

The accolades underscore Malaysia’s leading mineral water brand’s international achievements in their consistent pursuit of quality, excellence and industry leadership KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Spritzer Berhad (“Spritzer” or “the Company”), Malaysia’s leading natural mineral water brand started the year on a strong note with a repeat of the annual recognition by two prestigious platforms, the Putra Brand Awards 2025 and the Superior Taste Award 2025. These achievements, their 10th and 15th recognition for each award respectively, reinforce Spritzer’s continued efforts and commitment to excellence, innovation and uncompromising standards in delivering high-quality natural mineral water locally and internationally. Spritzer Wins the Gold at the Putra Brand Awards 2025 Spritzer was awarded the Gold Award in the Beverage – Non-Alcoholic category at the Putra Brand Awards (PBA) 2025, marking its 10th impressive win in the category, further reaffirming its status as Malaysia’s most trusted natural mineral water brand. The Putra Brand Awards are uniquely consumer-driven, with winners selected solely by Malaysian consumers as the judge of brand excellence across 30 categories. As a genuine reflection of the brand’s enduring consumer affinity, market confidence and brand relevance, the accolade is particularly meaningful. Spritzer’s win as the only mineral water brand amidst other well-loved global beverage brands in Malaysia highlights Spritzer’s competitiveness and firm standing in the national beverage landscape. The award was proudly accepted by Dr. Chuah Chaw Teo, Research and Development (R&D) Director of Spritzer, on behalf of the Company. “Winning the Putra Brand Awards for the 10th year affirms our consistent efforts to keep improving over the years,” said Dr. Chuah. “Behind this recognition lies years of disciplined research and development (R&D), stringent quality control, and continuous improvement across our operations and customer touch points. Our priority has always been to safeguard the integrity of our natural mineral water while innovating responsibly to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses.”



Photo 1 and 2: Spritzer celebrates its Gold Award in the Beverage - Non-alcoholic Category at The Putra Brand Awards 2025 A Superior Triumph in Taste Globally Spritzer’s product excellence was further validated internationally at the Superior Taste Award 2025, a globally respected certification conferred by the International Taste Institute in Brussels, Belgium known for its rigorous, professional sensory evaluation of food and beverage products. In 2025, Spritzer Natural Mineral Water secured the prestigious 3-Star Superior Taste Award for the 10th year, a milestone that continues to build on Spritzer’s 15-year legacy of recognition by the International Taste Institute. This long-term acclaim reflects the brand’s unwavering dedicated to delivering natural mineral water of exceptional quality and taste. It reaffirms Spritzer’s strong product capabilities, from taste profile to mineral composition, and its commitment to upholding stringent international benchmarks, further cementing its dominance in Malaysia’s bottled water sector and boosting consumer assurance across local and global markets. Established in 2005, the International Taste Institute is known for its independent, blind tasting methodology, conducted by a panel of over 250 world-class chefs and sommeliers from more than 20 countries worldwide. Products are assessed against strict sensory criteria and only those achieving a score above 70% are certified with the Superior Taste Award, with distinctions awarded based on performance. Photo 2: Spritzer secured the prestigious 3-Star Superior Taste Award for the 10th year for Spritzer Natural Mineral Water Reinforcing Trust Across Markets and Stakeholders Together, these two awards signify strong domestic consumer confidence and international endorsement of product quality. Backed by robust R&D processes, consistent quality management and a long-standing heritage rooted in nature, Spritzer continues to demonstrate reliability and leadership in the industry. Dr. Chuah concluded, “These speak to the trust that consumers place in us every day. Spritzer remains committed to protecting the purity of our source, strengthening our innovation pipeline, and continuing to deliver natural mineral water of the highest quality that Malaysians and global consumers can rely on.” Supported by its partners, customers, and dedicated team, the Company will continue to represent Malaysian quality on the global stage. For more high-resolution photos, please download them here. About Spritzer Established in 1989, Spritzer is a leading Malaysian bottled water brand, sourcing natural mineral water from a protected 430-acre rainforest in Taiping. Naturally filtered through underground rock layers for over 15 years, our water is enriched with essential minerals like Silica, known to support skin, bones, hair, and nails. Combining smart manufacturing with sustainable practices, Spritzer ensures every bottle meets the highest quality and safety standards. Our packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials, reflecting our commitment to environmental stewardship and a circular economy. Tested annually by SIRIM to be free from microplastics, Spritzer offers consumers trusted, natural hydration. Our diverse product range includes Natural Mineral Water, Original and Flavoured Sparkling Water, Distilled Water, and Fruit-Flavoured Beverages—crafted to suit every lifestyle and occasion. With a clear vision to become a fully circular brand by 2030, Spritzer leads the industry in innovation, quality, and sustainability. Spritzer — where nature, innovation, and sustainability come together in every bottle. For more information, visit www.spritzer.com.my For media inquiries please contact: Imelia Kyra

Associate Consultant, Narro Communications

E: imelia@narrocomms.com Winnie Chin

Head of Public Relations, Spritzer Bhd

E: winniecgl@spritzer.com.my





