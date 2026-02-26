

BOSTON, MA, Feb 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing breakthrough antiviral treatments, today announced it has initiated a research collaboration with the University of Georgia (UGA) as part of a $100M grant to explore the efficacy of its lead drug candidate in blocking the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) H5N1 virus, commonly known as bird flu. The collaboration follows a previously announced Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) signed in March 2025 and formalizes the framework for evaluating Bioxytran’s novel galectin antagonist as a potential therapeutic for infected poultry . The research is being led by Dr. Daniela Rajao DVM, MS, PhD, a renowned expert in virology and poultry medicine, College of Veterinary Medicine, Department of Population Health at UGA . Bioxytran’s drug candidate, PHM23, utilizes a novel mechanism of action that targets galectin proteins critical to viral replication. By blocking viral spike proteins from attaching to host cells, the therapy aims to neutralize the virus and halt its spread . In vitro studies have already demonstrated the molecule's effectiveness against viruses similar to H5N1, providing a strong foundation for this new research . "The initiation of this research with the University of Georgia, a world leader in poultry health, marks a significant milestone for Bioxytran," said David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran, Inc. "The ongoing H5N1 outbreaks present a urgent threat to the global food supply and economy, requiring immediate mass culling that results in billions of dollars in losses. We believe our galectin antagonist technology offers a promising path forward—not just for containment, but for a humane and sustainable solution to protect animal health." The potential of this research has already garnered significant academic recognition. Following the establishment of the collaboration, UGA selected PHM23 as one of a handful of molecules to be featured in its grant submission to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) prestigious $100 million HPAI Poultry Innovation Grand Challenge . This inclusion underscores the scientific promise of Bioxytran’s platform in addressing one of agriculture's most pressing challenges. Current protocols for managing bird flu outbreaks often necessitate the culling of entire flocks to prevent the virus's spread. Bioxytran’s approach could offer a more effective alternative, enable rapid containment of the virus and mitigate the devastating economic impact on farmers and consumers . Bioxytran is actively seeking further partnerships with academic, industry, and government stakeholders to accelerate the development and deployment of PHM23 in response to this urgent global need . About Bioxytran, Inc. Bioxytran, Inc. is at the forefront of developing complex carbohydrate-based therapeutics to address critical unmet medical needs in virology, cancer metastasis, and oxygen transport. Its leading antiviral platform utilizes galectin antagonists to combat viral diseases. For more information, visit www.bioxytraninc.com About University of Georgia The University of Georgia is a land-grant and sea-grant university with a worldwide reputation for its expertise in poultry science and veterinary medicine. Its College of Veterinary Medicine and related research institutes are leaders in combating animal diseases that threaten the food supply. Investor Relations Contact: David Platt, PhD/CEO

Bioxytran, Inc.

617-454-1199

david.platt@bioxytraninc.com Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined under federal law, including those related to the performance of technology described in this press release. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties. Known material factors that could cause Bioxytran’s actual results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements are described in the forward-looking statements and risk factors in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and those risk factors set forth from time-to-time in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Bioxytran, Inc

Sectors: Agritech, BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

