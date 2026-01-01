

Engagement Strengthens European Investor Outreach as Critical Minerals and Defence Partnerships Accelerate Ottawa, Ontario--(ACN Newswire - February 11, 2026) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leading developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and advanced graphite materials for battery, defence, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Dr. Reuter Investor Relations ("Dr. Reuter") to provide investor awareness and communications services across Germany and the broader European capital markets, effective February 16, 2026. Dr. Reuter is a recognized European investor relations and financial communications firm with an established network of institutional investors, retail shareholders, and financial media throughout the DACH region and the European Union. The engagement is intended to enhance Focus Graphite's visibility among European investors, support market education regarding its vertically integrated graphite strategy, and strengthen shareholder communications as development advances across the Company's flagship projects and downstream processing initiatives. Dr. Reuter's business address is Tower 185, Friedrich-Ebert-Anlage 35-37, 60327 Frankfurt, Germany, and the firm may be contacted at e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu. "We are seeing growing strategic and institutional interest from European markets in secure critical minerals supply chains, particularly for battery materials, defence, and advanced industrial applications," said Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite. "European stakeholders are increasingly focused on diversifying supply away from highly concentrated sources of graphite. Engaging Dr. Reuter strengthens our ability to communicate directly with German and broader European capital markets, expand institutional awareness, and improve investor access as we advance our resource development and technology initiatives." The engagement comes at a time of accelerating European policy and industrial focus on securing domestic and allied sources of critical raw materials. European governments and industrial stakeholders are increasingly prioritizing supply chain resilience, diversification away from highly concentrated foreign sources, and long-term access to graphite and other materials supporting battery, energy storage, defence, and broader dual-use industrial applications. Initiatives tied to defence readiness and industrial capacity, including frameworks such as the European Union's "ReArm Europe" strategy, are reinforcing demand for secure, traceable, and jurisdictionally aligned graphite supply. The Company believes its high-grade natural graphite resources and downstream processing strategy are well aligned with these evolving European defence and dual-use supply chain priorities. Complementing this engagement, the Company will be participating in the Canadian Critical Minerals Mission to Europe taking place February 16-20, 2026, with scheduled engagements in Rome, Munich, and Paris alongside representatives from Natural Resources Canada and Invest in Canada. The mission is expected to facilitate direct dialogue with government stakeholders, industrial partners, and institutional investors, supporting the advancement of secure transatlantic critical minerals supply chains and expanding strategic relationships across European capital markets and downstream industrial sectors. Under the terms of the agreement, Dr. Reuter will provide investor relations and financial public relations services across European capital markets, including campaign and editorial articles, translation and distribution of press releases, journalist targeting, social media outreach, and ongoing performance reporting. The agreement commences February 16, 2026 and runs for an initial six-month term ending August 16, 2026, at a monthly fee of €4,000. The agreement includes a performance review after three months, at which time the Company may terminate the engagement within seven days without penalty if services are not meeting expectations. Following the initial term, the agreement may be renewed upon mutual consent of both parties. Dr. Reuter is arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, holds no securities of Focus Graphite. About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc. Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defence, and advanced materials industries. Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining — we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency. Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals — reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future. For more information on Focus Graphite Inc., please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/focus-graphite/

X: https://x.com/focusgraphite Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, without limitation: (i) the expected services to be provided by Dr. Reuter Investor Relations pursuant to the investor relations and communications agreement; (ii) the anticipated benefits of the engagement, including increased visibility, investor awareness, and shareholder communications across German and broader European capital markets; (iii) the Company's participation in the Canadian Critical Minerals Mission to Europe, including scheduled engagements in Rome, Munich, and Paris; (iv) the potential outcomes of such engagements, including the development of relationships with government stakeholders, industrial partners, and institutional investors; and (v) the Company's broader strategy to expand its presence and positioning within European critical minerals and advanced materials markets. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283521





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Focus Graphite Inc

Sectors: Metals & Mining

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

