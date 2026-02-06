

HONG KONG, Feb 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – On February 6, Distinct Healthcare Holdings Limited ("Distinct Healthcare" or the "Company", Stock Code: 2677.HK), a leading player in China's mid-to-high-end consumer healthcare services market, was successfully listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, emerging as a high-quality and rare private healthcare gem in the Hong Kong stock market. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Company's scaled and high-quality development. On its debut, Distinct Healthcare delivered a standout debut, opening sharply higher at HK$81 per share (a 35.23% premium to the offer price), well above the offer price—an indication of strong capital market recognition of the Company's growth potential. The active trading and high investor enthusiasm further corroborate the market's firm confidence in the consumer healthcare services sector and the Company's core value. Possessing a Large Customer Base with Continuously Improving Profitability As the third-largest provider of private mid- to high-end healthcare service in China, Distinct Healthcare has always adhered to its patient-oriented core principle, placing patient well-being at the forefront. This approach has enabled the Company to gradually build a large and high-quality patient base, leading the industry in both user scale and return rate. From 2022 up to the eight months ending 31 August 2025, the total number of patients served by its healthcare institutions in China rose from 162,393 to 212,180, and the total number of paid patient visits of its healthcare service institutions and tele-healthcare service platform grew from 529,829 to 642,132. Patient loyalty has continued to rise, with the patient return rate steadily climbing. In 2022, 2023, 2024 and the eight months ended 31 August 2025, the patient return rates reached 75.7%, 78.2%, 80.0% and 82.7%, respectively. This robust growth is a strong testament to the market and patients' high recognition of Distinct Healthcare's service quality. Leveraging its large and high-quality customer base and the advantages of its standardized medical services, Distinct Healthcare has achieved steady business growth "without relying on medical insurance subsidies or excessive marketing expenditure". Financial data shows the Company's total revenue increased steadily from RMB473 million in 2022 to RMB959 million in 2024, doubling its revenue in two years and achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 42.3%, demonstrating strong growth momentum. In terms of profitability, the Company achieved a critical milestone by turning profitable in 2024, with an adjusted net profit of RMB10.7 million. This represents a qualitative leap from scale-driven growth to profitability-driven growth. Strong Line-up of Cornerstone Investors and Clear Strategic Plan Support High-Quality Development Distinct Healthcare has attracted a strong roster of cornerstone investors in this IPO, including Health Vision, Kingmed Diagnostics, Mininglamp Technology, and Galaxy Dynasty. Together, they subscribed for a total of approximately HK$90.7876 million. The active participation of these renowned, high-quality institutional investors fully reflects their high recognition of Distinct Healthcare's core competitiveness, business model, and future development prospects, and will also provide powerful resource support and brand endorsement for the Company's subsequent development, helping it to further expand its industry influence. Regarding the use of IPO proceeds, Distinct Healthcare has formulated a clear strategic plan to ensure the proceeds are effectively deployed to support the Company's high-quality growth. Approximately 35% of the net proceeds will be allocated to digitalization and intelligent upgrades. By building a professional talent pool for medical AI applications, establishing strategic partnerships with leading research institutions and technology companies and making external procurements, while leveraging internal IT and data technology departments to iteratively optimize existing IT systems, the Company will deploy advanced AI technologies, optimize medical service workflows and enhance diagnostic efficiency as well as operational effectiveness. Approximately 30% of the net proceeds will be used for service network expansion and upgrades, primarily focusing on enhancing the diagnostic environment and equipment at existing medical service institutions. It will also advance the layout of new institutions, including relocating an existing institution in Shenzhen and establishing new institutions in key cities such as Hangzhou and Shanghai, thereby further expanding and improving service coverage in key domestic regions. Approximately 25% is earmarked for strategic mergers and acquisitions, acquire high-performing medical service institutions with strong synergies in first-tier and new first-tier cities when suitable opportunities arise, aiming to rapidly expand market share and strengthen regional competitiveness. The remaining approximately 10% will be used as working capital and for general corporate purposes, providing stable financial support for daily operations and business expansion. This clear strategic roadmap not only charts a clear course for the Company's future growth, effectively enhancing its core competitiveness and sustainability, but will also further reinforce its leading position in China's private mid-to-high-end healthcare sector. It will help propel the Company to new heights, achieving its long-term goals of scaled and high-quality development. This successful listing on HKEX represents a significant milestone in Distinct Healthcare's development journey, marking its official entry into a new phase driven by both "capital and industry". It will further elevate the Company's brand influence and financing capabilities, injecting powerful momentum for its future growth. Moving forward, Distinct Healthcare will remain true to its founding aspirations, staying focused on the mid-to-high-end healthcare services segment. It will continue to enhance medical service quality and patient experience, further unlock its growth potential and deliver sustainable long-term returns to its shareholders.





