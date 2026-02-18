

West Palm Beach, FL, Feb 17, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn., the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), proudly supported the 2026 U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship®, which concluded on February 15 at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida, on the iconic U.S. Polo Assn. Stadium Field. Widely regarded as the most prestigious women's polo tournament in the United States, the championship brought together the sport's top athletes for three weeks of elite competition at the heart of American polo. 1. Victory Eastern Hay proudly displaying their trophy as winner of the 2026 U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship at the USPA National Polo Center 2. Victory Eastern Hay Team on horseback (#1 Rebecca Schmeits, #2 Aspen Tinto, #3 Hazel Jackson, #4 Milly Hine) at the 2026 U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship 3. La Dolfina Team presents a donation to their charity of choice, Polo Players Support Group, provided by U.S. Polo Assn., at the 2026 U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship Photo Credit: Augustina Fonda Victory Eastern Hay captured the 2026 U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship title with a 7-5 victory over La Dolfina in the Final at NPC. Hazel Jackson on Victory Eastern Hay was the leading scorer with four goals, while teammate Milly Hine added three goals in the victory. For La Dolfina, Mia and Myla Cambiaso each contributed two goals in a competitive championship match. The win marked Milly Hine's third consecutive U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship title and Hazel Jackson's third career title from this prestigious tournament. Victory Eastern Hay's Hazel Jackson was named Most Valuable Player, while the Best Playing Pony was Latia Bancada, owned by Pipe Vercellino and played by Milly Hine in the third and sixth chukkers. This year's championship showcased an exceptional field of competitors, including multiple ten-goal women's handicap players, such as U.S. Polo Assn.'s Brand Ambassador, Hope Arellano, alongside Hazel Jackson and Milly Hine. The tournament also featured standout athletes, including Mia Cambiaso (9-goal), Nina Clarkin (9-goal), Maddie Grant (7-goal), and Meghan Gracida (5-goal), underscoring the depth, competitiveness and continued growth of women's polo in the United States. As part of its continued commitment to the sport of polo, U.S. Polo Assn. provided custom-performance jerseys featuring the brand's iconic Double Horsemen logo for teams competing in the championship, reinforcing its ongoing support of women athletes at the highest level of the game. U.S. Polo Assn. also made charitable donations to the organizations selected by the two finalist teams for the Polo Players Support Group (PPSG) and the Polo Training Foundation. Women have become a driving force in the evolution of the sport of polo, representing nearly 50% of USPA players and more than 60% of female participants at the collegiate level. This powerful rise is also mirrored beyond the field, where female consumers continue to shape the future of the global U.S. Polo Assn. brand, a demographic segment now approaching $1 billion in worldwide retail sales. As participation and influence grow in tandem, women play a powerful role in both the sport's competitive rise and its global momentum. "The U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship® represents the very best of the sport with elite skill, relentless dedication, and a level of competition that continues to raise the bar for women's polo in the United States," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to support this historic tournament, celebrating the extraordinary talent on the field and the future of the sport." The Final of the 2026 U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship will air this spring on ESPN as part of Breakaway, the award-winning polo television series produced by Global Polo, offering global audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the sport's premier events and athletes. Beyond the action on the field, the U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship delivered an elevated fan experience at NPC, including on-site shopping at the experiential USPA Shop Flagship, traditional divot-stomp moments with cap giveaways, an enhanced MVP Lounge overlooking the field, and co-branded staff apparel from U.S. Polo Assn. Together, these moments continued the momentum of the winter high-goal season at NPC as it builds toward the iconic U.S. Open Polo Championship® in April, reinforcing Wellington's role as the epicenter of elite polo in the United States. First presented in 1937 by the United States Women's Polo Association (USWPA), the U.S. Open Women's Polo Championship is the largest annual women's polo event in the United States. The tournament became officially sanctioned by the USPA in 1990 during the association's centennial year and was formally recognized as a national championship in 2011, cementing its place as the pinnacle of women's polo competition in the country. About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and located in Wellington, Florida. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time. U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn. USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube. For Additional Information, Contact:

