GIC Private Limited initiated a stake in Ascletis Pharma (01672) by 64,128,000 shares at a price of HKD 12.18 per share

HONG KONG, Feb 5, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – According to the disclosure of interests information released by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, GIC Private Limited made its equity investment in Ascletis Pharma by acquiring 64,128,000shares at a price of HKD12.18per share, involving a total consideration of approximately HKD781.08million (equivalent to approximately USD100.01 million). Following the transaction, GIC's shareholding in Ascletis Pharma amounted to 64,128,000shares, representing a shareholding percentage of 6.42%, marking GIC's initial entry into the company's shareholder base.




