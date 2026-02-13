

Shantou China, Feb 15, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 5th China Chaoshan International Textile and Garment Exhibition will kick off grandly at the Shantou International Convention and Exhibition Center from March 18 to 20, 2026. Centered on the theme “Five Continents Gather in Chaoshan! ” it will create an industry-wide event spanning the entire supply chain and connecting global resources. This exhibition has set a new record for scale. The site covers an area of 150,000 square meters and is divided into 19 major exhibition zones spread across 18 halls. More than 1,200 textile and apparel enterprises, as well as 19 major industrial clusters, will be exhibiting their products and services at the event. Additionally, over a thousand lingerie chain enterprises and e-commerce organizations have organized group visits, attracting buyers and designers from more than 40 countries and regions worldwide. This will showcase over 100 product categories and more than 200,000 new styles, comprehensively demonstrating the robust capabilities and vibrant fashion energy of China's intimate apparel industry. The 5th Chaoshan Textile and Garment Exhibition will showcase a comprehensive product matrix spanning all categories of intimate apparel. This includes core segments such as bras, panties, loungewear, thermal underwear, shapewear, sports and yoga apparel, swimwear, children's wear, socks, sun protection garments, yarns, fabrics, and trims—with over 100 specialized subcategories. Exhibits will span the entire industry chain, comprehensively meeting professional buyers' one-stop sourcing needs while showcasing the complete ecosystem and innovative vitality of China's intimate apparel industry. As the inaugural exhibition of the year in China's intimate apparel sector, this event will establish profound connections with 19 major textile and apparel industrial clusters nationwide, including Shantou, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Dongguan, Yanbu, Xiaolan, Puning, Jinjiang, Yiwu, Dongyang, Qingdao, Changle, Keqiao, Huludao, Anyang, Zhuji, Guanyun, Cangnan and Suning. The establishment of this ecosystem will ensure the creation of a comprehensive industrial chain, encompassing raw materials, design and R&D, smart manufacturing, brand operations, and distribution channels. During the exhibition, a comprehensive programme of over 50 events will be taking place, including the opening ceremony and opening show, brand shows, the New Quality Development Conference for the Undergarment Industry, the Young Entrepreneurs Forum, China Home Fashion Culture Week, China Underwear Culture Festival, and industrial belt study tours. Among these, the site will feature over 50 brand-specific presentations and a brand gala, showcasing a journey of aesthetic symbiosis between fashion textures and contemporary power. Three major trade matchmaking sessions will specifically address cross-border trade, brand chain operations, and new-channel e-commerce, precisely tackling the three major procurement pain points: sourcing difficulties, pricing challenges, and production capacity competition. Twelve industry forums will focus on topics including artificial intelligence, trend research and development, e-commerce ecosystems, and sustainable development. Industry experts and brand leaders will be invited to drive the industry's transition from scale expansion to value innovation. The 5th China Chaoshan International Textile and Garment Exhibition has worked with lots of other companies to bring you the best shopping experience. These include Douyin, JD.com, Poizon, Xiaohongshu, Taobao, Taobao Live, Tmall, SHEIN and TikTok. This partnership will create a new kind of exhibition that combines "exhibition-broadcast synergy and daytime exhibitions with nighttime livestreams," making the marketing more effective overall. The 5th China Chaoshan International Textile and Garment Exhibition invites you to come to the Guangdong Shantou International Convention and Exhibition Center from 18 to 20 March 2026. Come and see this new industry event celebrating underwear from China. Media contact

Company Name: Shantou Zhongbo Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Contact Person Name: James Xiao

Contact Person Title: General Manager Assistant

Official Website: www.ctge.net/en/





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Shantou Zhongbo Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Sectors: Trade Shows, Fashion & Apparel

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

