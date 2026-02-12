

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Feb 12, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Airwheel recently announced the expanded global deployment of its AI-enabled rideable electric cabin suitcase, as the company responds to rising international travel volumes and growing demand for intelligent short-distance mobility solutions in airports, rail terminals, and large transportation venues worldwide. A new product category is rapidly entering the mainstream—one that combines hardware innovation, intelligent control systems, and a redefinition of travel behavior. At the forefront of this shift is Airwheel rideable electric suitcase. Within this emerging category, Airwheel has distinguished itself through long-term technological accumulation and a systematically built global presence, increasingly positioning the company as a high-potential technology opportunity for 2026. Airwheel has secured 600+ patents worldwide, spanning motion control algorithms, electric drive systems, intelligent sensing, and structural engineering, all of which have been successfully industrialized and deployed at scale in real-world products. Complementing its technology base, Airwheel has completed trademark registrations in over 168 countries and regions, enabling global compliance and commercialization. The company has received the 2025 Global Recognition Award™, and its products have earned multiple international honors, including the IDEA Design Award (USA), IAI International Design Award, and Berlin Design Award, validating its competitiveness across technology, design, and user experience. From Luggage to Intelligent Mobility Terminal Traditionally, luggage has served a purely passive role—storage and transport. Airwheel fundamentally redefines this category by embedding personal short-distance mobility into luggage itself, transforming it into an active intelligent mobility terminal. In environments such as airports, high-speed rail stations, and large venues, users can ride directly through terminals, significantly reducing physical strain while gaining measurable efficiency and experiential advantages. This structural upgrade in user experience is allowing electric luggage to move beyond novelty and toward scalable, repeatable adoption. Product Portfolio: Scalable Solutions Across Travel Scenarios Airwheel’s flagship carry-on-compliant model, the SE3S Series features a removable lithium battery meeting airline carry-on regulations, resolving one of the biggest barriers to smart luggage adoption. With a top speed of 13 km/h, 110 kg load capacity, patented stability architecture, and Apple Find My integration, SE3S delivers a rare combination of compliance, performance, and ecosystem-level intelligence. The series has achieved strong global adoption, high repeat purchase rates, and billions of views across social media, becoming a phenomenon-level product in smart travel. Designed for children, the SQ3S Series integrates rideable, check-in-ready, and companion-friendly use into a single intelligent product. Optimized for children’s body dynamics and behavior patterns, it enhances safety, simplifies control, and transforms children from passive followers into active participants—while significantly reducing parental travel stress. Targeting family and companion travel, the SE3T Series is a 24-inch large-capacity rideable luggage solution featuring a 52 cm extended wheelbase, optimized center of gravity, dual-rider support, and 48-liter internal capacity. It seamlessly integrates riding, pulling, and storage modes, positioning luggage as a proactive mobility tool for longer journeys and family travel. Beyond Smart Suitcase: Toward AI-Enabled Personal Mobility For Airwheel, rideable smart electric cabin suitcase represents only the entry point. The company is extending its capabilities from hardware manufacturing into AI-driven motion control, multi-sensor perception, edge computing, and human–machine interaction, laying the groundwork for consumer-grade personal mobility robots. Media Contact

Company: Airwheel

Contact: Media Team

Email: Jonas@airwheel.net

Website: https://www.airwheel.net





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Airwheel



http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

