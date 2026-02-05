

HONG KONG, Feb 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the world’s largest one-stop jewellery marketplace will return in early March under its proven “Two Shows, Two Venues” format. The 12th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show will take place from 2 to 6 March at AsiaWorld-Expo and will feature a wide range of jewellery raw materials. Also, the 42nd Hong Kong International Jewellery Show will be held from 4 to 8 March at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre and will showcase finished jewellery pieces. Jenny Koo, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “This year’s twin jewellery shows bring together some 4,000 exhibitors from over 40 countries and regions, with 70% coming from outside Hong Kong. Exhibitor participation from Brazil, United Arab Emirates and India has expanded, and Uzbekistan joins for the first time. The HKTDC presents the world’s largest one-stop jewellery marketplace to highlight Hong Kong’s status as an international trade capital and jewellery sourcing hub.” In reviewing the global jewellery market, Hong Kong’s export volume of premium jewellery to ASEAN recorded a 51% increase, while exports to the United Kingdom, Australia and Switzerland grew year-on-year by 36%, 28% and 10% respectively. Over 40 themed pavilions, including a new Hard Pure Gold Pavilion The twin shows attract strong global industry support, with exhibitors participating from over 40 regional and industry pavilions. Participating regions include Chinese Mainland, Taiwan, India, Israel, Korea, Myanmar, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Türkiye, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and the United States, etc. The World Gold Council debuts the Hard Pure Gold Pavilion, featuring a total of 11 exhibitors from Chinese Mainland, showcasing innovative gold craftsmanship to the global market. The pavilion aims to leverage the fairs as a springboard for international expansion. The Hong Kong Watch Manufacturers Association Ltd will participate as a pavilion for the first time, while the Zhushan Turquoise pavilion from Hubei will also make its debut. Other returning participants include the Tanzanite Foundation, the International Colored Gemstone Association (ICA), the Asia Pacific Creator Association, and the Asia Jewellery Culture Design and Crafts Association. The Hong Kong Jewellery & Jade Manufacturers Association will once again join forces with the Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) to present advanced jewellery manufacturing equipment and technologies. International brands in the spotlight The Hall of Fame at the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show makes a highly anticipated return this year with more than 40% expansion in scale. It will welcome renowned international jewellery brands and help enhance global brand exposure. Turkish diamond jewellery brand Zen Diamond (Booth: CEC 3B-C12) presents diamond ring collections featuring exquisite cutting techniques. At the Hall of Extraordinary, Hong Kong exhibitor Continental Diamond Company (Booth: CEC GH-C07) showcases an 18K white and rose gold ring set with blue and light pink diamonds. Another Hong Kong exhibitor, Unique Brilliant Ltd (Booth: CEC GH-C13), unveils a necklace and earring set, the rubies display the coveted “pigeon blood red” colour. Oriental Aesthetics showcases cultural heritage craftsmanship This year’s shows will feature numerous jewellery pieces inspired by Asian culture and heritage. Chinese Mainland exhibitor, Guangdong JIABAO Pavilion Jewellery (Hong Kong) Company Ltd (Booth: CEC GH-A16) presents an 18K gold, handmade filigree butterfly brooch, made with national intangible heritage craft, with each piece taking over four months to complete. Another Chinese Mainland exhibitor, Shenzhen Meifei Precious Metals Co Ltd (Booth: CEC 3E-E02), brings a “Palatial Modern Chinese Style” jewellery series incorporating six traditional gold techniques, blending heritage craftsmanship with modern jewellery design. In recent years, hard pure gold technology has gained strong momentum in Chinese Mainland. Its high purity and enhanced hardness enable lighter, more durable designs with modern aesthetics. A seminar organised by the World Gold Council will examine the latest developments in the global gold market and hard pure gold technology. During the fairs, a series of events spotlighting Oriental aesthetics in jewellery will be staged. Hong Kong International Fashion Chuk Kam Jewellery Design Competition 2026, organised by the Jewellers’ and Goldsmiths’ Association of Hong Kong Limited, encourages designers to create commercially viable and culturally rich gold jewellery for young consumer markets in ASEAN and the Middle East. Its award presentation ceremony will be held during the fairs. In addition, the inaugural International Fei Cui Jewellery Design Competition 2026, organised by the Hong Kong Jade Association, will also host its awards presentation during the fairs. Creative design sets the trend Innovative and trend-driven products help the industry stand