

Festive decorations transform the park into a mesmerising cultural experience, celebrating prosperity, renewal and togetherness TAIPING, Malaysia, Feb 10, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - This Chinese New Year, Spritzer EcoPark invites all Malaysians to join in on the energy and excitement in welcoming the Year of the Fire Horse! Set against the vibrant and verdant backdrop of where tradition meets nature in Malaysia’s rainiest town of Taiping, Spritzer EcoPark continues their annual tradition to inspire and promote togetherness, reflection, and fresh beginnings. From this February to early March 2026, Spritzer EcoPark comes alive as a Chinese New Year cultural village, offering visitors an immersive walk-through experience designed to reflect prosperity, good fortune and new beginnings. In the same spirit, admission is free to ensure the Spritzer EcoPark remains an accessible destination for families and visitors of all ages. In Chinese culture, the Horse symbolises vitality, perseverance, freedom, and forward momentum, which are qualities closely associated with breakthroughs and stepping boldly into new opportunities. As the zodiac cycle moves from the reflective, introspective energy of the Year of the Snake, the dynamic Year of the Horse is expected to usher in a shift towards confident action. Figure 1: One of the many horse-themed Chinese New Year outdoor decorations at Spritzer EcoPark. Drawing inspiration from this symbolism, Spritzer EcoPark’s festive transformation aims to capture the essence of the New Year and zodiac, encouraging visitors to step into the year with optimism, courage, and a renewed spirit. Thoughtfully curated decorations weave traditional Chinese New Year elements into the park’s lush natural surroundings. Festive arches, pavilion-inspired structures, glowing red lanterns, cherry blossoms, auspicious symbols, Horse and zodiac motifs/decor, and interactive display zones turn the park into a charming, photo-worthy landscape, perfect for capturing meaningful memories with family and friends while enjoying the festive atmosphere. As one of Taiping’s must-visit destinations for locals and tourists alike, Spritzer EcoPark offers a range of engaging activities suitable for visitors of all ages. Families can enjoy in DIY & Crafting sessions, try their hand at Mini Golf with LED Golf Balls and take part in a friendly race on the Paddle Carts amidst the fresh Taiping air, all available at affordable prices. For visitors looking to slow down amidst the festivities, STG Taiping café offers a cozy and relaxing spot to unwind and recharge with refreshing drinks and snacks. Those who do not want to go home empty-handed can also stop by the Spritzer Water Shop to stock up on Spritzer beverages for festive gatherings or explore the exclusive souvenirs and seasonal promotions at the Souvenir Shop. Figure 2 and 3: Spritzer EcoPark's decorations are thoughtfully curated to weave traditional Chinese New Year elements into the park’s lush natural surroundings. More than a seasonal attraction, Spritzer EcoPark reflects the brand’s commitment to wellness, creativity, sustainability and meaningful shared experiences. Surrounded by nature and guided by Spritzer’s values, the EcoPark provides a relaxing space for visitors to slow down, reconnect with loved ones and celebrate the simple joys of the season. Winnie Chin, Head of Public Relations at Spritzer said, “Each year, Spritzer strives to create fresh and memorable experiences for our visitors. The Year of the Horse represents progress and vitality, and we want this celebration to reflect those qualities through an immersive environment that brings families together in these natural surroundings. Our goal is to offer a space where people can relax, reconnect, stay hydrated and begin the new year feeling refreshed and inspired.” Spritzer EcoPark extends its warmest wishes for a Happy Chinese New Year. May the Year of the Fire Horse bring prosperity, wellness, and joy for all. The park is open daily from 10:00 AM to 9:30 PM and is located at Lot 898, Jalan Reservoir, Off Jalan Air Kuning, 34000 Taiping, Perak. For the latest news and updates, follow Spritzer EcoPark on Facebook and Instagram. For more high-resolution photos, please download them here. About Spritzer Established in 1989, Spritzer is a leading Malaysian bottled water brand, sourcing natural mineral water from a protected 430-acre rainforest in Taiping. Naturally filtered through underground rock layers for over 15 years, our water is enriched with essential minerals like Silica, known to support skin, bones, hair, and nails. Combining smart manufacturing with sustainable practices, Spritzer ensures every bottle meets the highest quality and safety standards. Our packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials, reflecting our commitment to environmental stewardship and a circular economy. Tested annually by SIRIM to be free from microplastics, Spritzer offers consumers trusted, natural hydration. Our diverse product range includes Natural Mineral Water, Original and Flavoured Sparkling Water, Distilled Water, and Fruit-Flavoured Beverages—crafted to suit every lifestyle and occasion. With a clear vision to become a fully circular brand by 2030, Spritzer leads the industry in innovation, quality, and sustainability. Spritzer — where nature, innovation, and sustainability come together in every bottle. For more information, visit www.spritzer.com.my For media inquiries please contact: Imelia Kyra

Associate Consultant, Narro Communications

E: imelia@narrocomms.com Winnie Chin

Head of Public Relations, Spritzer Bhd

E: winniecgl@spritzer.com.my





