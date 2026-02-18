

Sao Paulo, Brazil, Feb 17, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - OMP, a leading provider of AI-powered supply chain planning solutions, brings its REAL conference series to Latin America with a one-day event in São Paulo on April 16, 2026. The conference will bring together Fortune 500 leaders to share how they are transforming global operations through digital innovation. Under the theme "Real expertise. Real solutions. Real results," the conference focuses on the practical application of AI in complex supply chain environments. The agenda is anchored by three global powerhouses who will provide a "behind-the-scenes" look at their digital transformation journeys in partnership with OMP's Unison Planning™: Kraft Heinz, a global food and beverage company, will demonstrate how data-driven planning, AI-enabled optimization, and end-to-end visibility are building a more agile and sustainable value chain. Braskem will detail its transformation journey, from large-scale operational rollout to the next phase of advanced planning capabilities shaping its AI-driven future. Tenaris, a global steel pipe manufacturer, will focus on driving user adoption, highlighting how targeted training and engagement accelerate value across planning teams. "We are thrilled to bring this level of industry expertise to São Paulo," said Philip Vervloesem Chief Commercial and Markets Officer at OMP. "By featuring the tangible success stories of Kraft Heinz, Braskem, and Tenaris, we aren't just talking about the future of supply chain planning, we are showing how the world's most sophisticated brands are achieving it today through AI-driven innovation." Keynote on AI and leadership: Andrea Iorio The event will also feature a keynote address from Andrea Iorio, former CEO of Tinder Latin America and Chief Digital Officer at L'Oréal, a renowned expert on digital transformation. Iorio will provide a roadmap for leadership in the age of AI, focusing on the "human-centric" skills required to navigate a rapidly evolving technological landscape. Real-world applications Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in deep-dive breakout sessions, networking roundtables, and live demonstrations of the OMP Unison Planning™ solution. The conference is designed for supply chain executives and practitioners looking to accelerate their journey toward autonomous planning and increased decision velocity. Demonstrations will feature OMP's latest innovations: Always-on agents - touchless supply chain success driven by UnisonIQ , OMP's AI orchestrator, enabling autonomous planning with full transparency

- unlock strategic advantage by breaking down silos, bridging planning levels, and driving outcomes that matter The future of demand and supply planning - smart, scalable capabilities that transform the user experience with an intuitive interface and built-in collaboration "AI-powered planning and decision velocity help organizations move faster and smarter in a world of constant disruption." Registration is now open for customers, prospects, and partners. Visit the event website. About OMP OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, packaging, plastics - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison Planning™. Contact:

Philip Vervloesem, Chief Commercial & Markets Officer at OMP

Phone: +1-770-956-2723

Email: pvervloesem@omp.com SOURCE: OMP





