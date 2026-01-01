

HONG KONG, Feb 11, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – As the joint sponsor, overall coordinator, joint global coordinator, joint bookrunner and joint lead manager, Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“GTJAI”, stock code: 1788.HK), a company of Guotai Haitong Group, successfully assisted Axera Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (“Axera”, stock code: 600.HK) in its official listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on February 10. This listing enriches the investment options in the Hong Kong stock market for edge AI inference system chips and demonstrates Guotai Haitong Group’s comprehensive strength in serving semiconductor technology companies. Axera is a provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) inference systems-on-a-chip (“SoC”), delivering high-performance perception and computing platforms for edge and endpoint AI applications. It is building an advanced AI computing infrastructure to make artificial intelligence accessible to everyone. According to its prospectus, Axera is the largest provider of mid-to-high-end visual on-device AI inference chips in the world and ranks among the top five players in the global visual on-device AI Inference chip market, in terms of the shipments in 2024. Its Axera Proton AI-ISP is the world’s first AI-ISP technology commercialized at scale, marking a significant milestone in the computer vision industry. As of September 30, 2025, Axera had cumulatively delivered over 165 million SoC units since its inception. AXERA had independently developed and commercialized five generations of SoCs, spanning dozens of types, that have achieved large-scale production in visual on-device computing, smart vehicle and edge AI inference applications. The offer price is HK$28.20 per share, with a total of 104,915,200 H shares in the Global Offering and base proceeds from the offering of approximately HK$2,959 million. If the over-allotment option is fully exercised, the total proceeds are expected to reach approximately HK$3,402 million. Both the International Offering and the Hong Kong Offering were met with enthusiastic subscription, with the International Offering oversubscribed by approximately 6.8 times and the Hong Kong Offer oversubscribed by approximately 104.82 times. The offering successfully attracted cornerstone investors including WILL Semiconductor, Xin Ma Apparel, JSC Fund, NGS Super, Desay SV, Factorial Fund, Hel Ved Fund, Valliance, and Alphahill Capital. These cornerstone investors collectively subscribed to approximately HK$1,443 million worth of shares, accounting for about 48.76% of the total shares. This not only fully demonstrates the market’s recognition of AXERA’s business model and long-term development prospects, but also provides support for the stability of the post-listing stock price. The success of this project highlights GTJAI’s deep understanding of the artificial intelligence chip industry and its professional ability to serve high-tech industries. Moving forward, Guotai Haitong Group will continue to focus on the field of technological innovation, fully leverage its integrated domestic and international collaborative advantages, and rely on its full-chain financial services system to provide comprehensive empowerment—from capital operations to strategic resource integration—for more hard-tech enterprises. This will assist them in efficiently connecting with global capital markets and jointly exploring the new era of intelligence. About GTJAI Guotai Junan International (Stock Code: 1788.HK), a subsidiary of Guotai Haitong Group, is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company as well as the first Chinese securities broker listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange through initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong with subsidiaries in Singapore, Vietnam and Macau, GTJAI’s business covers major markets around the world, offering high-quality and diversified comprehensive financial services for clients' overseas asset allocation. Core business includes wealth management, institutional investor services, corporate finance services, investment management and other business. GTJAI has been assigned “Baa2” and “BBB+” long term issuer rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively, as well as an MSCI ESG “A” rating, Wind ESG “A” rating and SynTao Green Finance “A” rating in ESG. Additionally, its S&P Global ESG score leads 81% of its global peers. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Haitong Securities (Stock Code: 601211.SH/ 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the China’s capital markets. For more information about GTJAI, please visit https://www.gtjai.com.





