

Vancouver, British Columbia--(ACN Newswire - February 4, 2026) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "MILI") is pleased to report the additional analytical results of the Company's definition drilling campaign at the 100% owned flagship Trojárová Antimony-Gold Project (the "Project") in Slovakia as announced on November 4, 2025. The 2025 drilling campaign was designed to confirm historical drilling results and to support SLR Consulting's work towards establishing a current mineral resource estimate on the Project, which the company anticipates delivery of by the end of Q1, 2026, further discussed in the Company's January 9, 2025 announcement. These priority assay results represent the main mineralized zone from the third hole of the program, 25-TVA-003. Highlights of the Results from hole 25-TVA-003 Include: 23.5 drilled (m) of 3.3 g/t Gold over a true width of 20.2m from 148.9m to 172.4m Including: 4.0m of 10.52 g/t Au over a true width of 3.4m from 157.9m to 161.9m

1.9m of 2.53% Antimony over a true width of 1.6m from 169.9m to 171.8m Scott Eldridge, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are thrilled with the second tranche of assays as we continue to see antimony grades that are consistent with historical results and higher than anticipated gold grades within the Trojárová Deposit. These strong gold results present the Company with new exploration opportunities that we are excited to evaluate. Trojárová represents the only antimony deposit in the European Union being advanced by modern mineral exploration and demonstrates characteristics that place it among the leading antimony projects globally. At a time when the need for secure, domestically sourced critical minerals is more pressing than ever, these results strengthen the project's potential importance to, and alignment with, the EU's objective of building a dependable, home-grown supply of essential raw materials." The Company additionally announces that logging and sampling of all drill core from the program is complete and all samples have successfully been delivered to ALS Laboratories in Roșia Montană, Romania for analysis. Additional results for all holes are pending. Table 1. Complete table of analytical results discussed in this release. Results exceeding 1.0 % Sb or 1.0 g/t Au are highlighted in red. Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Drilled

length

(m) True

Width

(m) Sample ID Antimony % Gold g/t 25-TVA-003 145.55 146.5 0.95 0.81 325626 0.016 0.01 146.5 147.1 0.6 0.51 325627 0.093 0.04 147.1 148.1 1 0.86 325628 0.123 0.52 148.1 148.9 0.8 0.69 325629 0.116 0.38 148.9 149.9 1 0.86 325631 1.145 1.12 20.15m @ 3.3g/t

True Width 149.9 150.9 1 0.86 325632 0.244 0.75 150.9 151.9 1 0.86 325633 0.057 0.7 151.9 152.9 1 0.86 325634 0.057 3.74 152.9 153.9 1 0.86 325636 0.279 4.5 153.9 154.9 1 0.86 325637 0.031 0.81 154.9 155.9 1 0.86 325638 0.189 1.05 155.9 156.9 1 0.86 325639 0.96 1.62 156.9 157.9 1 0.86 325641 0.807 1.3 157.9 158.9 1 0.86 325642 0.522 18.65 3.43m @ 10.52 g/t

True Width 158.9 159.9 1 0.86 325643 0.098 3.93 159.9 160.9 1 0.86 325644 0.148 13.1 160.9 161.9 1 0.86 325645 0.046 6.38 161.9 162.9 1 0.86 325646 0.091 1.47 162.9 163.9 1 0.86 325647 0.169 0.76 163.9 164.9 1 0.86 325648 0.116 4.72 164.9 165.9 1 0.86 325649 0.088 1.76 165.9 166.9 1 0.86 325651 0.656 1.31 166.9 167.9 1 0.86 325652 0.307 1.37 167.9 168.9 1 0.86 325653 0.107 1.38 168.9 169.9 1 0.86 325654 0.247 1.19 169.9 170.8 0.9 0.77 325655 3.64 1.63m @ 2.53%