out. Austy Lee Company Ltd (Booth: CEC 1E-F32) introduces bangles inspired by zebra patterns for the Year of the Horse. Designer Galleria welcomes new exhibitor Zheng Hong Collective (Booth: CEC 1CON-067A), featuring a brooch whose movable wings and tail sway with the wearer. The 27th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition, themed “Pure Elegance – Natural Beauty”, returns to nurture creative talent. Local students and industry professionals interpret the beauty of nature and their design stories through their creations, highlighting the diverse facets of jewellery design. Winning designs will be announced during the fairs. Rare treasures dazzle across both shows As always, the twin shows offer buyers an outstanding selection of antique and rare jewellery. At the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, Hong Kong exhibitor Baroque Antique & Jewellery Limited (Booth: CEC CH-F13) presents a 1970s Buccellati pink sapphire suite, while World Coins Co., Ltd. (Booth: CEC CH-N12) showcases a 19th-century Italian bi-colour enamel diamond piece preserved in its original box for over 100 years. At the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show, German exhibitor Caram e.K. (Booth: AWE 8-F05) features an 18.98-carat AGL-certified natural pink sapphire, while Canadian exhibitor Korite Ammolite Ltd. (Booth: AWE 8-F35) displays an 18K gold AA-grade ammolite and diamond necklace. The Hong Kong International Jewellery Show will also host a seminar titled “The Origins of Style: Tracing the Imprint of Time and Craftsmanship.” This seminar will invite British historian and jewellery authority Dr. Jack Ogden to speak. He will provide an in-depth analysis of the evolution of jewellery craftsmanship and changes in aesthetic tastes across different eras. Over 20 forums on hot topics including AI and digital marketing More than 20 seminars and networking sessions will be held, covering industry trends, digital marketing and jewellery technologies. A session will examine how artificial intelligence moves from design to commercialisation to drive the development of the jewellery industry. There will also be seminars where influencers share how to leverage e-commerce platforms to enhance jewellery brand visibility, boost sales, and share practical experience, to help the industry accelerate the integration and synergy between online and offline channels. Business opportunities and industry exchange The exhibition attracts major international jewellery retail chains, as well as high-end, affordable luxury, and designer jewellery brands from around the world for sourcing. It creates business opportunities for both buyers and sellers while fostering industry exchange. The HKTDC has partnered with the Hong Kong Tourism Board and local enterprises to provide exclusive buyer privileges. These offers include dining, air tickets, and hotels, enabling buyers to enjoy Hong Kong’s unique charm while attending the fairs. The HKTDC will arrange free shuttle bus services between AsiaWorld-Expo and urban areas (including the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai). For details, please refer to the fair’s official website. Combining online and offline services to facilitate sourcing The shows use the EXHIBITION+ hybrid format. In addition to on-site procurement, the HKTDC’s AI-powered “Click2Match” will provide online business-matching for exhibitors and buyers from 23 February to 13 March. On-site buyers can use "Scan2Match" to scan exhibitors’ QR codes and continue discussions with exhibitors online during or after the show. To ease the buyer admission process, the HKTDC Marketplace App and the official websites of the two shows provide online verification functions. Buyers need only register through these platforms and upload a photo and valid identification to obtain a verified eBadge for direct entry, greatly reducing queuing times for onsite registration and verification and enhancing sourcing efficiency. Photo download: https://bit.ly/4ayrcAo Attending the press conference to introduce the twin jewellery shows today (5 February): Jenny Koo, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director (centre), Winston Chow, Chairman, HKTDC Jewellery Advisory Committee (left) and Kent Wong, Chairman, HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show Fair Organising Committee (right) Jenny Koo (front row, third left) took a group photo with members of the organising committee of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show, joined by celebrity guest Artist Hera Chan (third right) led a group of models to exhibit exquisite jewellery pieces from the shows Artist Hera Chan wore a natural Myanmar jadeite set presented by exhibitor On Tung Company. The exquisite ensemble featured a translucent emerald green jadeite and diamond necklace, ring, and earrings, showcasing a regal and graceful design The phoenix features in traditional Chinese wedding jewellery, symbolizes auspiciousness and good fortune. Exhibitor Lao Feng Xiang Jewellery Hong Kong Limited presented a "China chic" wedding collection imbued with Oriental charm, crafting accessories that embody the imperial elegance of a royal court for women

