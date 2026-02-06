

Hong Kong, Feb. 6, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Viva World Trade, Inc. ("VVWT" or the "Company"; OTCID:VVWT) is pleased to announce that Mr. Liu Xiaojun, on behalf of Fufeng Group ("Fufeng Group"; HK:00546), has successfully completed the full acquisition of the Company. This acquisition has fulfilled all necessary internal decision-making procedures and relevant regulatory requirements of OTC Markets. The transfer of equity and handover of control have been fully completed, and Mr. Liu Xiaojun, representing Fufeng Group, has formally become the sole controlling shareholder of the Company. Fufeng Group, established in Hong Kong in 2021, is a comprehensive multinational conglomerate focusing on four core business segments: international investment, cross-border trade, compliant crypto asset services, and global business agency. It is committed to providing integrated cross-border development solutions for enterprises through a dual-engine approach of "real industries + financial capital." Upholding the core operating philosophy of "Integrity, Professionalism, and Win-Win Cooperation," the Group has established multiple offices within China, building a diversified industrial ecosystem to precisely connect with premium global project resources and empower enterprises in achieving cross-border development and value enhancement. Notably, the Inner Mongolia Yellow Cattle Breeding Project (spanning 2,400 acres) has completed all preliminary preparations and is poised to enter large-scale operation, injecting robust growth momentum into the Group's real industry sector. Guided by the development logic of "industry empowering capital, capital driving industry," Fufeng Group has established its core strategic positioning: anchored in compliant operations, leveraging cross-border M&A and asset integration to facilitate the Nasdaq Main Board listing of its subsidiary Viva World Trade, Inc., thereby launching a new chapter in global capital operations. Future Planning and Strategic Deployment (Through Q1 2026) To accelerate the realization of the Group's overall strategic objectives, Fufeng Group has outlined clear directives for its affiliated entity Viva World Trade, Inc., planning to complete the following key strategic steps by the end of March 2026: 1. Advance Crypto Asset Strategic Integration: By late February 2026, negotiate and execute a "triangular reverse merger transaction" with a leading crypto-native asset company. This aims to efficiently integrate innovative value from cutting-edge digital asset sectors, injecting fresh growth momentum into the Group. 2. Introduce Professional Capital Services Partner: By late March 2026, establish deep cooperation with a professional investment institution possessing extensive market experience. This partnership will assist the company in global market expansion, enhance compliance operations to increase market visibility and capital allocation efficiency, and solidify the foundation of corporate value. 3. Secure NASDAQ Listing Pathway: By the end of March 2026, the company plans to engage a professional advisory firm with expertise in U.S. stock market listings. A dedicated listing advancement team will be established to formally initiate preparations for a NASDAQ Main Board listing, laying a solid foundation for compliance filings and the transition to the main board. Viva World Trade, Inc. on OTC Markets: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VVWT/profile Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans and expectations and are subject to various uncertainties and risks that could materially affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as its future operating results and financial condition. For a more detailed list of risks and factors that could affect the Company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's reports and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Please contact: GEMZ CORP

hyxinvest@yeah.net





