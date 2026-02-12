

West Palm Beach, FL, Feb 12, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), announces the reopening of its experiential USPA Shop Flagship at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida. The sports brand is introducing a reimagined retail destination that reflects the brand's deep connection to the sport of polo and its modern global positioning. The USPA Shop Flagship at the USPA National Polo Center

Photo Credit: Augustina Fonda The USPA Shop at NPC now places a strong emphasis on the guest experience. Inside and out, the space is complemented by refined visuals, immersive activations, curated sound, a signature scent, and a best-in-class assortment of apparel and accessories from the brand's design hubs of New York, London, Florence, and Istanbul. The refreshed design of the flagship location blends heritage, sport, and contemporary style, incorporating signature U.S. Polo Assn. elements such as the iconic red, white, and blue stripe, the Double Horsemen logo, and global photo shoot imagery of U.S. Polo Assn. brand ambassadors. At the center of the store hangs the iconic Halo, a 360-degree digital screen bringing world-class sports content from Florida's high-goal polo season to life, extending the excitement on the field into the retail environment. New to the store for the season is a branded U.S. Polo Assn. selfie wall, a guest-facing focal point, featuring polo balls, mallets, and authentic game-day props that invite fans to capture and share the spirit of the sport. "The USPA Shop at NPC is a powerful extension of the U.S. Polo Assn. brand at the center of American polo," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "This reimagined flagship strengthens our presence at the USPA National Polo Center and raises the bar for how fans engage with both the game and the U.S. Polo Assn. brand through a distinctive, elevated retail experience." Throughout the winter polo season, the USPA Shop at NPC will host a series of immersive retail activations for event attendees, including artist collaborations, custom product moments, and interactive brand experiences designed to engage fans beyond the field. Guests can also enjoy a complimentary wine tasting every Sunday, currently featuring U.S. Polo Assn.'s Limited-Edition Rosé. This sport-inspired wine is custom-made from vineyards on polo fields of Virginia. The USPA Shop at NPC features exclusive, limited-edition styles available on-site or online, curated from U.S. Polo Assn.'s Global Collection, The Polo Club Collection, and the USPA Pro Collection, an assortment designed to appeal to every type of fan at NPC. Event-specific collections are also available for shopping, including the historic U.S. Open Polo Championship®, Snow Polo World Cup St. Moritz, and The Palm Beaches Marathon. "The enhancement of the flagship USPA Shop at NPC allowed us to refine key touchpoints that matter most on a game day-from storytelling and guest engagement to unique products and modern finishes," said Brian Kaminer, Senior Vice President of Global Retail Product Development at USPA Global. "The shop reflects who we are today as a brand, combining premium fabrics, responsible production, and exclusive small-batch styles that bring the U.S. Polo Assn. brand to life at the USPA National Polo Center." In addition to Sundays during the winter polo season from 1:00 to 6:00 pm., the USPA Shop at NPC is open on Fridays from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., welcoming guests and club members to take home a piece of the sport of polo. Visit the USPA National Polo Center at 3667 120th Ave. S, Wellington, Florida, 33414. About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and located in Wellington, Florida. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube. For Additional Information, Contact: Stacey Kovalsky - VP, Global PR and Communications

