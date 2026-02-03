

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Feb 4, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Airwheel recently announced the continued rollout of its AI-driven rideable smart cabin suitcase solutions, marking a new phase in the evolution of intelligent travel mobility as global demand for smart transportation accelerates. Today, Airwheel’s sales and distribution network spans 68 countries and more than 4,600 retail locations worldwide. As its global expansion continues, the company’s electric and smart suitcases are transitioning from innovative products into high-frequency travel tools used by consumers around the world. Looking ahead, Airwheel will continue to advance the evolution of rideable smart luggage across technology, user experience, and application scenarios, allowing intelligent systems to integrate into travel in a more natural and intuitive way—so that travel becomes not just a means of transportation, but an opportunity to explore the world and enjoy life. As smart mobility continues to reshape global travel and transportation, intellectual property and design capability have emerged as key factors distinguishing true industry leaders from short-term innovators. In the field of rideable suitcase and smart mobility solutions, Airwheel has steadily strengthened its leadership position through long-term, systematic investment in technology and design. As one of the pioneers of the rideable smart luggage category, Airwheel has built a clear and robust competitive moat at the core technology level. To date, the company has accumulated more than 600 patents worldwide, covering critical areas such as motion control algorithms, electric drive systems, intelligent sensing, and structural design, including multiple international invention patents. In parallel, Airwheel has advanced its global intellectual property strategy, with trademarks registered in more than 168 countries and regions, providing a solid foundation for regulatory compliance, large-scale commercialization, and long-term brand development across international markets. Amid the rapid iteration of smart mobility products, design capability has become an equally important measure of product maturity. If patents represent technological depth and engineering strength, then international design awards serve as authoritative recognition of product philosophy, user experience, and comprehensive design excellence. In recent years, multiple Airwheel smart products have received recognition from leading global design awards, including the German iF Design Award, the U.S. IDEA Awards, the IAI Design Award, and the Berlin Design Award, demonstrating the brand’s consistent and high-level design output in the smart mobility space. These awards go far beyond aesthetics, evaluating products across dimensions such as usability logic, safety architecture, engineering integrity, human–machine interaction, and future application potential. Recognition from such professional juries indicates that Airwheel’s smart suitcase designs have been rigorously validated for both functional completeness and real-world usability, further enhancing the brand’s credibility in global markets. At the product level, the global popularity of the Airwheel SE3S Series marks a significant milestone in bringing rideable smart luggage into the mainstream. True product maturity is not defined solely by technical completeness, but by its ability to enter popular culture and everyday consumer awareness. Driven by social media and short-form video platforms, the Airwheel SE3S Series has become a favored electric suitcase among international celebrities, content creators, and fashion-forward travelers—often described as both a mobility tool and a “mobile lifestyle accessory.” Frequently seen in airports, fashion events, street photography, and travel scenarios, this rideable smart cabin suitcase not only serves a functional purpose but also delivers emotional value and personal expression. According to public data and platform analytics, content related to the Airwheel SE3S Series has generated tens of billions of impressions globally, transcending the boundaries of a single product category and becoming widely recognized as a fashionable travel symbol in the digital era. User feedback has further reinforced this dual identity. Many consumers describe the SE3S Series as “instantly recognizable” and “a travel companion that makes journeys lighter and more enjoyable,” strengthening its positioning at the intersection of smart mobility and lifestyle consumption. Notably, Airwheel has expanded its smart luggage ecosystem beyond adult users. The company also offers the SQ3 Series, a rideable smart suitcase designed specifically for children. By prioritizing safety and structural stability, the SQ3 Series introduces greater interaction and enjoyment into family travel, positioning smart luggage as an integral part of the parent-child travel experience. From a compliance perspective, the Airwheel SE3S Series is designed as a cabin suitcase, featuring a detachable lithium battery that meets airline safety standards, allowing it to be carried onboard flights in accordance with major international airline regulations. This design enables frequent, legal, and reliable use in airport environments worldwide, making it a practical choice for international travelers. Evolving from a mobility device into a source of emotional value and, ultimately, a widely recognized fashion travel product, the rise of the Airwheel SE3S Series signals that rideable smart luggage is becoming a natural part of everyday global travel. About Airwheel Founded in 2004, Airwheel is a global smart transportation device manufacturer with R&D, marketing, manufacturing, and logistics centers in the United States, Belgium, and China. The company has integrated the portable transportation industrial chain and built a globally recognized brand, serving more than 30 million users across 68 countries. 