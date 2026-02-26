

HONG KONG, Feb 24, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) – CanSino Biologics Inc. (688185.SH/06185.HK) announced that the Company has obtained the Notification of Approval of Supplemental Drug Application issued by the National Medical Products Administration of China (the “NMPA”), pursuant to which, the supplemental application to expand the age range of applicable population of the Company’s Group ACYW135 Meningococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine (CRM197) (the “MCV4”, trade name: Menhycia (R)) from “children aged from 3 months to 3 years old (47 months)” to “children aged from 3 months to 6 years old (83 months)” has been approved by NMPA. This approval marks an important step forward, underscoring the public health impact of Menhycia (R) while also strengthening its long-term commercial prospects. Under China’s current national immunization schedule, the final pre-school dose of meningococcal vaccination is administered at six years of age. For a long time, multivalent conjugate vaccine options for children over age three have been relatively limited in the domestic market. The newly approved expansion of the eligible age range helps address this gap, providing broader and more appropriate vaccination options for this population. At the same time, the broader eligible population is expected to further unlock Menhycia (R)’s commercialization prospects, and lay a more solid foundation for the product’s promotion and strategic rollout in international markets. Notably, CanSinoBIO issued its Results Forecast For The Year 2025 recently. Forecasting total revenue of RMB 1.04–1.08 billion, a year-on-year increase of 22.88% to 27.61% and net profit attributable to the shareholders of RMB 24.5–29.0 million—marking a return to profitability. The company noted that Menhycia (R), China’s first domestically developed quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine, continues to drive sustained revenue growth under its innovation-led commercialization strategy. This also signifies that the company is now reaping the commercial benefits of its early investments in vaccine innovation. Leveraging its proprietary platform, first-mover advantages, and accelerating global expansion, the age expansion of Menhycia (R) is expected to further strengthen CanSinoBIO’s competitive position while providing new momentum for sustainable growth. As product coverage broadens and international commercialization advances, the company is well-positioned to enter a new phase of long-term growth.





