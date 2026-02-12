

HONG KONG, Feb 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – 12 February 2026, Modern Dental Group Limited (“Modern Dental” or the “Group”, stock code: 03600.HK), a leading global dental prosthetic device provider, is pleased to announce our new identity. This year, Modern Dental Group proudly marks its 40th anniversary, celebrating a rich history that began as a robust manufacturer and has evolved into a trusted consultant and solution provider within the dental industry. As we fully embrace the ongoing digital revolution in the dental industry, we are thrilled to unveil our position from “Perfecting Your Smile” to “Redefining Smiles. The Digital Way.” Founded in 1986, Modern Dental Group has the vision of delivering quality dental prosthetics and services to the world. We are the leading global dental prosthetics provider, distributor and consultant with a focus on providing one-stop-shop services for dentists in over 28 countries across Europe, North America, Greater China, Australia, and Southeast Asia. Over the past 40 years, we have built our reputable brands by focusing on reliable and quality services. All materials used in the fabrication of dental prostheses are CE marked, FDA approved, or CFDA certified to guarantee safety. We have obtained ISO 13485:2016 quality management systems certification for medical devices, ensuring that the prosthesis is produced under strict protocols to maintain safety and reliability. The past decade has brought remarkable advancements in digital dentistry. From cutting-edge intraoral scanning for accurate digital impressions to face scans that seamlessly integrate with a patient’s anatomy, which enables visualization of functional occlusion and aesthetics. Our dedication to innovation has driven us to develop digital smile design solutions that facilitate multi-dimensional data analysis, streamlining clinical workflows and enhancing predictability in outcomes. The focus on enhancing the case submission platforms and the self-developed clear aligner 3D treatment planning software allows us to further add significant value to dentists and clinics across the region. Looking ahead, the Group embarks on its next chapter at the 40th anniversary and upholds dental excellence with its new position in operations and further deepening its global footprint. The strategic development focuses on enhancing the digital platforms to improve customer and patient experiences and building a global knowledge hub to empower dentists in adapting to digital advancements. We strive to provide comprehensive and innovative dental solutions to practitioners and enable them to stay at the forefront of the latest advancements and best practices in the field. These initiatives have positioned us as more than a dental prosthetics provider, we have been transformed into a comprehensive dental solutions and services provider by shaping the dental ecosystem towards a high-quality development that prioritizes digital solutions, precision, and streamlined operations. About Modern Dental Group Modern Dental Group Limited (Stock code: 03600.HK) is a leading global dental prosthetics provider, distributor and consultant with a focus on providing custom-made prostheses to customers in the growing prosthetics industry. Our product portfolio is broadly categorized into three product lines: fixed prosthetic devices, such as crowns and bridges; removable prosthetic devices, such as removable dentures; and other devices, such as orthodontic devices, sports guards, clear aligners, and anti-snoring devices. Modern Dental Group has a global portfolio of respected brands, including Labocast, Permadental and Elysee Dental in Western Europe, YZJ Dental in China, Modern Dental Lab in Hong Kong, Modern Dental USA and MicroDental in the United States, Modern Dental Pacific in Australia and New Zealand, Modern Dental SG in Singapore, Modern Dental TW in Taiwan, Apex Digital Dental in Malaysia and Hexa Ceram in Thailand. We have grown these brands by providing premium and consistent quality products and superior customer service. We have more than 80 service centers in over 28 countries and serve over 35,000 customers.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Modern Dental Group Limited

Sectors: Healthcare & Pharm, MedTech

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

