Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Tuesday, 10 February 2026, 18:14 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Essex Bio-Technology Limited
EssexBio Bolsters Commitment to Ophthalmology Innovation at APAO 2026 in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb 10, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Essex Bio-Technology Limited (“EssexBio” or the “Company”; Stock Code: 1061.HK) today announces its successful participation in the 41st Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress (APAO 2026), held from 5 to 8 February 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

APAO 2026 drew an impressive crowd of approximately 11,000 ophthalmologist and industry professionals from the Asia-Pacific region.  APAO 2026 provided an excellence platform for Essexbio to showcase our key ophthalmology products and research pipeline. Our team engaged with attendees at our booth, highlighting the Company’s growing presence and commitment to advancing eye care innovations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Notably, Essexbio was selected for an oral presentation for its poster, “Anatomical and Patient-Reported Outcomes of Bevacizumab Versus Ranibizumab in Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration: The AURA-1 Study”. The presentation underscored the Company’s ongoing clinical advancements in anti-VEGF therapies for wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), building on its Phase III data for its bevacizumab candidate (EB12-20145P).

Additionally, EssexBio was the sole sponsor of the APAO Young Ophthalmologists (YO) event, demonstrating its dedication to nurturing future leaders in ophthalmology. Through the EssexBio Academy, we support professional development and knowledge sharing amongst emerging talents in the field.

Please download more high-resolution photos via link:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1kWQayVTyEbXt_824u5xbACBkKECr57Sb'usp=sharing

About EssexBio (1061.HK)

EssexBio is a bio-pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercialises genetically engineered therapeutic b-bFGF, with six commercialised biologics currently marketed in China. Additionally, the Company has a diverse portfolio of commercialised preservative-free unit-dose eye drops, Shilishun(R)) (Iodized Lecithin Capsules) and others, which are principally prescribed for wound healing and diseases in Ophthalmology and Dermatology. These products are marketed and sold through approximately 14,100 hospitals, supported by the Company’s 46 regional offices in China. Leveraging its in-house R&D platform in growth factor and antibody technology, EssexBio maintains a robust pipeline of projects in various clinical stages, covering a wide range of fields and indications.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Essex Bio-Technology Limited
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Clinical Trials
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Essex Bio-Technology Limited
Aug 26, 2025 20:00 HKT/SGT
Resilient Interim Results, Essex Bio-Technology Drives Growth and Innovation
Aug 13, 2025 20:24 HKT/SGT
NMPA Accepted Essex's Biologics License Application for EB12-20145P (HLX04-O) for the Treatment of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
July 25, 2025 10:52 HKT/SGT
Multi-Dose Diquafosol Sodium Eye Drops Obtained Approval from NMPA for Commercialisation in China
Mar 18, 2024 21:30 HKT/SGT
Essex Bio-Technology Posts Sound 2023 Annual Financial Results, Revenue Up 29.5%, Profit Up 22.1%
Aug 16, 2023 19:06 HKT/SGT
Essex Bio-Technology Posts Sound 2023 Interim Financial Results, Revenue Up 37.1%, Profit Up 22%
July 26, 2023 18:58 HKT/SGT
The phase 1/2 clinical trial of Bevacizumab for treatment of Ophthalmic Diseases completed
Apr 14, 2023 17:18 HKT/SGT
Essex and Osteopore Entered into Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Oral Maxillofacial products in Singapore
Apr 11, 2023 12:58 HKT/SGT
Essex and Gunze Shenzhen Entered into Exclusive Agency Agreement for PELNAC Absorbable Dressing in Mainland China
Mar 8, 2023 20:28 HKT/SGT
Essex Bio-Technology Announces 2022 Annual Financial Results
Feb 22, 2023 18:48 HKT/SGT
Essex and Henlius signed amendment agreement for Global Co-Development and Exclusive License Agreement for treatment of age-related macular degeneration
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       