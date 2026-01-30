

HONG KONG, January 30, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – As China’s first batch of Level 3 (L3) conditionally autonomous driving vehicles receives official market access, advanced smart driving is poised for its inaugural year of commercial explosion. At this pivotal juncture, Cheche Group Inc. (CCG) ("Cheche" or the "Company"), a leading global InsurTech platform, announced the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement with Volkswagen (Anhui) Digital Sales and Services Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "DSSO") and Beijing Cardif Airstar Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Cardif Airstar Insurance"). This tripartite collaboration is more than just a deep dive into high-quality growth for New Energy Vehicle (NEV) insurance; it represents a core transition from "digitization" to "intelligence." The partnership establishes three strategic directions for synergy. First, it focuses on the transformation of product formats by leveraging Cheche’s SaaS platform to co-create an integrated "Insurance + Value-Added Services" package, enabling the efficient, one-stop fulfillment of high-value services. Second, it upgrades pricing capabilities by deeply integrating compliant driving data with dynamic vehicle information, utilizing AI-driven risk profiling to achieve differentiated precision pricing while addressing the complex challenge of liability determination in human-machine co-driving scenarios. Finally, it expands the ecosystem dimension by embedding insurance services throughout the vehicle sales and after-sales process, extending the business from a single policy to a full-lifecycle service ecosystem that encompasses renewal management and mobility protection. 01. Smart Driving Insurance: Securing "Pricing Authority" in the L3 Mass Production Era Traditional auto insurance has long struggled with "human-machine co-driving" scenarios due to a lack of real-time dynamic data for liability determination and precise risk identification. Having served leading automakers such as Tesla, Li Auto, and Xiaomi, Cheche provides VW Anhui Digital with an embedded SaaS system centered on data attribution and dynamic pricing. Through this SaaS infrastructure, vehicle driving data is seamlessly synchronized with BNP Paribas Star’s actuarial models. This AI-driven joint risk profiling not only resolves the technical difficulties of liability judgment in smart driving scenarios but also delivers a "low-premium rewards for safe drivers," serving as a vital solution to the profitability challenges currently facing the NEV insurance industry. 02. Ecosystem Breakthrough: Leveraging the "Xiaomi + Volkswagen DSSO" New Quality Productive Forces Investors are closely watching the cross-sector dynamics underpinning this collaboration. Cardif Airstar Insurance was co-founded by Xiaomi Group, Volkswagen Financial Services, and Cardif Airstar Insurance, combining the strengths of an internet giant, a global financial powerhouse, and a leading smart automaker. As the hub connecting these forces with Volkswagen’s Hefei Intelligent Electric Vehicle Center, Cheche is penetrating the world’s top smart driving supply chains. This is not merely system integration; it marks Cheche’s evolution into a digital operator within the "Vehicle-Battery-Charging-Insurance" integrated landscape. Amid policy tailwinds such as "New Quality Productive Forces," Cheche’s closed-loop ecosystem is becoming a definitive growth pole for insurance and tech capital. 03. Scenario Transformation: From Transactional Policies to Full-Lifecycle Operations In 2026, as the automotive market shifts from a competition over hardware parameters to a competition over user experience, Cheche is helping DSSO deeply couple insurance services with the car-buying and after-sales journey. The integrated service package transforms insurance from a low-frequency tool into a high-frequency touchpoint for user engagement. Christian Koenig, After-sales Director of DSSO, noted that Cheche’s technical foundation allowed the partnership to advance rapidly from a high starting point. This "plug-and-play" empowerment capability, proven by mainstream automakers, has become a technical moat for Cheche in the capital markets. 04. Conclusion: The Final Piece of the Trillion-Dollar Blue Ocean The year 2026 marks the point where NEV insurance evolves from scale expansion to intelligent upgrades. Cheche will continue to advance its AI pricing engine, driving the leap from digital to intelligent services. According to data released by the Ministry of Public Security on January 26, China’s NEV ownership reached 43.97 million units by the end of 2025, accounting for 12.01% of the total vehicle population—a growth rate exceeding 40% year-over-year. In this environment, those who define the insurance standards for the smart driving era will control the entry point to future mobility. With its high barriers to entry via OEM partnerships and forward-looking AI layouts, Cheche is racing toward becoming a leader in the trillion-dollar NEV insurance market.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Beijing Cheche Technology Co., Ltd.

Sectors: Daily Finance, Banking & Insurance, FinTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

