Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, February 26, 2026
Tuesday, 24 February 2026, 18:22 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: CanSino Biologics Inc
CanSinoBIO's Menhycia(R) Secures Expanded Age Indication, Unlock Broader Long-Term Growth Potential

HONG KONG, Feb 24, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – CanSino Biologics Inc. (688185.SH/06185.HK) announced that the Company has obtained the Notification of Approval of Supplemental Drug Application issued by the National Medical Products Administration of China (the “NMPA”), pursuant to which, the supplemental application to expand the age range of applicable population of the Company’s Group ACYW135 Meningococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine (CRM197) (the “MCV4”, trade name: Menhycia (R)) from “children aged from 3 months to 3 years old (47 months)” to “children aged from 3 months to 6 years old (83 months)” has been approved by NMPA.

This approval marks an important step forward, underscoring the public health impact of Menhycia (R) while also strengthening its long-term commercial prospects. Under China’s current national immunization schedule, the final pre-school dose of meningococcal vaccination is administered at six years of age. For a long time, multivalent conjugate vaccine options for children over age three have been relatively limited in the domestic market. The newly approved expansion of the eligible age range helps address this gap, providing broader and more appropriate vaccination options for this population.

At the same time, the broader eligible population is expected to further unlock Menhycia (R)’s commercialization prospects, and lay a more solid foundation for the product’s promotion and strategic rollout in international markets.

Notably, CanSinoBIO issued its Results Forecast For The Year 2025 recently. Forecasting total revenue of RMB 1.04–1.08 billion, a year-on-year increase of 22.88% to 27.61% and net profit attributable to the shareholders of RMB 24.5–29.0 million—marking a return to profitability. The company noted that Menhycia (R), China’s first domestically developed quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine, continues to drive sustained revenue growth under its innovation-led commercialization strategy. This also signifies that the company is now reaping the commercial benefits of its early investments in vaccine innovation.

Leveraging its proprietary platform, first-mover advantages, and accelerating global expansion, the age expansion of Menhycia (R) is expected to further strengthen CanSinoBIO’s competitive position while providing new momentum for sustainable growth. As product coverage broadens and international commercialization advances, the company is well-positioned to enter a new phase of long-term growth.




Topic: Press release summary
Source: CanSino Biologics Inc
Sectors: BioTech, Healthcare & Pharm, Clinical Trials
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

CanSino Biologics Inc
Aug 20, 2025 20:30 HKT/SGT
Innovative Vaccine Engine Continues to Drive Growth: CanSinoBIO Enters a New Growth Cycle
June 20, 2025 18:06 HKT/SGT
CanSinoBIO Launches Pneumococcal Vaccine: An Innovative Choice to Safeguard Children's Health
Mar 25, 2025 23:34 HKT/SGT
Revenue Soars with 137% Year-on-Year Growth, Multiple Products Poised for Launch, CanSinoBIO's Growth Momentum Strong
Oct 9, 2024 19:29 HKT/SGT
CanSino Receives Another Strong Boost
Aug 29, 2024 22:23 HKT/SGT
CanSinoBIO Reports Outstanding H1 2024 Performance
Apr 26, 2024 15:36 HKT/SGT
CanSinoBIO CSO Shares Latest Results of the Company's Globally Innovative Pneumococcal Vaccine
Mar 27, 2024 21:46 HKT/SGT
The Commercialization of Asia's First Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine From CanSinoBIO Represents a Significant Breakthrough
More news >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | China: +86 181 2376 3721 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       