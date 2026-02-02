

NEW YORK, Feb 1, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - TCG.Zone (The Collectors Grid), a key player in the global collectibles infrastructure and ecosystem, has officially unveiled its strategic shift toward prioritizing investments in high-value, rare collectible assets. This strategic realignment underscores the company’s commitment to tapping into the long-term value and cultural significance of elite collectibles, with the recent participation in a high-profile international auction serving as a pivotal first step in this new direction. Recently, the world's only Pokémon card graded PSA 10 - Pikachu Illustrator - once again became a focal point of global attention across the collectibles and cultural landscape. As a long-term contributor to TCG infrastructure and the broader collectibles ecosystem, The Collectors Grid(TCG.Zone) participated in and witnessed this historically significant moment. Recognized as one of the most iconic works in Pokémon card history, Pikachu Illustrator is distinguished not only by its extreme rarity, but also by its symbolic representation of Pokémon culture, artistic value, and generational memory. The Legendary Status of the World's Only PSA 10 According to publicly available information, the world's only PSA 10 "Pikachu Illustrator" card is currently owned by Logan Paul. The card was involved in a high-profile transaction in 2022, valued at nearly USD 5.3 million, marking a defining milestone in the history of Pokémon card collecting. The Industry Significance of Goldin Auctions Although Logan Paul's acquisition of the card did not take place through Goldin, the Goldin auction platform has continued to play an important role in the card's contemporary circulation and visibility. As one of the world's most influential high-end collectibles auction platforms, Goldin's auction framework and the attention it generates brought renewed global focus to this legendary card, further positioning Pokémon cards within the broader mainstream collectibles market. Netflix Documentary Captures a Cultural Moment Amid the phenomenon-level attention generated by this card on the Goldin platform, Netflix documented the full auction process and produced a dedicated documentary. Approached from a cultural and historical perspective, the documentary highlights the unique position of Pikachu Illustrator within the modern collectibles ecosystem, elevating it beyond price alone and framing it as a lasting cultural reference. Global Participation and TCG.Zone's Involvement The discussions and auction activity surrounding Pikachu Illustrator attracted participation from top collectors, institutions, and professional teams from around the world. TCG.Zone was among the active participants in the bidding process. During the auction, TCG.Zone submitted a bid of USD 5,000,000. Although the bid was ultimately surpassed by a higher offer, TCG.Zone remained deeply engaged throughout the process and witnessed this pivotal moment firsthand. Continuing to Follow the Card's Future Trajectory In post-auction interviews, TCG.Zone stated that this participation does not mark an endpoint. The team will continue to closely monitor the movement and future trajectory of the world's only PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator, and does not rule out participating again should the right opportunity arise. This event represents more than an auction. It stands as a collective reflection on rarity, cultural identity, and long-term value. The story of Pikachu Illustrator continues to unfold,and remains an enduring chapter in the global history of Pokémon card collecting. About TCG The Collectors Grid is an on-chain infrastructure designed to formalize collectibles as a structured asset class. By integrating provenance, ownership, pricing, and settlement at the protocol level, it addresses long-standing inefficiencies in the global collectibles market. The platform enables institutional-grade transparency while preserving the unique characteristics of collectible assets. Positioned as a settlement layer rather than a marketplace, The Collectors Grid provides the foundational rails for liquidity, valuation, and long-term capital participation in cards, IP, and high-value collectibles. Social Links