True Width 2.87 170.8 171.8 1 0.86 325656 1.54 2.66 171.8 172.4 0.6 0.51 325657 0.163 1.04 172.4 173.4 1 0.86 325658 0.136 0.08 173.4 174.2 0.8 0.69 325659 0.021 0.01 174.2 175 0.8 0.69 325661 0.582 0.35 175 176 1 0.86 325662 1.57 0.71 176 177 1 0.86 325663 0.097 2.01 177 177.25 0.25 0.21 325664 0.034 0.04 177.25 178 0.75 0.64 325666 0.507 0.34 178 179 1 0.86 325667 0.103 0.24 179 180 1 0.86 325668 0.261 0.62 180 181 1 0.86 325669 0.1 0.54 181 181.5 0.5 0.43 325671 0.183 0.24 181.5 182.5 1 0.86 325672 0.018 0.01 182.5 183.5 1 0.86 325673 0.006 0.01 Figure 1. Gold mineralized drill core from hole 25-TVA-003 - 156.86m - 162.65m. Interval 157.9m to 161.9m yielded a composite grade of 10.52 g/t Au. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/282604_8fb84a54641daa6e_002full.jpg Figure 2. Map of 2025 and Soviet era diamond drillholes in the north-central portion of Military Metals Trojárová Project. To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10818/282604_8fb84a54641daa6e_003full.jpg Table 2. Drillhole collar information for the Company's 2025 diamond drilling campaign at Trojárová. Locations presented are final and determined by a professional and qualified surveyor. WGS 84 / UTM Zone 33N Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation (m) Length (m) Dip Azimuth 25-TVA-001 662696 5358601 640 292.2 -65 220 25-TVA-002 662685 5358668 655 289.7 -75 220 25-TVA-003 662551 5358701 634 200.2 -65 225 25-TVA-004 662475 5358809 604 256.5 -55 225 25-TVA-005 662394 5358812 580 196 -60 230 25-TVA-006 662211 5358795 569 62.4 -57 220 25-TVA-007 662170 5358852 559 86.5 -60 210 Analytical and QA/QC Procedures The program was completed using PQ and HQ sized drill core. Sampled intervals were identified by logging geologists and assigned a unique sample identification number. Samples were split in two halves using a diamond bladed saw with one half remaining in the core box as a permanent record and the half placed in a plastic sample bag, both marked with a waterproof tag bearing the unique sample number which was also written on the sample bag in permanent marker. Samples were transported from the Company's secure facility by private courier to ALS Laboratories in Romania for geochemical analysis. ALS Laboratories is an independent ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 certified commercial laboratory with no relationship to the Company. The samples were analyzed using multi-element package ME_ICP41a and for gold using fire assay package Au-AA25. ME_ICP41a is an ore grade package involving digestion of a 0.4g sample by aqua regia with an Inductively coupled plasma - atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES) finish. The Au-AA25 fire assay method is an ore grade analysis using a 30g aliquot. The aliquot is mixed with flux composed of PbO and SiO2 with variable amounts of borax, soda ash and other reagents. The flux and sample are mixed, then heated at high temperature (>1,000°C) to decompose rock lattices and allow gold within the sample to be collected into a lead button. The button is placed in a porous cupel and heated again in an oxidizing environment to convert lead to lead oxide that is absorbed into the cupel, leaving the precious metals behind as a doré bead or prill. The gold content of the prill is then determined by atomic adsorption spectrometry. Both analyses are preceded by the preparation package Prep-31Y whereby the entire sample is crushed to 70% passing 2mm, a 250g split is collected by rotary splitter and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Laboratory over-limits analysis methods were applied as required for both Sb and Au. A systematic QAQC protocol was employed that includes systematic insertion in the sample stream of certified reference materials and blank samples at a frequency of 1 in 10, plus analysis of duplicate pulp splits at a frequency of 1 in 30. About the Project and Historical Resource Discovered in the late 1970s, Trojárová was the focus of extensive surface and underground exploration over a 2km strike length from 1983 to 1995, with 63 core holes for a total of 14,330m, and 1.7km of underground workings completed. Efforts continued over the years as additional trenches were dug, and holes were drilled. Starting in 1990, underground development work began ultimately comprising a 300-meter-long adit connected to a 700-plus meter-long drive in the footwall of the mineralized zone with seven crosscuts into the mineralized zone for sampling purposes. These efforts culminated in a comprehensive study comprising drill logs, analyses, drill plans, maps and sections, deposit model studies, petrographic studies, metallurgical studies and more, now detailed in a multi-volume compendium of reports produced by the Slovak Geological Institute published in 1992, including a historical mineral resource estimate (see "Historical Resource Estimates" below). Per this historical estimate, at a cut-off grade of 1.0% antimony, Trojárová hosts 2.46 million tonnes averaging 2.47% antimony and 0.635 grams per tonne gold in a mineralized zone averaging 3.32 meters wide, containing approximately 60,000 tonnes of antimony in situ. Historical Resource Estimates The historical estimate related to the Trojárová Property was taken from a compendium produced by the Slovak Geological Survey, completed in March 1992 based on exploration work undertaking in the 1980s and 1990s. It is entitled (English translation): "FINAL JOB REPORT, PEZINOK-TROJAROVA, Geological Survey State Enterprise", report compendium number 78406 (Michel et al, 1992). The Slovak Geological Institute, the state agency that carried out all exploration and underground development work at Trojárová, classified the historical resources as "P1" and "C2" in the Slovak version of the Russian classification system, respectively. These are closest within the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy & Petroleum's ("CIM") classification system to "inferred mineral resources," which is defined by the CIM as that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence gathered through appropriate sampling techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings and drill holes. The historical work carried out appears comprehensive, detailed and at a professional standard. The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by David Murray, P.Geo, VP-Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. For more information about Military Metals Corp. and its critical minerals initiatives, please visit: https://www.militarymetalscorp.com.

X: https://x.com/militarymetals

About Military Metals Corp. The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony. ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD of DIRECTORS Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking information". Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the timing of the mineral resource estimate being currently conducted, and its completion at all, future drilling and exploration work at Trojárová, the continuation of the value of antimony, and the future needs of Europe and the E.U. specifically. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. These include geopolitical developments related to the supply and value of antimony, the continued use of antimony and availability of alternatives, availability of capital and labour in respect of the property that is the subject of this news release, the results of any future exploration activities, which cannot be guaranteed, and any other future activities in respect of the property held by the Target. Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.





