HONG KONG, Feb 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – Hall Chadwick, the leading Australian-founded professional services firm with a 138-year legacy, has unveiled a high-calibre speaker line-up for its U.S. Forum in Singapore on 10–11 March 2026, bringing together senior U.S. capital markets leaders, global exchange executives, private capital decision-makers and technology and resources leaders as capital, policy and supply-chain strategy increasingly collide.

The two-day forum will bring together senior leaders from U.S. capital markets, global exchanges, private capital, technology and critical resources, reflecting the growing convergence of capital markets, geopolitics and supply-chain strategy across the Asia-Pacific region.

Designed for issuers, investors and advisers, the forum will focus on U.S. market access and cross-border dealmaking at a time when equity issuance is recovering, private capital is expanding across APAC, and governments are increasingly aligning policy around strategic technologies and critical minerals.

Beyond the keynote participation of Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, the forum will feature senior decision-makers spanning public markets, institutional capital, private wealth, resources and frontier technology – sectors now central to boardroom and investor discussions globally.

Indicative Speaker Line-up (subject to final confirmation)

Keynote Session

- Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President, The Trump Organization (keynote speaker)

- Bob McCooey, Chairman, Nasdaq APAC

- Mick McMullen, Former Executive Board Member, National Mining Association of the U.S.

- Richard Albarran, Managing Partner, Hall Chadwick

Institutional Capital, Banks & Private Wealth

- Janice Chia, Partner, Santa Lucia Asset Management

- Alex Benard, Senior Managing Director / Co-Head, Cerberus Capital Management

- Jason Hutchings, Head of M&A, Natural Resources, UBS

- Andy Tucker, Partner, Duane Morris

- Gary Dugan, Chief Executive Officer, The Global CIO office

- Brandon Sun, Managing Director, Head of SPAC Investment Banking, Cohen & Company

- John Weng, Chief Executive Officer, Alphacapital Ltd

Resources, Critical Minerals & Energy Transition

- Rod Colwell, Chief Executive Officer, ACR

- Khurelbaatar Ganbat, Chief Investment Officer, Boroo Gold

- Tony Sage, Chief Executive Officer, Critical Metals Corp

Growth, Technology, Structuring & Deal Pathways

- Jared Shaw, Chief Financial Officer, Animoca Brands

- Stewart Wilkinson, Founder, Blackbird FX

- Andrew Fundell, Chief Investment Officer, Blackbird FX

- David Brudenell, Co-CEO, Decidr.ai

- Greg Woszczalski, Executive Chairman, Dynamoney

- Jen Flowers, Head of Asia, Hyperlayer; Founder & Co-Chair, TEDxTinhau Women

The forum takes place amid growing coordination between the United States and allied economies across Asia-Pacific on technology, critical minerals and supply-chain resilience, including initiatives such as the U.S.-led Pax Silica Declaration. As policy alignment increasingly shapes capital allocation across strategic industries, issuers and investors across the region are reassessing how capital is raised, structured and deployed globally.

Against this backdrop, the forum’s cross-sector speaker mix reflects a clear reality: capital access and execution now sit at the intersection of markets, policy, strategic resources and technology.

Kayla Hardy, Partner of Hall Chadwick (Hong Kong), said the forum is designed for decision-makers navigating a rapidly changing global capital landscape.

“We’re seeing a reset in how capital is raised and deployed globally, particularly across strategic industries and emerging technologies. The U.S. Capital Access Forum is about practical insight and execution – bringing together market leaders who understand both the opportunities and the complexities of operating across borders.”

About the Hall Chadwick U.S. Forum

The Hall Chadwick U.S. Forum is a senior-level investment and policy dialogue convening leaders from capital markets, institutional investment, technology and strategic industries. The forum focuses on the evolving relationship between U.S. capital, global supply chains and Asia-Pacific growth markets.

Dates: 10–11 March 2026

Location: Capella Singapore

The speaker line-up will continue to be expanded, with final session topics and participation confirmed closer to the event. Explore our full lineup of speakers here: link

