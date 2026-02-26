Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Friday, 20 February 2026, 15:29 HKT/SGT
Source: Shoucheng Holdings
Shoucheng Holdings Draws Focus After Portfolio Companies Appear in Spring Festival Gala Robotics Showcase

HONG KONG, Feb 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. (00697.HK) has come into investor focus after several of its robotics portfolio companies - Unitree Robotics, Songyan Dynamics and Galbot - appeared in China's annual Spring Festival Gala, a nationally broadcast event often regarded as a signal of technological maturity and policy direction.

The program featured humanoid robots performing synchronized movement, real-time interaction and autonomous manipulation tasks. Market participants said the coordinated appearance of multiple companies backed by the same investor highlighted both the commercialization progress of China's robotics industry and Shoucheng's positioning as a listed proxy for the sector.

Demonstrations Highlight Different Layers of Robotics Technology

The three companies showcased different functional segments of robotics development.

Unitree Robotics presented a humanoid robot formation capable of executing complex motion sequences, including flips and martial-arts-style movements. The performance demonstrated high-precision motion control and multi-robot synchronization, technologies considered critical for scalable manufacturing applications.

Songyan Dynamics introduced consumer-oriented humanoid robots designed for household interaction. The robots displayed lifelike expressions and coordinated body movements, emphasizing the transition of humanoid robotics from industrial testing toward domestic and service scenarios.

Galbot demonstrated autonomous manipulation using its AstraBrain embodied artificial-intelligence model. The robot performed real-time tasks such as picking up small objects and handling fragile items without pre-programmed instructions, illustrating environmental perception and on-the-spot decision-making capabilities.

Together, the demonstrations covered motion capability, human-robot interaction and embodied intelligence, suggesting Shoucheng's investments span multiple parts of the robotics value chain rather than a single technology path.

Investment Strategy Extends Beyond Financial Participation

Shoucheng invested in the companies during development and expansion phases and has continued supporting commercialization through distribution and application channels. The company is developing the Taozhu New Creation Hub network, a retail and experience platform intended to connect robotics manufacturers with consumers and enterprise users.

The planned rollout of approximately 20 locations is designed to provide testing environments, sales channels and customer acquisition opportunities. Industry observers say the model may allow the company to generate service income and commissions in addition to equity investment gains.

Shoucheng is also encouraging collaboration among portfolio companies. Complementary technologies displayed in the broadcast are expected to translate into joint deployments in real-world scenarios, forming a commercialization pathway linking development, application and monetization.

Exposure May Accelerate Commercialization and Financing

The Spring Festival Gala attracts hundreds of millions of viewers annually and is widely regarded as a national showcase for emerging technologies. Analysts say the exposure may accelerate customer adoption and financing activity for participating robotics firms, including potential public listings.

As portfolio companies move toward larger-scale deployment, investors increasingly view Shoucheng as an integrated industry participant rather than a passive venture investor. The company's valuation may become tied to commercialization speed and earnings conversion within its robotics ecosystem.

Outlook

Market participants say the next phase will depend on whether public attention translates into sustained demand. Store efficiency, adoption rates and commercialization progress across the portfolio are expected to become the primary indicators of performance.

With robotics moving from laboratory demonstrations toward practical applications, Shoucheng's strategy - combining investment, distribution infrastructure and scenario deployment - positions it to benefit from broader industry expansion if adoption accelerates.




Topic: Press release summary
Sectors: Daily News, Artificial Intel [AI], Automation [IoT]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

