the elite athletes throughout their study period. The three recipients of the renewed scholarship are: Mr. CHOI Kwan Lok (cycling, retired), Mr. CHEN Pak Hong (rowing), and Mr. Joseph LAU (cycling).

Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Chairman of Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund, said, “Having been deeply rooted in Hong Kong for over four decades, Nissin Foods is steadfast in its mission to give back to the community. This scholarship is a direct reflection of our founder Mr. Momofuku Ando’s philosophy that ‘Eating and sports are the two axles of health.’ By supporting these talented athletes at EdUHK for the fourth year, we are not just providing financial support, we are investing in future leaders who will champion health and wellness in our society. We are proud to empower them on their dual career path, confident that they will inspire the next generation as both accomplished athletes and dedicated educators.”

Expressing his profound gratitude for the long-standing partnership, Professor Chetwyn CHAN, Vice President (Research and Development) of EdUHK, said, “EdUHK is dedicated to promoting sustainable dual-career pathways for high-performance athletes. The generous Nissin Foods Scholarship for Elite Athletes allows us to support both active and retired athletes in advancing their educational pursuits, while also recognising their exceptional sporting accomplishments. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the scholarship recipients, who demonstrated great passion, determination, and a sense of mission, and sincerely thank the Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund, and Mr Ando for the tremendous support and confidence in health education and the development of elite athletes.”

Accomplished volleyball player Miss HO Kin Yiu, recipient of the scholarship from the Postgraduate Diploma in Education, majoring in Chinese and Physical Education, shared her heartfelt appreciation to the Charity Fund, “The support of the scholarship empowers us, as elite athlete-students, to chase our aspirations and make a meaningful influence on society. We are confident that we can help create a brighter future through the spirit of sports and education.”

Photo

Mr. Kiyotaka ANDO, Chairman of Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund (middle right), and Professor Chetwyn CHAN, Vice President (Research and Development) of EdUHK (middle left), attended the Presentation Ceremony for Nissin Foods Scholarship for Elite Athletes 2025/2026 on 27 January 2026. Five scholarship recipients attended the ceremony, including four new awardees for the 2025/2026 academic year, namely: (from left to right) Mr. MOK Pak Fan, Mr. WONG Pak Yiu, Miss HO Kin Yiu, and Miss YAN Nuo, as well as the renewed awardee - Mr. CHOI Kwan Lok.

 

Awardees of the Nissin Foods Scholarship for Elite Athletes 2025/2026 are achieving great success in their individual disciplines. From top left: Mr. WONG Pak Yiu (triathlon), Miss HO Kin Yiu (volleyball), Mr. MOK Pak Fan (triathlon), Miss YAN Nuo (shuttlecock), Mr. CHOI Kwan Lok (cycling, retired), Mr. CHEN Pak Hong (rowing), and Mr. Joseph LAU (cycling).


About Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund

The Nissin Foods (Hong Kong) Charity Fund (“Charity Fund”) was set up in September 2020 by way of a trust deed by Nissin Foods Company Limited (Stock code: 1475). The objectives of the Charity Fund are: a) to advance education, teaching, learning, arts, science and academic research; b) to make provision for people in need; and c) to carry out works of a charitable nature that are beneficial to the Hong Kong community.




Topic: Press release summary Sectors: Food & Beverage, Education
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
