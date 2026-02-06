

HONG KONG, Feb 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited (“Eternal Beauty” or the “Group”) (Stock Code: 6883.HK), a pioneer in China’s beauty and fragrance industry, announced its first-ever collaboration with Lane Crawford, a premier luxury department store, to launch an exclusive boutique niche fragrance section at its Harbour City store in Tsim Sha Tsui. The collaboration aims to further advances the Group’s strategy focused on high-margin niche fragrance brands, strengthens its premium brand footprint through an elite retail network, and captures the growing profit opportunities in the niche fragrance for Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong markets. The zone brings together four international niche fragrance brands under the immersive concept of a "Luxury Niche Perfume Street" with European flair, featuring Atkinsons, Clive Christian, Memo Paris and SOLFÉRINO, each presented with its unique style and heritage. Clive Christian and SOLFÉRINO are making their debut in Hong Kong, offering a rare experience to local high-end consumers. By leveraging Lane Crawford’s premium retail network that reaches high-spending customers, the Group effectively enhances brand penetration in the Hong Kong market. This initiative successfully introduces the Group’s portfolio into a core upscale retail destination in Hong Kong, demonstrating the Group’s strengths in channel expansion and retail curation, while further solidifying its brand influence and long-term growth momentum in the niche fragrance portfolio. Brand Introduction: Atkinsons The 200-year-old British "Royal Fragrance House" reinvents the rebellion and elegance of 19th-century English gentlemen, transforming historical formulas into a modern, contemporary aura. Clive Christian The first exclusive collectors’ boutique in Hong Kong: Clive Christian is a luxury British perfume house that creates the world's finest perfumes. A legacy of British craftsmanship, unparalleled quality in concentration and complexity, unashamedly indulgent and luxurious presentation. Memo Paris Memo Paris is a Parisian fragrance house, see each fragrance as a travel note captured in scent. Preserve memory of a journey to unique destination. Memo Paris sketches a delicate, emotional map of the world: a universe where memories become scents. SOLFÉRINO Debuting brilliantly in Hong Kong, SOLFÉRINO is born in Paris, France, the brand draws inspiration from the historic architecture of this City of Lights, showcases French elegance with exceptional craftsmanship and presenting Parisian audacity and creativity.

Ms. Wendy Lau, Executive Director of Eternal Beauty and Chairman of the International Fragrance Association, said, “With over 40 years of industry experience, Eternal Beauty has cultivated sharp market vision, distinctive taste, and profound expertise. This enables the Group to accurately identify and introduce brands that align with market trends and carry strong profit potential into the Greater China market, which continues to demonstrate vigorous consumption upgrade momentum. We are thrilled to partner with Lane Crawford, an influential luxury department platform in Asia, to create this exclusive boutique niche fragrance section in Hong Kong’s core luxury shopping district, leveraging the Group’s strengths in niche fragrance brand management and retail channel development. This is not only an important step for the Group to deepen the niche fragrance market, but also a concrete manifestation of our niche fragrance brand expansion strategy. Moving forward, the Group will continue to explore collaborations with top-tier retail partners. By introducing more niche brands with high growth potential, it will strengthen its long-term growth momentum and enhance sustainable profitability in the fragrance market.” Hong Kong's fragrance market continues to benefit from the momentum of the emotional economy, demonstrating relatively resilient growth against the backdrop of a steady recovery in the overall retail sector. In December 2025, the value of total retail sales in Hong Kong increased by 6.6% YoY; according to market’s outlook reports, the total retail sales in Hong Kong are expected to grow by nearly 8% in 2026, reaching approximately HKD 410 billion, indicating a continued recovery in local consumer demand. Ms. Chole Lam, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Eternal Beauty, said, “In recent years, experiential retail and emotional consumption have gradually emerged as new retail trends, with emotional value playing an increasingly significant role in consumer decision-making. The ability to establish emotional resonance with consumers is becoming an important direction for brand expansion and product innovation. Emerging consumption segments, represented by high-end and niche fragrances, are more being regarded as categories that carry emotional value and lifestyle propositions, highlighting their growth potential in the retail recovery process.” Eternal Beauty has established an omni sales channel network over 400 cities across Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and Macau. The cooperation with Lane Crawford is an important part of the Group’s retail channel strategy, aiming to enhance the consumer experience and sales conversion by leveraging the prime location and high customer traffic of the premium department store. Photo Caption

Eternal Beauty and Lane Crawford debut landmark niche fragrance zone, bringing together four international niche fragrance brands under the concept of a "Luxury Niche Perfume Street". The zone immersively showcasing four distinctive and heritage-rich brands: Atkinsons, Clive Christian, Memo Paris, and SOLFÉRINO. Please download more high-resolution photos via link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1nzCNkjNqd9f5RDCub3vmLpoesN52MJbS?usp=sharing About Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited is the largest perfume group (apart from brand-owner perfume groups) in China (including Hong Kong and Macau) in terms of retail sales in 2023. It primarily sells and distributes products procured from third-party brand licensors, and deploys market for these brand licensors, offering such services as brand management, and designing and implementing customized market entry and expansion plans for their brands. The Group boasts large and diversified brand portfolios that include not only perfumes, but also color cosmetics, skincare products, personal care products, eyewear and home fragrances. As at 30 September 2025, it conducted product distribution and market deployment for a total of 74 external brands, including Hermès, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chopard, Albion and Laura Mercier, with products in different pricing tiers and of versatile features that meet the differentiated demands of consumers in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and/or Macau.





