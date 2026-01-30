Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
COSMOPlat, Serving 160,000 Firms, Files for Hong Kong IPO on "AI+Industrial Internet" Wave

HONG KONG, Feb 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – On 30 January, COSMOPlat IoT Technology Co., Ltd. ("COSMOPlat" or the "Company") formally commenced its initial public offering (IPO) process in Hong Kong, positioning itself to become the first listed entity in the Hong Kong market focused on the "AI + Industrial Internet" sector. As a leading provider of industrial digitalization and intelligent products and solutions in China, COSMOPlat is dedicated to the deep integration of advanced technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data with industrial applications, facilitating high-quality development within the manufacturing industry. The Company has established itself as one of the foremost players in the implementation of industrial solutions, having served over 160,000 enterprise clients to date, including more than 9,500 paying enterprise clients. The Company has successfully assisted clients in establishing 17 Lighthouse Factories.

According to Frost & Sullivan, the Company ranked first in China's platform-based industrial data intelligence solutions market by revenue in 2024. Utilizing its proprietary industrial large model-driven COSMOPlat Industrial Internet Platform, the Company has developed a distinctive integrated edge-cloud product and service system, offering both Data Intelligence Solutions and IoT Solutions to its users.

The Company has achieved deep integration of AI technology within industrial settings, developing industrial intelligent agents that cover more than 40 core scenarios across three major industries. The number of high-quality intelligent agents has now increased to 57. The Company's enterprise-level industrial internet platform product, COSMO-Sphere, employs a modular architecture. This allows enterprises to flexibly construct their digital infrastructure according to specific requirements, achieving high compatibility and cost-effective deployment.

The Company has progressively developed an AI-driven flywheel that operates through four steps: data accumulation, model iteration, intelligent agent deployment and industrial value realization. Furthermore, it has built a comprehensive, full-stack AI technology system encompassing training and inference platforms, large models, and intelligent agent development and application platforms. This continuously strengthens the Company's technological leadership within the industrial digitalization and intelligence landscape.




